Read full article on original website
Related
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: Hobbs police searching for possible kidnapping victim
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The Hobbs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a possible kidnapping at Zia Park Casino on Sept 8. The victim has been identified as 35 year old Erica Martinez. The suspect has been identified as Jonathan Zaragoza. More...
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock County District Attorney says violent juvenile cases are on the rise
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Violent juvenile crime is on the rise, according to Lubbock County’s Juvenile Justice Center and the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office. Lubbock County District Attorney Sunshine Stanek said the number of juvenile cases presented to her office is up 30 percent from this same time last year.
KCBD
1 person seriously injured in shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a central Lubbock shooting on Saturday. The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call near 56th Street and Slide Road. Police stated one person was taken to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries. Another person was taken into...
KCBD
Police seeking public’s help after Lubbock woman kidnapped
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Elisa Franco and 30-year-old George De La Pena. Officers responded to reports of a kidnapping in the 2300 block of Auburn Street early Friday morning. Investigators believe De La Pena forcibly entered a home in the area and threatened Franco with brass knuckles and a screwdriver. De La Pena left the home and took Franco in an unknown direction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
Kidnapped Lubbock woman found safe
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Elisa Franco, who was reportedly kidnapped on Friday, has been located, according to police. Lubbock police asked for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Franco and 30-year-old George De La Pena. Officers responded to reports of a kidnapping in the 2300 block of Auburn Street...
KCBD
LPD investigating scene on 37th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a situation in the 2800 block of 37th Street. EMS was called to the location at 8:10 a.m. this morning. More units were called to the scene for further investigation. Police are not able to...
KCBD
Lubbock juvenile injured, struck by vehicle in central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A juvenile has suffered moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in central Lubbock. The incident occurred in the 3500 block of 50th Street on Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. Police spoke with the driver on scene. The situation is still under investigation. We’ll continue...
KCBD
Barricaded person in custody after LPD standoff near Willow Bend Elementary
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A person who was barricaded in a home in the 8800 block of 11th Street was taken into custody after a brief standoff with Lubbock police on Friday afternoon. The report came in around 1 p.m. The barricaded person was taken into custody around 5 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
Former Councilman Floyd Price wants to bring back ‘90s juvenile curfew system
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday in a Lubbock City Council meeting Chief of Police, Floyd Mitchell expressed the department’s concerns about recent juvenile crime. “But it is causing a safety issue for our community at large,” Mitchell said. Former Councilman, LPD Officer, and current Reserve Deputy for...
KCBD
LPD investigating report of shots fired south of Overton Elementary
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call south of Overton Elementary around 3:20 p.m. As children were leaving the school to go home, LISD police heard gunfire from south of the school. Police later located evidence of gunfire in the 3600 block of 31st Street in a neighborhood south of Overton Elementary School.
KCBD
Lubbock police cracking down on underage drinking
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are sending out a new warning to underage drinkers. The department said during a news conference Friday officers were flagged down by a bar employee in the Depot District Thursday night who reported someone for having a fake I.D. Police ultimately cited two people, one for having a fake I.D. and the other for underage drinking.
KCBD
Family displaced, 2 pets die in house fire in Southwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two adults and two children were displaced and two pets have died after a house fire Friday morning in Southwest Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a home near 72nd Place and Kewanee Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. Residents returned home to find smoke and called 911.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
Updated: victims of fatal crash identified
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Department of Transportation has released the names of the people involved in the crash that resulted in a fatality. The drivers of the pickup trucks, Robert Alvin Stevens and Robbie Jean Stevens were transported to University Medical Center to be treated for injuries. Jay Guy...
KCBD
Hockley County’s new Crisis Intervention Team will help first responders with mental health calls
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Hockley County Sheriff’s Department and Levelland Police Department have a new Crisis Intervention Team that will focus on mental health. The new program has been in the works for nearly six years and is finally up and running in Hockley County. Bobby Carter Director of Diversion Programs at StarCare says it will help people get the help they need instead of being arrested.
KCBD
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity calling for volunteers for Blitz Build
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity is calling for volunteers this Sunday to help with the Blitz Build. The organization is in the midst of the Blitz Build, a campaign to build three houses in 12 days. This is the third annual Blitz Build. Volunteers will receive a...
KCBD
We’ve Moved: KCBD NewsChannel 11′s new address
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD NewsChannel 11 studios have moved!. Give us a call at 806-749-1111. If you have an immediate or general concern about closed captioning:. Phone: 806-761-4231 - ask for Ricky Price or call 806-744-1414. Email: closedcaptioning@kcbd.com. If you want to file a complaint about Closed Captioning:
KCBD
City shares friendly reminder regarding nuisance weed ordinance
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - While the recent beneficial rains really greened up our yards, they’ve also boosted weed growth. The City of Lubbock wants to remind citizens that weeds around your property aren’t just unsightly, they can also be a code violation. The more you know:. Uncultivated...
KCBD
Crunch Fitness to honor 9/11 victims with remembrance climb
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Crunch Fitness will be honoring those who lost their lives during 9/11 by challenging each of their staff and gym members to climb 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of the 110 floors of the World Trade Center Twin Towers. Every year on the 9/11...
KCBD
American Red Cross offering 300 free smoke alarm installations
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American Red Cross Greater North Texas is offering 300 free smoke alarm installations to Lubbock residents. The smoke alarms will be installed on Sept 17 for the first 300 people who sign up. The offer is part of a campaign to end house fires in...
KCBD
City of Lubbock to host COVID-19 booster clinics
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Health Department will hold COVID-19 booster clinics at the following times. These are walk-in clinics and are open to the public. There is no charge for the vaccine. To qualify for this vaccine you must be 12 or older and have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series and be at least two months out from your last dose. The clinic will offer the Moderna formulation for those 18 and up and the Pfizer formulation for those 12 and up.
Comments / 0