When Amanda Shulman worked as a cook at restaurants like Vetri Cucina in Philadelphia and Osteria della Brughiera in Bergamo, Italy, she rarely had a night off. “There was not much flexibility,” she says. “You're open when you're open and you work around the restaurant schedule.” So when Shulman opened Her Place, one of Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022, she didn’t want her staff to have that same experience. The Philadelphia restaurant, which turns out French and Italian cooking with Jewish flair, is closed on weekends. The small team writes the month’s schedule together, and if there are conflicting major life events, the schedule is adjusted.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO