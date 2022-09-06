Read full article on original website
ANIMALSDOGOTOHEAVEN✝️
4d ago
Boy, Hillary Clinton can LIE , Comey never said she Did not have Classified information, he Certainly Did , she had , classified, Secret and Top Secret
Trump Tells His Lawyers: Get ‘My’ Top Secret Documents Back
In the weeks after the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid, former President Donald Trump repeatedly made a simple-sounding but extraordinary ask: he wanted his lawyers to get “my documents” back from federal law enforcement. Trump wasn’t merely referring to the alleged trove of attorney-client material that he insists was...
Rep. Jim Jordan's Judiciary Twitter Account Finds 'Threat' In Pic Of Docs At Trump Home
The House Judiciary Committee Twitter account, which lists Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as its ranking member, overlooked a “huge threat” in a sea of classified documents and Twitter users told them to take a closer look on Wednesday. The Twitter feed weighed in on a picture grabbed from...
Rachel Maddow Explains What Trump And His Attorneys Are Really Trying To Pull
A judge is expected to rule on the request later this week.
Liz Cheney says she's 'disgusted' the names of the Mar-a-Lago raid FBI agents were leaked and accused Republicans of 'dangerous hypocrisy'
Liz Cheney said it was hypocritical for Republicans to say "back the blue" and then attack FBI agents "for doing their jobs" in the Mar-a-Lago raid.
Rubio Blasted Clinton for Her Emails. Now He Says Trump’s Theft of Top-Secret Records Is No Biggie
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. As the top-ranking Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is one of the US officials who shares the mission of safeguarding the nation’s most important secrets. The committee is responsible for oversight of the intelligence community, and that duty includes the task of ensuring sensitive information is handled appropriately and kept secured. Yet in the aftermath of the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago to seize government records, including classified documents, that Donald Trump had improperly (and perhaps illegally) taken from the White House, Rubio has been one of the loudest voices denouncing the bureau and amplifying the MAGA message that Trump has been unfairly victimized by Democrats and the Deep State. And that’s quite a different position than the one Rubio took regarding Hillary Clinton’s handling of emails at the State Department.
“Incredibly embarrassing”: Trump regrets backing “awful” candidate Dr. Oz after collapse in polls
Former President Donald Trump and Dr. Mehmet Oz (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images/Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/JC Olivera) Donald Trump regrets endorsing celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz after his poll numbers have cratered over the summer. Sources close to the former president says he's increasingly concerned that Oz will lose his Pennsylvania Senate...
Republican Who Praised Hitler Somehow Loses Congressional Primary
Carl Paladino lost his bid for a congressional seat representing New York’s 23rd district Tuesday after being bested by opponent Nick Langworthy — but only by a small margin. Langworthy narrowly edged out his competitor by roughly three percentage points with 95% of precincts reported as of midnight.
Melania Trump's Confidantes Reveal How She Feels About A Second Shot At First Lady
It's no secret that former president Donald Trump was outspoken about his feelings throughout his presidency. He often took to Twitter to speak out about everything from the weekly "Saturday Night Live" sketches to commentary on foreign policy (via The Washington Post). When he was banned from the platform, he created his own social media site, where he continues to speak his mind to his loyal followers.
Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden
Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
NBC News
Yet another person has died in defense of Trump's lies. When will it end?
The Trump death toll climbed last week. On Friday, a man armed with an assault-style rifle tried to breach security at the Cincinnati, Ohio, FBI field office. After fleeing that office, authorities say Ricky Shiffer exchanged shots with police and was eventually killed by law enforcement in a cornfield near Wilmington. The Ohio man, who was already under investigation as a potential threat, wasn’t the first deluded victim of the deadly contagion of disinformation spewing from a depraved former president and his soulless sycophants, and it’s not likely he’ll be the last.
Woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Capitol riot is getting a break from house arrest so she can attend a Renaissance fair
A federal judge approved Riley June Williams' request to break her house arrest and go to Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire this weekend.
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit
Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
Trump treated my family like disposable pawns and tore us apart, says daughter of convicted Jan. 6 rioter
Guy Reffitt was sentenced to seven years in prison for his involvement in the Capitol riot. His daughter told Insider that "it would only be just for former President Trump to be convicted." She said the "modern American family is becoming more fragile as the political climate rises." For Peyton...
Fact check: Altered image of Donald Trump at golf tournament adds fat, wrinkles
A photo of Donald Trump at a golf tournament has been digitally altered to add extra fat and wrinkles to his face.
Trump complains about classified docs: “I don’t understand why I can’t have these things”
Former President Donald Trump said he doesn't understand why he can't have classified and top secret documents that were seized from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI, according to a report. A source told The Wall Street Journal that Trump wants the FBI to return about two dozen boxes that included 11...
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024
A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
Video shows Sarah Palin’s shocked reaction to losing to Mary Peltola in Alaska House race
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin appeared frustrated after losing the special election to fill the state’s only House seat to Democrat Mary Peltola. Referring to the state’s ranked-choice voting system, the 2008 Republican Vice Presidential nominee was caught on video saying: “When it comes down to second and third place votes, that’s going to decide who’s going to win?”“I mean, really? Alaskans want [President] Joe Biden and [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi?” she asked. A former state legislator, Ms Peltola will become the first native Alaskan in Congress since the state joined the US in 1959 and the first Democrat...
A photo shared by the DOJ shows Trump kept a framed copy of an unflattering Time-magazine cover at his Mar-a-Lago home
The DOJ released a photo from the Mar-a-Lago raid showing top-secret documents strewn on the floor. In a corner of the photo appeared to be a framed Time-magazine cover from 2019. It shows Trump's enemies peering at him from outside the Oval Office, with the words "knock, knock." A photo...
A storm is coming: It might sweep Trump and the GOP into history's dustbin
Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. One afternoon in college I found myself picking up trash at a Wendy's parking lot on the Business Loop in Columbia, Missouri. I can't remember what happened the night before — no nefarious story there. I simply...
Trump-Defending Fox News Host Drops Accidental Truth Bomb: 'Seems Kinda Stupid'
Mark Levin's defense of the former president might have been a little flawed.
