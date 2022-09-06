ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Popular Nashville Pizza Parlor Celebrates Anniversary With Free Slices

By Sarah Tate
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hkuro_0hkSZKMf00
Photo: Getty Images

A beloved pizza parlor in Nashville is marking a major milestone, commemorating more than a decade of serving New York-style pizza to the locals and tourists alike. So how do they plan on celebrating? By offering customers a free slice!

Five Points Pizza, which has two locations around Nashville, is celebrating its 11th anniversary of operating in Music City. To celebrate, both the East and West Nashville locations are running the eighth annual "Free Slice Night" to thank customers for their support over the years, per News Channel 5 .

However, the deal does have its limits. The "free slice" deal only applies to cheese or pepperoni pizza and is available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday (September 6) for carryout only. To get your slice, head to the walk-up windows at either its Charlotte Avenue location or its spot on the other side of the river in East Nashville.

If you're wanting to try a slice with different toppings, there are plenty to choose from, such as the Hot Hawaiian, which offers a spicy take on the sweet and savory favorite thanks to spicy capicola and fresh jalapeños, and the Pesto Pie, a vegetarian delight with mushrooms, artichokes and red onions.

Find your nearest location and see what else the menu has to offer by checking out Five Points Pizza's website . Each customer is limited to one slice.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Narcity USA

A Nashville Bartender Is Viral For How She Dealt With A Drunk Patron Refusing To Pay (VIDEO)

Last weekend, a Nashville bartender shared a video of her experience dealing with a problematic customer who refused to pay $27 after two credit cards were declined. Jemima June, a bartender at Dierks Bentley's ever-so-bustling Nashville, Tennessee, bar Whiskey Row, regularly goes viral for showing the reality of having a job on the iconic, buzzy nightlife strip.
NASHVILLE, TN
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in Nashville, TN (Bars, Bistros, & Food Trucks)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Nashville, TN is one of the best food cities in the US with a diverse selection of food options for every taste. Black-owned restaurants are a fundamental part of Nashville’s culinary scene. If you’re looking for a great spot to eat and want to support a local business, you may be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in Nashville are.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Local Chef to Appear on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ this Season

Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu. In a social media post, Belew shared, “The last few years have been wild. This year was even wilder! Make sure to tune in to @hellskitchenfox starting Sept 29!! I’ll be the one that sounds like he just finished eating fried chicken and creamed corn.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
State
New York State
Nashville, TN
Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pizza Toppings#Pepperoni Pizza#Parlor#East Nashville#Food Drink#Hawaiian
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Join organizers this Saturday at McKnight Park/sports community center- in the grass area near Boro beach/the pool for their third annual Bacon Festival! This is a free event with free parking (even better). This is an outdoor event featuring artisans, food trucks, concessions and drink vendors, free bounce houses and inflatables, face painting, mechanical hog ride, activities, and more. All bacon-themed, of course! Bring the whole family and discover all the different bacon-themed items they will have to offer!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Doodles Kitchen & Bakery

Congratulations to Doodles Kitchen & Bakery for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, September 7th at 4pm. Doodles Kitchen & Bakery is located at 117 E. Vine Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-225-8387.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee State University Marching Band Submits for a Grammy

(Tennessee State University News Service) Nashville, TN- With one push of a button it’s official, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands submitted an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Gospel Roots Album category. A win would make the TSU...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Nashville, TN
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville #1 For New Country

 https://thebig98.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy