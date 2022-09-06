Read full article on original website
This Year’s Hottest Restaurant Openings Were Powered By the Whole Family
Before the pandemic, Yahia Kamal mostly ran his Kansas City Palestinian food stall on his own. Stationed within a downtown grocery store called Cosentino's, he made the falafel wraps and blended garbanzo beans with tahini and lemon juice for his daily batches of hummus. But in 2020, when offices went dormant and downtown became a ghost town, the 62-year-old restaurateur was ready to go bigger. He went to his wife and four children and made the pitch—relocate to a more populous neighborhood and open a brick-and-mortar, with everyone in the family on board. Baba’s Pantry, a year-old Palestinian-American cafe and one of Bon Appétit’s 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022, was born.
How Some of the Best New Restaurants Are Putting Their Staff First
When Amanda Shulman worked as a cook at restaurants like Vetri Cucina in Philadelphia and Osteria della Brughiera in Bergamo, Italy, she rarely had a night off. “There was not much flexibility,” she says. “You're open when you're open and you work around the restaurant schedule.” So when Shulman opened Her Place, one of Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022, she didn’t want her staff to have that same experience. The Philadelphia restaurant, which turns out French and Italian cooking with Jewish flair, is closed on weekends. The small team writes the month’s schedule together, and if there are conflicting major life events, the schedule is adjusted.
Private Chefs Are Celebrities Now Thanks to TikTok
The private chef often wakes up at the crack of dawn, perhaps making a pit stop at a local farm stand or fish purveyor. Then, they’ll set up camp in a sprawling kitchen fit for their abundance of farmers market finds before they get to work: prepping, cooking, and plating for their clients.
Wait, Is Olive Garden Problematic Now?
If you’ve stayed awake wondering whether Kourtney Kardashian’s son has had a french fry in the last year, the all-knowing internet delivered us an answer this week. (He hasn’t.) Among other distressing food revelations of the week: Class warfare found a new home in Olive Garden, via Twitter. Spongebob-themed chicken wings got doused in neon goop. On the delicious end, a contagiously happy Japanese tourist reveled in the wonders of Wisconsin, and ice cream got molded into the shape of crispy fried chicken. The range of social media never fails to amaze!
Our 10 Favorite Restaurant Trends of 2022
So many of the meals we experienced while putting together our list of the Best New Restaurants of 2022 felt exciting and entirely fresh. But even at the most unique restaurants, one can’t help but start to notice the similarities, the overlap, the recurring themes—the trends. It became...
