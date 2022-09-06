Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
2 killed in multiple-vehicle crash in Tukwila
TUKWILA, Wash. - Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Tukwila late Friday night. According to Washington State Patrol, at least three cars were involved in a crash on northbound I-5, near I-405 in Southcenter around 11:30 p.m. It's unclear what led up to the crash.
KOMO News
I-5 three-vehicle collision results in two dead
TUKWILA, Wash. — Just before 11 p.m., there was a three-vehicle collision on Northbound I-5 near Southcenter. According to officials, there are two confirmed deaths, while there is no information regarding other victims or their conditions.
Chronicle
Two Injured in Wednesday Night Crash North of Castle Rock
Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 5 north of Castle Rock. At about 10:15 p.m., a 2019 Kia Forte hit the 2021 Toyota Corolla in front of it as they were both driving southbound on I-5, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Kia continued off the right side of the road into the tree line, hitting a deer and a tree.
Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish prompts evacuations, road closures
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Bolt Creek Fire, which started north of Skykomish on early Saturday morning, has grown to approximately 5,000 acres, according to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue. A Level 3 evacuation — meaning to leave now — has been issued for residents north of Highway 2, from...
kentreporter.com
Fatal police shooting, illegal steroids, deadly trench collapse | King County Local Dive
This week’s episode takes a closer look at a fatal police shooting in Federal Way; a standoff with police in Kirkland; a fatal trench collapse at a Renton construction site; and Kirkland police investigate an illegal steroid operation. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here. Each episode of the...
masonwebtv.com
Two Died, One Injured after Crash Involving Gravel Truck
A Shelton woman and an Olympia man died Wednesday morning after a three-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 101 near the “C” Street Overpass in Shelton. The Washington State Patrol says a small pickup truck and an SUV were southbound on 101 about 7:30 AM. At milepost 346, the pickup crossed the centerline and struck the driver’s side of a northbound Peterbilt dump truck (which was reported as a “gravel truck”). A press memo says the dump truck “rotated counter-clockwise, tipped onto its passenger side, and collided” with the SUV in the southbound lane.
nypressnews.com
Renton trench collapse victim identified; investigation underway
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 36-year-old man killed in a trench collapse Wednesday in Renton. Surjit Gill died from compressional asphyxia after falling into the trench and being covered by about 10 feet of dirt. The medical examiner ruled the death an accident. Officials received...
Suspected impaired driver veers into deer, tree along I-5 in Cowlitz County
A man suspected of driving impaired and his passenger were injured Wednesday night after crashing on Interstate 5 in Cowlitz County, authorities said said.
q13fox.com
WSP: Man caused hit-and-run crash, another crash evading police, carjacked victim and crashed again
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State troopers arrested a man they say caused several DUI hit-and-run car crashes—one injuring a pregnant woman—then carjacked someone to keep evading police. According to Trooper Jacob Kennett, Snohomish County deputies were called to a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday evening. Authorities say the...
Body Recovered From Deadly Floatplane Crash Identified
Authorities are still searching for the floatplane wreckage and the bodies of the nine other victims presumed dead.
q13fox.com
Several exits to close for construction on northbound I-5 in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Several exits along northbound I-5 in Tacoma will be closed for construction this weekend. Starting 10 p.m. Friday, closures will move up northbound I-5 every day while crews resurface the off-ramps around the I-5 Puyallup River Bridge. The Washington State Department of Transportation urges drivers to plan ahead, as they expect major backups.
Body recovered after float plane crash identified
SEATTLE (AP) — A body recovered near the site of a floatplane crash in the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound has been identified as Gabby Hanna, a 29-year-old Seattle attorney. The Island County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday that the recovered body was Hanna and that her family...
kentreporter.com
Man dies after trench collapse at construction site in Renton
Rescue workers have recovered the body of a man who died after a trench collapsed at a construction site in Renton. Surjit Gill, 36, died of compressional asphyxia Sept. 7 after being buried in 10 feet of dirt at a construction site, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s office, which ruled Gill’s death as an accident. Compressional asphyxia is caused when external pressure on the body prevents breathing.
Renton Police Investigate Possible Road Rage After Traffic Collision Involving Hummer
Renton, WA: A traffic collision may have possibly triggered road rage involving a Hummer and multiple incidents in the city of Renton on Monday night. Officers received… Read more "Renton Police Investigate Possible Road Rage After Traffic Collision Involving Hummer"
Murder of 51-year-old Orting man described as ambush
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two teens, Gabriel Davies and Justin Yoon, who are accused of killing a 51-year-old Orting man, were supposed to be starting their junior year of high school but instead, are behind bars after pleading not guilty to first-degree and second-degree murder charges. While the teens...
State Patrol re-opens 2 lanes of SB I-5 near Northgate amid vehicular homicide investigation
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a driver on suspicion of vehicular homicide Tuesday morning after a passenger car collided with two semi-trucks and another passenger car, leaving one dead. After closing all lanes of SB I-5 near the Northgate Way exit, troopers have re-opened two lanes of the interstate.
KOMO News
Two people injured in Auburn double shooting
AUBURN, Wash. — On Wednesday afternoon, Auburn Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 Block of 22nd Way NE. Kent PD was already on the scene, conducting a surveillance check on the residence as APD arrived. Before the shooting, the suspect came outside of...
q13fox.com
Fire rips through abandoned pizzeria in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Investigators are looking into what caused a fire that destroyed an abandoned pizzeria in Lynnwood early Thursday morning. The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. and happened at the Alfy's Pizza Building on 196th Street Southwest. Crews contained the fire before 5:30 a.m. No injuries were...
KING-5
Everett man released from custody as investigation into deadly I-5 crash continues
SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood were closed for about five hours Tuesday morning following a fatal multi-vehicle crash, creating long backups and delays for drivers during the morning commute. A 35-year-old Everett man was taken into custody for investigation of vehicular homicide....
Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Here's what we know
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video playing originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 9. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport in a scheduled commercial commuter flight when it crashed on Sept. 4. Here's what we know about the victims on board, what led...
