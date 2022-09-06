A Shelton woman and an Olympia man died Wednesday morning after a three-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 101 near the “C” Street Overpass in Shelton. The Washington State Patrol says a small pickup truck and an SUV were southbound on 101 about 7:30 AM. At milepost 346, the pickup crossed the centerline and struck the driver’s side of a northbound Peterbilt dump truck (which was reported as a “gravel truck”). A press memo says the dump truck “rotated counter-clockwise, tipped onto its passenger side, and collided” with the SUV in the southbound lane.

SHELTON, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO