EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The National Science Foundation has selected The University of Texas at El Paso to join a program designed for regional innovation. As a new member of the NSF Innovation Corps (I-Corps) Hubs initiative, UTEP will receive $1.2 million over 5 years to provide training for faculty and students in order for them to determine if there is a good fit in the marketplace for the products of their research before pushing for commercialization. The program will also expedite the process regarding the innovation by having student and faculty discoveries enter the marketplace.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO