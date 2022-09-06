ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Fire Has Never Been Hotter Than During This Amazon Flash Sale

By Spy Editors
SPY
SPY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eVMUp_0hkSaHFt00

Nobody told Amazon that Labor Day Weekend is over because they’re carrying the celebration and savings into the work week. The latest must-see deal to drop is today’s flash sale on Fire TV streaming devices , with discounts up to 42%.

This sale covers the entire family of Fire TV streaming devices, from the Fire TV Stick Lite to the Fire TV Stick 4K . Deals like this are great reminders that you can turn your TV into a true streaming monster with access to the best services available for very little money.

Even the most powerful of the Fire TV devices, the Fire TV Cube , is a full $50 off today, bringing the price down to $69.99. We’ll assume your central entertainment hub is already amply equipped with streaming capability, but now is the time to load up for a bedroom, dorm room or any other place in the house that needs to be turned into a home theater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x89Fs_0hkSaHFt00

What Makes Amazon Fire TV Streaming Devices a Great Deal

It’s hard to recall a time before plug-and-play streaming. “Program the VCR to record Friends ” sounds as relevant as, “Hurry up, or we’ll miss the stagecoach.” But it’s still an evolving technology and one that Amazon is on the absolute cutting edge of. The Fire series of streaming devices are the best in the business, and these marked-down prices are outstanding. Check out the full lineup:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARbSY_0hkSaHFt00

Buy: Fire TV Stick Lite $19.99 (orig. $29.99) 33% OFF

What We Love About Amazon Fire TV Streaming Devices

True, most new TVs today have streaming services built in. Also true: If your older but still awesome TV has an HDMI input and works otherwise, there’s no need to replace it, thanks to these handy little devices. (And if your TV also has a USB power-out jack, cut down on your wiring with this super-handy gem to power your new Fire TV streaming device.) Modernizing your TV and expanding your entertainment menu by literally thousands of channels has never been more convenient or less expensive than it is right now.

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

We Found an Insane Discount on the 75-Inch TV of Your Dreams

Do you need a new TV? How about one that’s not only 75-inches but 4K HDR compatible and has Alexa built in? Currently, Samsung is offering one of the most amazing deals we’ve ever seen on their 75-inch QLED Q90T series. It’s normally over $3,000, but the 75-inch Q90T QLED is $1,300 off, for a final price of $1,798. And thanks to Prime delivery, you could have it delivered to your home as soon as Friday. Plus, it has gaming modes and one of the best displays on the market. Buy: 75-Inch Samsung Q90T QLED $1,797.99    What Makes the 75-inch Q90T QLED a...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Flash Sale on Flash Drives and More: Up to 61% Off SanDisk and Western Digital on Amazon

If you’re kicking yourself for missing Amazon’s sale on SanDisk portable SSD drives earlier this month, kick no longer. The deal is back, and this time they’ve added Western Digital internal and external drives and memory to make it a bigger and better sale. Call it a day for the data: laptop backups, gaming files and all those thousands of priceless digital photos need to be safely backed up and preserved. Or maybe your laptop or desktop computer needs a bigger brain. With savings of up to 61% on a long list of SanDisk and Western Digital drives, now is the...
COMPUTERS
SPY

The 12 Best Flat-Screen TVs That Don’t Cost a Small Fortune

Investing in a new TV doesn’t have to require loans, credit card debt, or a second mortgage. There are plenty of $1,000+ flagship models on the market with premium picture features, optimized web performance and jaw-dropping designs, but you can still get your hands on a cutting-edge set for a much more affordable cost. TCL and Hisense are great brands if you’re willing to forego brand loyalty for a good deal on a new TV. Televisions with native 4K resolution have become much cheaper to produce in recent years, meaning you can grab even a 55 or 65-inch TV without having...
ELECTRONICS
Real Simple

I Shop Amazon for a Living—and Here's Everything I'm Buying From Its Huge Labor Day Sale

Deal hunters, you're in luck! You just found yourself a savvy, budget-minded personal shopper to help you score the best savings this Labor Day weekend. Amazon's huge Labor Day weekend sale features more than 10,000 deals, including savings on fall fashion, beauty products, home decor, kitchen gadgets, smart home electronics, and more. And rather than sifting through all of its offers, I've rounded up some of the best ones that even I, Real Simple's shopping editor, can't resist.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire Tv#4k Tv#Fire Tv Stick#Tv Streaming#Fire Tv#Friends#Alexa Voice Remote Lite
Digital Trends

Best Buy’s Labor Day sale drops the price of this 70-inch TV to $430

Labor Day sales are everywhere right now and we’re particularly loving an awesome deal at Best Buy today. Right now, you can buy the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for $430 saving you a huge $220 off the usual price of $650. Working out at 33% off, if a 70-inch TV always seemed unavoidable to you, this discount may have just changed that. You even get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) bundled in entirely for free. With the deal likely to end soon, let’s take a quick look at why you need this TV.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Samsung TVs of 2022 Include the Company’s First OLED TV

When it comes to the best TVs you can buy, Samsung is one of the top brands on which you can always rely. Thanks to state-of-the-art engineering, Samsung TVs often feature some of the most impressive picture technologies, from pixel count and motion capabilities to brightness, colors, and contrast. Simply put, if you’re searching for the best TVs in the world, you must keep an eye on the latest releases from Samsung. The best Samsung TVs include options for every possible price point, and we’ve gathered our favorites below. The Best Samsung TVs at a Glance 1. Best Overall: Samsung QN90B ($1,599.99 at...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Beast

Best Buy’s Under-the-Radar Online Outlet Offers Some of the Best Tech Deals on the Web

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. When it comes to tech, appliance, and electronics deals, many shoppers wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to invest in new products, but our latest discovery means you don’t have to wait till the end of the year to score huge savings on TVs, phones, and more. Best Buy’s outlet is brimming with tech, gadget, and electronics deals that are on par with Black Friday discounts—up to 70 percent off retail prices, to be exact.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for almost two years now, and while stock issues have plagued the console ever since it launched in 2020, restocks have improved massively over the past few months. However, there is still more drama ahead as PlayStation announced that it would be hiking up the price of its consoles in late August.While we’re used to seeing consoles gradually fall in price as they age, the PlayStation 5 is doing the opposite. Just as the PS5 stock shortage woes were coming to an end in the UK, PlayStation...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

A Christmas Light Projector Makes Decorating for the Holidays Easier Than Ever

It’s undoubtedly one of the most memorable scenes in any Christmas movie. The one where our hapless hero goes up a ladder and ends up falling off in their failed Christmas-light decoration attempt. While it’s entertaining on TV, it’s awful in real life. As anyone who has ever untangled Christmas lights can attest, putting up Christmas lights on your home is not only dangerous (ladder!) but also a pain. So it’s no surprise that Christmas light projectors, our favorite new holiday lighting hack, are becoming so popular. A Christmas light projector lets you beam a wistful holiday lighting display onto your...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Don’t Worry, We’ve Got 45+ Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Thoughtful Procrastinators Everywhere

Shopping for presents isn’t always a walk in the park, and when it gets pushed until the last minute, it gets even harder, especially during the holiday season. Whether you’re shopping for your girlfriend, your mom, or your younger brother who’s just coming to appreciate your definition of “cool” — getting the right gift is important. We get it — life gets in the way, and if you’ve got a few days left, we want to help you out with the best last-minute gifts. Instead of stepping foot into any crowded store at the busiest time of the year, snuggle up...
SHOPPING
People

Stick Vacuums Can Cost Hundreds, but This 'Small and Mighty' Model Is on Sale for Just $86 at Amazon

“I have a $500 Dyson stick vacuum, and I’d say this one is just as good” Cleaning the house is a necessity — whether you rely on a robot vacuum or a steam mop to help you accomplish the work. And while investing in a vacuum cleaner can often run you a few hundred dollars, you don't have to spend that kind of money to find a device that's powerful, reliable, and actually suctions debris.  Look to the Inse N6 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which currently includes double discounts...
ELECTRONICS
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
RETAIL
SPY

Review: TWS Cyberblade Marks a New Zero Dawn For Gaming Accessories

Table of Contents Angry Miao Cyberblade Review: At a Glance Angry Miao Cyberblade Design: Gamer Premium Angry Miao Cyberblade Sound The Verdict: Should You Buy the Angry Miao Cyberblade Earbuds? The TWS Cyberblade (or as they appear in my phone, CYBERBLADE) is the latest entry from Angry Miao, the company behind the Cyberboard mechanical keyboard. Yes, that’s pronounced “angry meow,” and yes — these earbuds are as unique as the company that birthed them. They’re gaming earbuds. There’s no denying it, especially since they look identical to the Focus device from “Horizon: Zero Dawn.” Of course, that’s an intentional choice and it looks awesome. There’s something iconic...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

These Are the Best 55-Inch TVs Under $500 in 2022

While 65-inch TVs tend to be the average size that most buyers go with, that doesn’t mean that going with something slightly smaller is going to be detrimental in terms of features, picture quality and price. In fact, most TV makers have 55-inch options that are just as good, with the only loss being a reduced screen size. And for anyone that’s shopping for a TV on a budget, there’s often a significant price reduction when you go from 65-inches to 55-inches. The best 55-inch TVs under $500 still come with great features for gamers, streamers and movie lovers, and...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

SPY

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy