Upstate Shenanigans
5d ago
people are wild lol seems to be a huge uptick in customers attacking fastfood employees, while it's hilarious to watch, I can watch it all day long, it's scary. that's where parents first think to send their kids for their first job. Last week a man was upset his cup was wet at a burger kind and 2 teenage employees ended up in the hospital,14 and 16 year old girls. soon employees will be locked behind glass and doors everywhere and have no contact with customers, while it sounds safe if seems depressing, even less real world human contact.
3
