Read full article on original website
Related
‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Film Review: Lena Dunham’s Modern Sensibilities Clash With Medieval Coming-of-Age Tale
Karen Cushman’s children’s novel “Catherine, Called Birdy” is written in the form of the diary of a 14-year-old girl living in England in 1290. Cushman was most interested in exploring the details of what it was like to live as a young girl during the Middle Ages, whereas this film adaptation of the book, which was written and directed by Lena Dunham (and premieres at the Toronto Film Festival), retains the setting but filters everything through Dunham’s very narrow modern sensibility. The result is listless, plodding and self-congratulatory.
‘No Bears’ Film Review: Jafar Panahi Continues to Create Powerful Art, Even When Officially Banned
Capping an already a stellar year, the Venice competition closed on a soaring note following the Friday premiere of “No Bears,” the latest from the masterful Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi. The director, of course, was not present; he is currently imprisoned and ordered to serve a six-year sentence.
‘Butcher’s Crossing’ Film Review: Nicolas Cage Goes Full Captain Ahab in Environmental Western
Gabe Polsky’s new acid Western “Butcher’s Crossing,” premiering at the Toronto Film Festival, takes place on the vast fertile plains of hubris, where if you stare far enough into the horizon, you can probably see your own uppance come. Based on a novel by John Williams...
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Film Review: Mock Rock Biopic Is Ridiculous Fun
Rock ‘n’ roll biopics are always a weird, messy beast, where the question isn’t whether the story on screen differs from what really happened, but by how much it differs. “Bohemian Rhapsody” purported to be a true story but changed a lot, “Rocketman” set out to be true not in a literal sense but only in an emotional one (and was all the better for making its fakery transparent), and “Elvis” was a freewheeling mixture of semi-reality and extravagant fantasy.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Glass Onion’ Film Review: ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Is a Quick-Witted but Uninspired Whodunit
Writer-director Rian Johnson and star Daniel Craig reteam for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the sequel to their 2019 film “Knives Out.” The new film trades New England for a Greek island, and a dysfunctional family for a group of friends who self-identify as “disruptors.” But essentially, it’s still a whodunit unfolding inside a mansion with a cast of eccentric wealthy folk.
First Trailer for ‘The Marvels’ Brings Brie Larson Together With Iman Vellani and Teyonnah Parris
Marvel Studios wrapped up their D23 Expo presentation with a look at “The Marvels,” a film that will not only be a sequel to “Captain Marvel” but also a follow-up to the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” and “WandaVision.”. The trailer (which is not...
Kimmel Wonders If Queen Elizabeth Died Because of That Harry Styles/Chris Pine Stuff (Video)
Jimmy Kimmel kicked off Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” by talking, of course, about the biggest news of the day, the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom at age 96. And during his monologue, Kimmel wondered if her death might have happened now...
Marsha Hunt, Blacklisted Hollywood Actress, Dies at 104
Marsha Hunt, a star of MGM and Paramount beginning in the 1930s who was blacklisted in Hollywood in the ’50s during Sen. Eugene McCarthy’s Communist witch hunt, died Wednesday at age 104. Roger Memos, who directed a documentary about Hunt’s life, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter....
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Footage Debuts in 3D High Frame Rate at D23 to Mixed Results
As the closer to Saturday’s lengthy, star-studded Disney Studios panel at D23 Expo, James Cameron, beaming in from New Zealand where they are working on the finishing touches of “Avatar 2” (out this Christmas!) and the cast (on stage in Anaheim) revealed a good chunk of footage from the new movie. It was overwhelming, in every way possible, as Cameron debuted the footage in 3D HFR to a noticeably muted response in the room.
Carol Kane Joins ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 as an Experienced Engineer Who ‘Suffers No Fools’ (Photo)
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is about to get a little more delightful — Carol Kane (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) has joined the cast for Season 2 of the “Trek” series it was announced at Thursday at the Star Trek Day Celebration. The Oscar-nominated (“Hester...
How ‘Biosphere’ Stars Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass Bonded to Play the Last Men on Earth (Video)
TIFF 2022: ”When you’re stuck in a dome, you want to be with Sterling,“ Duplass told TheWrap. Toronto Film Festival attendees were surprised this weekend to find director Mel Eslyn’s “Biosphere,” a humorous, semi-futuristic rumination on the last two men on Earth. A late addition to this year’s lineup, the film stars Mark Duplass as the U.S. president and Sterling K. Brown as an advisor, the planet’s sole living humans who are trapped in the biodome of the film’s title. The story sprang from Duplass’ idea of two guys arguing over the virtues of the video game “Mario Bros.,” according to Eslyn.
‘The Fabelmans’ Trailer: Steven Spielberg Films His Childhood and Follows His Heart (Video)
Hours after the film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival to largely positive reviews, Steven Spielberg has just revealed the first trailer for “The Fabelmans,” a film about his own childhood, his parents and learning to love the movies. The film premiered at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Taylor Swift: What She Really Wants to Do Is Direct a Feature Film
In a discussion of “All Too Well: The Short Film” after it screened at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, Taylor Swift revealed that with the right material, she would be game to direct a feature film. Toronto saw the first 35 mm screening of the film that...
‘Sisu’ Film Review: Wild Action and Weak Dramatics Make for a Thrilling But Frustrating Crowd-Pleaser
Nazis die and Finns triumph in the Finnish WW2 thriller “Sisu,” a spaghetti Western–style action-adventure set in the Lapland plains of Finland. In this polished genre exercise, a stubborn Finnish gold prospector runs away from, and also violently dispatches, a group of Nazis during the war’s concluding months.
Jessica Chastain Explains How ‘The Good Nurse’ Isn’t Salacious True Crime That Makes You ‘Feel Dirty’ (Video)
TIFF 2022: The actress spoke to TheWrap with director Tobias Lindholm, plus costars Eddie Redmayne and Nnamdi Asomugha, about telling a serial killer story. According to director Tobias Lindholm, “The Good Nurse” has no intention of being a typical true crime film. “We realized that it wasn’t a story only about a serial killer, it was about a friendship. And it was a proof of humanity,” Lindholm said while visiting TheWrap and Shutterstock’s Interview and Portrait Studio at the Toronto Film Festival for a conversation moderated by TheWrap’s Executive Editor, Awards, Steve Pond.
Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts': Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour to Lead Antihero Team Up
Marvel has unveiled the cast of its upcoming “Thunderbolts” movie, and it’s exactly who we expected (and we’re not complaining). The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of the Suicide Squad — don’t hate, we’re just describing facts here — will be staffed by Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell) and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).
How Daniel Radcliffe Found That ‘Edge of Madness’ in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ (Video)
Toronto 2022: Yankovic ”manages to thread the needle perfectly between incredibly wholesome and sweet, but also has a genuine edge of madness,“ Radcliffe tells TheWrap. Daniel Radcliffe plays a parallel universe version of Weird Al Yankovic in the (faux) biopic “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” according to the film’s writer and director Eric Appel. Check out the video, above.
‘Inside Out’ Sequel Set by Pixar for June 2024
“Inside Out 2” was announced at Disney’s D23 Expo on Friday by star Amy Poehler and Pixar head Pete Docter, with a theatrical release set for June 2024. Back in 2015, the first installment of the animated adventure, co-directed by Docter and Ronnie Del Carmen and written by Michael Arndt, starred Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) as she faced her feelings about growing up and moving to San Francisco for her dad’s new job.
‘About Fate’ Film Review: Emma Roberts’ Latest Is About as Basic as Rom-Coms Get
If you set out to combine the worst parts of Hallmark holiday movies with the worst parts of frenetic ‘90s rom-coms, you’d probably wind up with something a lot like “About Fate.” The women are nuts, the men are clueless and the production is so cheap you could pass the time spotting every mistake no one bothered to fix.
‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ Film Review: Superhero Extravaganza Underwhelmingly Launches Franchise
The over-inflated Bollywood superhero fantasy “Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva” is the kind of pre-fabricated Hollywood-style event blockbuster that the Hindi-language film industry has been chasing after for years now, but somehow still hasn’t nailed. This family-friendly action-adventure circles well-charted territory that was previously meandered about by...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
50K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0