Rochester, NY

Timothy Granison, estranged husband of former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, sentenced for selling cocaine

By James Battaglia, Melanie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Timothy Granison, the estranged husband of former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, was sentenced to serve 32 months in prison Tuesday for selling drugs.

According to prosecutors, Granison, 43, was a member of a crack and cocaine drug ring that operated out of a home on Glenwood Avenue in the city. They say Granison got large quantities of cocaine from a high-level supplier, then sold the drugs to his own customers.

Prosecutors say Granison was caught in a May 19, 2021 telephone call talking about a cocaine re-supply happening sometime that afternoon. Investigators followed Granison until a second man, Dkeidron Dublin , got into his car, at which point the two were arrested.

Police found 31 grams of cocaine while searching Granison’s car and home.

Granison pleaded guilty in April. Dublin was sentenced to 72 months in prison in March.

Investigators also found a pistol and rifle in the home Granison shared with then-Mayor Lovely Warren. Their daughter was alone in the home at the time of the search.

Warren and Granison were each charged with criminal possession of a firearm and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, along with two counts of failure to lock/secure firearms in a dwelling.

Those charges against Warren were resolved when she accepted a plea deal related to campaign finance violations. That plea deal forced Warren to resign, though she had already lost her primary election.

In July, Granison was found guilty on the state charge of child endangerment and two counts of failure to secure a firearm in a dwelling. He was acquitted on the criminal possession of a firearm charge and the other count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Comments / 47

Quiet no more
4d ago

How many lives in this drug epidemic is he and his proclaimed drug ring responsible for ending? 32 months. Makes me sick.

Reply(7)
26
Catherine Goodall
4d ago

32 months is a slap on the wrist. He won't even do 32 months, who are we kidding. No punishment for crimes anymore.

Reply
18
Guest
4d ago

Wow I’m in the wrong line of work. Big reward for little risk. 32 months is a joke

Reply
15
 

