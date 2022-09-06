It was a moment one year in the making for Connor Mosack, who won his first race of 2022 at Watkins Glen International. Mosack earned the first victory of his Trans Am career in last year’s second all-class doubleheader event at The Glen. With three second-place finishes and four podiums in the last year, Mosack has been fighting to reclaim the top spot on the podium ever since. After winning the pole in yesterday’s qualifying session, Mosack battled back and forth with Thomas Merrill throughout the event, making his final pass for the lead with less than five laps to go to win the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Franklin Road Apparel Classic in front of a record crowd.

WATKINS GLEN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO