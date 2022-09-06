ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 4

Upstate Shenanigans
5d ago

people are wild lol seems to be a huge uptick in customers attacking fastfood employees, while it's hilarious to watch, I can watch it all day long, it's scary. that's where parents first think to send their kids for their first job. Last week a man was upset his cup was wet at a burger kind and 2 teenage employees ended up in the hospital,14 and 16 year old girls. soon employees will be locked behind glass and doors everywhere and have no contact with customers, while it sounds safe if seems depressing, even less real world human contact.

Reply
3
Related
localsyr.com

Cicero man charged after intentionally crashing truck into Justice Center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Town of Cicero man has been charged with intentionally ramming his vehicle into the Justice Center’s sally port overhead door twice in one day. On September 10, at approximately 2:25 a.m., an unidentified male operating...
CICERO, NY
Syracuse.com

Man charged with ramming vehicle into Onondaga County Justice Center twice in 1 day

Syracuse, NY — A 32-year-old Cicero man has been charged with intentionally ramming his vehicle into the Onondaga County Justice Center twice in one day, deputies said. Kevin Somer was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, unlawful fleeing from a police officer and several traffic tickets, deputies said.
Lite 98.7

OC Inmate Charged After Alleged Burglary at Storage Facility in Rome

An inmate already at the Oneida County Jail is facing an additional charge following the investigation into an alleged burglary at a storage unit. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says road patrol deputies were called to Route 233 Storage located at 6185 State Route 233 in Rome (toward Westmoreland), New York on Thursday, August 15, 2022 after receiving calls about a possible burglary at the storage facility.
ROME, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
Lite 98.7

Wallet Stolen from Rome Walmart Leaves Man with Felony Charge in His Pocket

A Rome man is facing felony charges on an accusation that he stole someone's wallet while inside the Rome Walmart. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says deputies received a larceny complaint on August 20 about the theft of a wallet. The Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Unit was able to develop suspect information and officials have charged a 63-year-old with the crime.
ROME, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Police#Upstate Wireless#Upd#Juvenile Aid Division
cnyhomepage.com

UPD charge juvenile for shooting at pedestrians

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a juvenile has been arrested after allegedly shooting at pedestrians on Saratoga Street on September 6th. Around 6:10 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at the 900 block of Saratoga Street for a ‘shots fired’ investigation. On the scene,...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Deputies identify motorcyclist killed in crash in Lyncourt

Syracuse, NY - A 27-year-old man killed in a motorcycle accident in Lyncourt early Saturday morning has been identified by deputies as Antonio Vallejo of Syracuse. Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a motorcycle crash at 1:20 a.m. Saturday on Court Street. The driver was riding a Suzuki motorcycle...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cnyhomepage.com

Fatal pickup/motorcycle accident in Trenton

TRENTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is investigating an accident involving a pickup truck and motorcycle that took the life of the motorcycle driver. The crash occurred about 7:00PM Saturday on Trenton Road, near John Street in Trenton. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Canastota Police officer named in Wednesday attack

11:23 a.m. Thursday 9/8/2022– According to Canastota Police, the officer attacked Wednesday afternoon in Canastota is William Preuss. He underwent surgery on his eye and is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday afternoon, 9-8-22. CANASTOTA, N.Y. – (WSYR-TV) – A Canastota police officer is in the hospital after police said he was violently […]
CANASTOTA, NY
WWLP

NY Sherriff says Assistant District Attorney overdosed on fentanyl

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that fentanyl was listed amongst several substances in the results of a toxicology report for the overdose of a Madison County Assistant District Attorney that took place back in July. Around 8:55 pm on Saturday, July 30th, deputies responded to a residence on Tuscarora […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy