Movies

‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Film Review: Lena Dunham’s Modern Sensibilities Clash With Medieval Coming-of-Age Tale

Karen Cushman’s children’s novel “Catherine, Called Birdy” is written in the form of the diary of a 14-year-old girl living in England in 1290. Cushman was most interested in exploring the details of what it was like to live as a young girl during the Middle Ages, whereas this film adaptation of the book, which was written and directed by Lena Dunham (and premieres at the Toronto Film Festival), retains the setting but filters everything through Dunham’s very narrow modern sensibility. The result is listless, plodding and self-congratulatory.
MOVIES
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Film Review: Mock Rock Biopic Is Ridiculous Fun

Rock ‘n’ roll biopics are always a weird, messy beast, where the question isn’t whether the story on screen differs from what really happened, but by how much it differs. “Bohemian Rhapsody” purported to be a true story but changed a lot, “Rocketman” set out to be true not in a literal sense but only in an emotional one (and was all the better for making its fakery transparent), and “Elvis” was a freewheeling mixture of semi-reality and extravagant fantasy.
MOVIES
‘Glass Onion’ Film Review: ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Is a Quick-Witted but Uninspired Whodunit

Writer-director Rian Johnson and star Daniel Craig reteam for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the sequel to their 2019 film “Knives Out.” The new film trades New England for a Greek island, and a dysfunctional family for a group of friends who self-identify as “disruptors.” But essentially, it’s still a whodunit unfolding inside a mansion with a cast of eccentric wealthy folk.
MOVIES
Marsha Hunt, Blacklisted Hollywood Actress, Dies at 104

Marsha Hunt, a star of MGM and Paramount beginning in the 1930s who was blacklisted in Hollywood in the ’50s during Sen. Eugene McCarthy’s Communist witch hunt, died Wednesday at age 104. Roger Memos, who directed a documentary about Hunt’s life, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter....
CELEBRITIES
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Footage Debuts in 3D High Frame Rate at D23 to Mixed Results

As the closer to Saturday’s lengthy, star-studded Disney Studios panel at D23 Expo, James Cameron, beaming in from New Zealand where they are working on the finishing touches of “Avatar 2” (out this Christmas!) and the cast (on stage in Anaheim) revealed a good chunk of footage from the new movie. It was overwhelming, in every way possible, as Cameron debuted the footage in 3D HFR to a noticeably muted response in the room.
MOVIES
How ‘Biosphere’ Stars Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass Bonded to Play the Last Men on Earth (Video)

TIFF 2022: ”When you’re stuck in a dome, you want to be with Sterling,“ Duplass told TheWrap. Toronto Film Festival attendees were surprised this weekend to find director Mel Eslyn’s “Biosphere,” a humorous, semi-futuristic rumination on the last two men on Earth. A late addition to this year’s lineup, the film stars Mark Duplass as the U.S. president and Sterling K. Brown as an advisor, the planet’s sole living humans who are trapped in the biodome of the film’s title. The story sprang from Duplass’ idea of two guys arguing over the virtues of the video game “Mario Bros.,” according to Eslyn.
MOVIES
Jessica Chastain Explains How ‘The Good Nurse’ Isn’t Salacious True Crime That Makes You ‘Feel Dirty’ (Video)

TIFF 2022: The actress spoke to TheWrap with director Tobias Lindholm, plus costars Eddie Redmayne and Nnamdi Asomugha, about telling a serial killer story. According to director Tobias Lindholm, “The Good Nurse” has no intention of being a typical true crime film. “We realized that it wasn’t a story only about a serial killer, it was about a friendship. And it was a proof of humanity,” Lindholm said while visiting TheWrap and Shutterstock’s Interview and Portrait Studio at the Toronto Film Festival for a conversation moderated by TheWrap’s Executive Editor, Awards, Steve Pond.
MOVIES
Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts': Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour to Lead Antihero Team Up

Marvel has unveiled the cast of its upcoming “Thunderbolts” movie, and it’s exactly who we expected (and we’re not complaining). The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of the Suicide Squad — don’t hate, we’re just describing facts here — will be staffed by Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell) and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).
MOVIES
How Daniel Radcliffe Found That ‘Edge of Madness’ in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ (Video)

Toronto 2022: Yankovic ”manages to thread the needle perfectly between incredibly wholesome and sweet, but also has a genuine edge of madness,“ Radcliffe tells TheWrap. Daniel Radcliffe plays a parallel universe version of Weird Al Yankovic in the (faux) biopic “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” according to the film’s writer and director Eric Appel. Check out the video, above.
MOVIES
‘Inside Out’ Sequel Set by Pixar for June 2024

“Inside Out 2” was announced at Disney’s D23 Expo on Friday by star Amy Poehler and Pixar head Pete Docter, with a theatrical release set for June 2024. Back in 2015, the first installment of the animated adventure, co-directed by Docter and Ronnie Del Carmen and written by Michael Arndt, starred Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) as she faced her feelings about growing up and moving to San Francisco for her dad’s new job.
MOVIES
‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ Film Review: Superhero Extravaganza Underwhelmingly Launches Franchise

The over-inflated Bollywood superhero fantasy “Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva” is the kind of pre-fabricated Hollywood-style event blockbuster that the Hindi-language film industry has been chasing after for years now, but somehow still hasn’t nailed. This family-friendly action-adventure circles well-charted territory that was previously meandered about by...
MOVIES
