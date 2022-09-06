ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

q13fox.com

2 killed in multiple-vehicle crash in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. - Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Tukwila late Friday night. According to Washington State Patrol, at least three cars were involved in a crash on northbound I-5, near I-405 in Southcenter around 11:30 p.m. It's unclear what led up to the crash.
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

I-5 three-vehicle collision results in two dead

TUKWILA, Wash. — Just before 11 p.m., there was a three-vehicle collision on Northbound I-5 near Southcenter. According to officials, there are two confirmed deaths, while there is no information regarding other victims or their conditions.
Chronicle

Two Injured in Wednesday Night Crash North of Castle Rock

Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 5 north of Castle Rock. At about 10:15 p.m., a 2019 Kia Forte hit the 2021 Toyota Corolla in front of it as they were both driving southbound on I-5, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Kia continued off the right side of the road into the tree line, hitting a deer and a tree.
CASTLE ROCK, WA
masonwebtv.com

Two Died, One Injured after Crash Involving Gravel Truck

A Shelton woman and an Olympia man died Wednesday morning after a three-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 101 near the “C” Street Overpass in Shelton. The Washington State Patrol says a small pickup truck and an SUV were southbound on 101 about 7:30 AM. At milepost 346, the pickup crossed the centerline and struck the driver’s side of a northbound Peterbilt dump truck (which was reported as a “gravel truck”). A press memo says the dump truck “rotated counter-clockwise, tipped onto its passenger side, and collided” with the SUV in the southbound lane.
SHELTON, WA
nypressnews.com

Renton trench collapse victim identified; investigation underway

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 36-year-old man killed in a trench collapse Wednesday in Renton. Surjit Gill died from compressional asphyxia after falling into the trench and being covered by about 10 feet of dirt. The medical examiner ruled the death an accident. Officials received...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Several exits to close for construction on northbound I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Several exits along northbound I-5 in Tacoma will be closed for construction this weekend. Starting 10 p.m. Friday, closures will move up northbound I-5 every day while crews resurface the off-ramps around the I-5 Puyallup River Bridge. The Washington State Department of Transportation urges drivers to plan ahead, as they expect major backups.
TACOMA, WA
kentreporter.com

Man dies after trench collapse at construction site in Renton

Rescue workers have recovered the body of a man who died after a trench collapsed at a construction site in Renton. Surjit Gill, 36, died of compressional asphyxia Sept. 7 after being buried in 10 feet of dirt at a construction site, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s office, which ruled Gill’s death as an accident. Compressional asphyxia is caused when external pressure on the body prevents breathing.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Murder of 51-year-old Orting man described as ambush

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two teens, Gabriel Davies and Justin Yoon, who are accused of killing a 51-year-old Orting man, were supposed to be starting their junior year of high school but instead, are behind bars after pleading not guilty to first-degree and second-degree murder charges. While the teens...
ORTING, WA
KOMO News

Two people injured in Auburn double shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — On Wednesday afternoon, Auburn Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 Block of 22nd Way NE. Kent PD was already on the scene, conducting a surveillance check on the residence as APD arrived. Before the shooting, the suspect came outside of...
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

Fire rips through abandoned pizzeria in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Investigators are looking into what caused a fire that destroyed an abandoned pizzeria in Lynnwood early Thursday morning. The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. and happened at the Alfy's Pizza Building on 196th Street Southwest. Crews contained the fire before 5:30 a.m. No injuries were...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Here's what we know

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video playing originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 9. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport in a scheduled commercial commuter flight when it crashed on Sept. 4. Here's what we know about the victims on board, what led...
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA

