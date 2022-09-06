Read full article on original website
'The Bad Batch' Season 2 Moves to January Release
In an announcement many expected, though they didn't want to hear it, it was revealed at D23 that Star Wars series The Bad Batch will now premiere on January 4, 2023, with a special 2-episode premiere. The Bad Batch premiered on May 4, 2021, and follows the members of Clone...
'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' Sets October Release Date
At the Studio Showcase panel at D23 on Saturday afternoon, it was announced that animated Star Wars anthology series Tales of the Jedi will hit Disney+ this fall, premiering on the streaming service October 26, 2022. The animated series was first announced back at Star Wars Celebration in May, where...
'The Handmaid's Tale' to End With Season 6
It looks like The Handmaid's Tale is coming to an end. It was announced ahead of the Season 5 premiere that the dystopian series will be returning for its sixth and final season. The series, which premiered in 2017 to universal acclaim, is based on Margaret Atwood's seminal 1985 novel. Season 5 of the series premieres on Hulu on September 14.
'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Trailer Shows the 'Next Generation' Crew Searching for Beverly Crusher
Happy Star Trek Day, indeed! The long-awaited trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is finally here and we are ready to boldly go on one last adventure with Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). Season 3 of the revival series sees the return of The Next Generation cast members Gates McFadden, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Michael Dorn, LeVar Burton, and Brent Spiner. Alongside the much anticipated TNG reunion, Picard regulars Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd also return for the show's third and final season.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Review: The Dystopian Drama Returns With a Glimmer of Hope
The Handmaid's Tale has never exactly been a feel-good show, but it is dystopian drama at its dreariest and has kept viewers tuning in for five seasons now, with the hope that eventually something good will happen. Season 5, which as it turns out, will be the penultimate of the series, is more of the same — depressing dystopia, a few instances of lightheartedness, some very heavy-handed scenes, and, amazingly, a glimmer of hope near its conclusion.
'The Marvels': First Trailer Teases an Unlikely Super Trio
We haven't seen Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, more commonly known as Captain Marvel, in her very own film since 2019's Captain Marvel, Marvel's very first female-led feature film that took Danvers on a mission to uncover the truth behind the ongoing war between the pompous Kree and the shapeshifting Skrulls. While the Skrulls don't seem to be all that perfect in the upcoming Secret Invasion series, the Kree turned out to be the real villains in the film, and Captain Marvel was able to stop them.
'Game of Thrones' Cast and Characters (And What They're Doing Now)
HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon has been a smash hit with fans and critics since its premiere on August 21, 2022. Since the original premiere of Game of Thrones back in 2011, the cast list only continued to grow and become more impressive with each season. It’s only natural to wonder what the cast members have been doing since the series finale in 2019. There are a lot of characters in Game of Thrones, so this list will mostly be limited to those with the most screen time.
Here's How to Watch 'The Karate Kid' Franchise in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
Just like young Daniel LaRusso never could have imagined becoming a martial arts master, the cast and crew behind the making of The Karate Kid (1984) likely never could have expected the franchise the film would spawn. What started with a kid from New Jersey and his bonsai tree-loving karate...
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': What Is Galadriel's Relationship to Elrond?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Rings of Power and Tolkien's Middle-earth lore.Two of the most recognizable elves in all of J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings have returned in Prime Video's new show The Rings of Power. Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), the Lady of the woods of Lothlórien, and Lord Elrond of Rivendell (Robert Aramayo) are back in this serised based on Tolkien’s original work. Despite not interacting much at all in the original film trilogy, these two characters have a rich history together. The first two episodes we’ve seen have given us a great first look at how these characters regarded each other in their younger days. Tolkien put an amazing amount of work into building the world of Middle-earth, and the appendices to his books provide a lot of history surrounding these two characters and the details behind how they’re related to each other.
Claire Danes Cast in Steven Soderbergh's Limited Series 'Full Circle'
Actor Claire Danes is set to lead HBO Max’s limited series Full Circle opposite Zazie Beetz, Deadline has reported. Per the report, she is believed to play a Manhattan attorney running her father’s family business. It was previously revealed that Beetz will play an agent of U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The limited series comes from Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. The duo is reuniting with Casey Silver, who previously produced their HBO Max period crime thriller film No Sudden Move starring an ensemble cast including Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, and more. Soderbergh will direct and executive produce along with Solomon and Silver.
How 'House of the Dragon' Subverted Expectations with the Crabfeeder
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 3.Part of what made the original Game of Thrones series a popular success and made audiences follow week after week, season after season, was the ultimate promise of the Night King and his army of White Walkers. It was a promise baked into the show’s mythology as a prophecy called the “Song of Ice and Fire,” the title of George R. R. Martin’s series of fantasy novels that the show is based on. With the power to reanimate the dead and incorporate them into their army, the White Walkers proved to be a formidable enemy for the show’s main characters. However, the show took its time in introducing their threat, first facing off against Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and the Night Watch who guarded the Wall before their presence became known to the rest of Westeros. By the eighth and final season, audiences were ready to see the Night King and his army face off against the Starks and their allies, ultimately being defeated by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). With the prequel series taking place roughly two hundred years prior to the original, fans may have expected the same scale and anticipation as House of the Dragon.
'Glass Onion': Rian Johnson Crafted Puzzles For the Cast to Solve
The upcoming whodunnit Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to raucous praise and reviews, and it has now been revealed that director Rian Johnson had a unique way to get the actors in the right headspace when the camera was rolling. According to Entertainment Weekly, cast member Janelle Monáe said during the festival premiere that Johnson would plan actual murder mystery parties for the cast on the weekends, similar to the crime sleuthing that is seen in the film. "We really bonded," Monáe said of the cast. "During the middle of making a murder mystery film, we really were having murder mystery parties on Saturdays. Every weekend. Rian would send a handwritten note to us all."
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Concept Art Showcases More of Pandora's Beautiful Oceans
Shortly after the reveal of brand-new footage from the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, at this year's D23 expo, the official Avatar Twitter account released a new image depicting some beautiful concept art of the oceans of Pandora. The tweet reads, "Pandora’s beauty awaits. Brand-new concept art has arrived for #AvatarTheWayOfWater, in theaters December 16." Alongside the reveal of new footage from the film, attendees were also given a physical copy of the newly released concept art.
Marvel Studios' D23 Sizzle Reel Teases Phase 5's 'Daredevil Born Again' and More
With the 2022 D23 Expo underway a ton of exciting new information is being revealed for Star Wars, Pixar, and of course, the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Among the many Disney booths on the floor, Marvel Studio's sizzle reel is giving over a minute of exclusive sneak-peek details for what's to come. The reel promises big announcements for all things Phase 5 in the MCU, from The Marvels to Fantastic Four.
‘Law & Order’ Showrunners and Writers Tease What to Expect in Premiere Crossover Event
Law & Order’s most ambitious crossover premiere event has fans wildly excited. In an unprecedented move NBC will showcase a three-hour crossover episode uniting the teams of revived Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. The crossover will also serve as the first episode of each show’s new season. While we’ve seen the mind-blowing trailer that hints at three squads coming together to deal with a crime that involves “arms, drugs, and sex trafficking,” nothing much was known till now. In recent interviews, Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid, Julie Martin, SVU head writer, and showrunner David Graziano have revealed intriguing details about the upcoming event.
Everything We Learned From the Disney Branded Television Showcase
Not long after Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios showed their latest batch of content at the D23 Expo, HallD23 was packed to the brim once again for the showcase for Disney Branded Television, where they released new info on the shows coming to Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney Channel. Raven-Symoné and Lily Singh, both of whom are starring in shows represented at the event, hosted the showcase and brought quite a few big names with them, so here is everything that was revealed at the Disney Branded Television Showcase.
'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 5 First Image Shows Michael Burnham on a Strange New World
Star Trek Day celebrations are off to a spectacular start, with news and updates on the incredible five shows currently in production giving fans a lot to look forward to in the coming months. In addition to an absolutely delightful set tour from Wilson Cruz who plays Dr. Hugh Culber on Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount has also released our first official look at Season 5.
'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Showrunners Explain That Character's Late Return to the Series
One of the thoughts that probably populated your mind as you watched Season 5 of Cobra Kai was: where the heck is Kreese (Martin Kove)? After getting double-crossed by Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) at the end of Season 4, Kreese was sent to prison for a crime he didn’t commit. So, one of the big questions for Season 5 was: Was Kreese getting his revenge? Would he see the light and finally realize what was wrong about his karate methods? In one word: No.
‘One Fine Morning’ Review: Léa Seydoux Shines in Mia Hansen-Løve’s Story of Love and Loss | TIFF 2022
Mia Hansen-Løve has a way of making even the most introspective, quiet stories feel grandiose. Take, for example, last year’s Bergman Island, in which a pair of writers going on a working vacation became an expansive look at storytelling, great directors, and gender roles—all in a film that one of the best from 2021. Hansen-Løve’s latest, One Fine Morning, is significantly smaller than even her previous film, yet the powerful emotions and heartbreak make One Fine Morning just as awe-inspiring and striking.
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Early Reactions Call it a "Riot," Praise Daniel Radcliffe's "Glorious" Performance
As the highly anticipated biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story made its premiere last night at Toronto International Film Festival, we finally have an idea of what to expect from the movie that promises to reveal some different facets of famous parody singer and songwriter “Weird Al" Yankovic that we’ve never seen. Written by the artist himself, the movie stars Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter film series) as the title character, and spans Yankovic’s rise to fame as his songs started becoming more and more popular.
