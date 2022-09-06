ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso News

Get free flu vaccines at El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health and the EPFD will be offering free flu vaccines to individuals of 6 months of age and older. The event will be held at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens on Sep. 13, at 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The drive-thru vaccine event will be free of charge for El Paso residents. No appointment or insurance is needed. Individuals who receive the flu-shot will be eligible to win a free prize.
El Paso News

UTEP receives $1.2M grant for regional innovation

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The National Science Foundation has selected The University of Texas at El Paso to join a program designed for regional innovation. As a new member of the NSF Innovation Corps (I-Corps) Hubs initiative, UTEP will receive $1.2 million over 5 years to provide training for faculty and students in order for them to determine if there is a good fit in the marketplace for the products of their research before pushing for commercialization. The program will also expedite the process regarding the innovation by having student and faculty discoveries enter the marketplace.
El Paso News

Ferocious winds hit Southern California as heat wave breaks

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Parts of Southern California were lashed by severe winds from a tropical storm Friday that brought high humidity, rain and possible flooding to the parched region but also the promise of cooler temperatures after a 10-day heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid.
El Paso News

A Cold Front Brings Overnight T-Showers; Potentially Strong Storms Tuesday — Your 9-Day Forecast

What a busy Saturday, and the weather is about to “get busy” as well tonight with a cold front and isolated t-showers. First, it’s the Battle of I-10 at UTEP! The weather should start out quite sunny and nice, but watch the skies late in the evening for possible developing storms. A cold front overnight could bring in storms late tonight/early Sunday.
El Paso News

Cancer claims 4-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Lance Mackey, one of mushing’s most colorful and accomplished champions who also suffered from health and drug issues, has died. The four-time Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race winner died Wednesday from cancer, his father and kennel announced on Facebook. He was 52. Officials with...
