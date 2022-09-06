Read full article on original website
Inside the SCCA, with Larry MacLeod
My guest on Episode 58 of “Inside the SCCA Presented by Blayze Coaching” is the SCCA Solo Driver of Eminence for 2022 — Larry “Lefty” MacLeod of the Saginaw Valley Region. This honor goes to Solo competitors who consistently demonstrated excellence behind the wheel, and an exemplary degree of sportsmanship, dedication, and unselfishness. The winner is selected by the Solo Events Board from nominations submitted by the membership at large. Recent Drivers of Eminence include Jeff Kiesel, Bartek Borowski, and Frank Stagnaro.
Laguna "far from won" despite rivals' qualifying setbacks – Power
IndyCar qualifying at Laguna Seca went perfectly to script for Will Power, who emerged with a record-breaking pole position after a session that brought setbacks of varying severity for all four of his championship rivals. But despite padding his lead with an extra point for pole, he believes the race is still wide open.
Kyle Busch expected to join Richard Childress Racing for 2023
Ongoing questions about Kyle Busch’s future are expected to be answered with confirmation of a move to Richard Childress Racing in the coming days. Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Toyota have been negotiating for months over a new contract for the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. It’s been a stressful situation for all involved, as longtime sponsor Mars, Inc. is departing the sport at the season’s end and Gibbs has seemingly been unable to land a new partner for Busch’s No. 18 Toyota.
Gragson wins rain-shortened Kansas Xfinity race
In what is turning out to be a banner season for Noah Gragson, the driver of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet scored his fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the year in Saturday’s rain-shortened Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway. Gragson charged from sixth in the running order...
Ericsson's IndyCar championship hunt boosted by Laguna tire falloff
Marcus Ericsson heads into this weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series finale needing to bridge a 39-point gap to championship leader Will Power, but the Swede believes the tricky conditions that greeted the field for Friday’s opening practice session at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will work in his favor. The...
New deal for Power next on Penske checklist
Team Penske has two of its three NTT IndyCar Series drivers in Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin locked into long-term contracts. Next on the list, according to Roger Penske, is his championship leader Will Power. “We just did Scotty and we’re on a long-term contract with Josef right now,” Penske...
Mosack breaks through in first TA2 win of 2022 at Watkins Glen
It was a moment one year in the making for Connor Mosack, who won his first race of 2022 at Watkins Glen International. Mosack earned the first victory of his Trans Am career in last year’s second all-class doubleheader event at The Glen. With three second-place finishes and four podiums in the last year, Mosack has been fighting to reclaim the top spot on the podium ever since. After winning the pole in yesterday’s qualifying session, Mosack battled back and forth with Thomas Merrill throughout the event, making his final pass for the lead with less than five laps to go to win the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Franklin Road Apparel Classic in front of a record crowd.
Palou leads Laguna Seca IndyCar warmup
Alex Palou topped Sunday’s final warm-up session ahead of this afternoon’s NTT IndyCar Series championship showdown at Laguna Seca. The Spaniard, who will take a six-place grid penalty for the race following an unapproved engine change, popped up at the end of the 30-minute session with a 1m12m9318s, which left him just over 0.5s clear of Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin.
Nemechek bumps Hocevar from Truck Series playoffs at Kansas
With less than a lap left in Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway, John Hunter Nemechek passed Carson Hocevar and spoiled one of the unlikeliest long-shot gambles in the long history of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. At the end of a dominant evening, Nemechek had...
De Vries keeps debut points after investigation
Nyck de Vries scored points on his debut in the Italian Grand Prix and escaped punishment for driving erratically behind the safety car. The Williams stand-in was only called up to replace Alex Albon on Saturday morning after the latter came down with appendicitis but produced a stunning performance to reach Q2 and then finish ninth after a race-long battle for points. However, an investigation after the race threatened to ruin his fairytale, as de Vries was summoned for braking unexpectedly in front of Zhou Guanyu when behind the safety car, but he was only reprimanded as the stewards took into account his status as a late replacement.
Palou sees title reign come to a close at Laguna Seca
Alex Palou is a day away from his NTT IndyCar Series title reign coming to an end. Although the Spaniard remained in the championship hunt through the last race at Portland, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver arrived at Laguna Seca having been mathematically eliminated from the title quest. A winner of three races last season, Palou’s chasing his first of 2022 at the season finale.
Robb takes first career Indy Lights win, Lundqvist clinches 2022 title
It was a day of firsts for the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship Saturday, as Linus Lundqvist clinched his first season championship and Sting Ray Robb cruised to his first career Indy Lights victory. Lundqvist, 23, finished sixth in the No. 26 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing...
RLL signs new technical director Sordo from McLaren
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has signed Stefano Sordo as its new technical director. Sordo comes to RLL after a six-year stint with the McLaren Racing Formula 1 team. Prior to that he ran an aerodynamic consulting business and served as race engineer to the likes of David Coulthard and Scott Speed at Red Bull Racing. Sordo fills the position vacated by Indy 500-winning engineer Tom German, who left for Toyota Racing Development during the most recent offseason.
Marks blitzes TA pole at The Glen, more than 1s clear of the field
Practice and qualifying are complete for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA/XGT/SGT/GT Franklin Road Apparel Classic at Watkins Glen International. In his first TA class start of 2022, Justin Marks in the No. 5 Franklin Road Apparel Camaro earned the Motul Pole Award with a lap time of 1m43.892s, more than a second faster than his next competitor. Marks’ pole is the second of the season for Showtime Motorsports, which also earned the award with Paul Menard at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Tomorrow’s feature will be Marks’ second race of the weekend, as he also participated in today’s TA2 event.
'We are on the right path' - Juncos on Ilott's Laguna pace and team expansion
Ricardo Juncos had a smile plastered on his face for hours after his Juncos Hollinger Racing team, the smallest NTT IndyCar Series outfit in the paddock, rocked the qualifying session for Sunday’s Monterey Grand Prix by securing second with rookie Callum Ilott in the No. 77 Chevy. More than...
Laguna IndyCar finale grid penalty confirmed for Palou
UPDATED Sunday, 11am ET: Alex Palou has received a six-position grid penalty for the Monterey Grand Prix after an unapproved engine change was made following qualifying on Saturday. Palou’s No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda had a fresh motor installed after Honda Performance Development found an issue with the Spaniard’s...
Reddick leads playoff-dominated Cup charts in Kansas practice
Tyler Reddick was the fastest in NASCAR Cup Series practice Saturday at Kansas Speedway with a lap of 178.903mph (30.184s). The No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet led the way over six other playoff contenders inside the top 10. Ross Chastain was second fastest at 178.418mph and Christopher Bell was third at 178.412mph. Bubba Wallace ran fourth at 178.294mph and Kyle Larson completed the top five at 178.288mph.
Mosack grabs fourth TA2 pole of 2022 at Watkins Glen
TA2 practice and qualifying are in the books for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Franklin Road Apparel Classic at Watkins Glen International. Connor Mosack in the No. 28 Open Eyes/Nacarato Truck Centers/Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear Ford Mustang earned his fourth pole of the season with a lap time of 1m49.901s. One year ago, Mosack earned his first-career Trans Am win at The Glen in the second of two doubleheader events.
HMD building towards future IndyCar program
With his upcoming expansion to field eight Indy Lights cars under the HMD Motorsports banner and a brand-new Indiana-based shop in the works, Henry Malukas says a move into the NTT IndyCar Series is the next step for the organization. Entered into a two-year co-entrant arrangement with Dale Coyne Racing...
IndyCar officials on championship team orders: Just don't do it
Don’t do it. Just don’t do it. That’s the message the NTT IndyCar Series has reiterated to its championship-contending teams in regard to employing team orders to try and alter the outcome of Sunday’s title showdown. After a qualifying session that saw four of the five...
