Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Nashville 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors fallen FDNY firefighters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The 12th Annual Nashville 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower downtown took place Sunday. The event is in honor of the firefighters that died 21 years ago at the Twin Towers on 9/11/01. The 343 participating firefighters are climbing 110 stories in teams (28 stories four times) in remembrance of the 343 FDNY firefighters that died.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

GALLERY: Gallatin firefighters remember, honor victims of 9/11 attacks

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Gallatin Fire Department held a ceremony Friday honoring those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Alexander Funeral Home of Gallatin placed flags representing the 343 firefighters who lost their lives. Get reports like this and all the news of the day in Middle...
GALLATIN, TN
fox17.com

Clarksville water rescue turns to recovery

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- A water rescue on the Red River in Clarksville is now a recovery. The Clarksville Police Department reported at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday that they were conducting a water rescue in Billy Dunlop Park, with the assistance of Clarksville Fire Rescue and Montgomery County EMS. The search was called off for the night for safety precautions and will resume at 9 a.m. Sunday.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Football Frenzy Live: Sept. 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hard to believe but Tennessee is already one month in to the high school football season. Week 4 features several top non-region matchups including the Football Frenzy Live (FFL) Game of the Night, Henry County at Brentwood. Be sure to follow sports director Jill Jelnick...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Body found inside car engulfed in flames in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Homicide detectives are investigating a body found inside a burning vehicle in South Nashville. A motorist called in the vehicle fire on Old Glenrose Avenue under the I-24 overpass to 911 at 5 a.m. Friday. Firefighters with the Nashville Fire Department discovered the body in the backseat after putting out the fire.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Jackson State reconsiders participation in Southern Heritage Classic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Plenty of College football action this weekend, but it will likely be the end of one tradition for Tennessee State University. Since 1994 Jackson State University has taken on TSU at the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis. But Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders says he's done playing in the Classic after this year because he doesn't like losing home games.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Community members call for better conditions at Brookmeade Park homeless encampment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Folks who live near Brookmeade Park rallied Thursday to fight for city leaders to do something about the conditions inside the homeless camp. “I’m of course upset about the park like everybody is. There are a lot of individuals there that need help and are dying and our city’s doing nothing about it,” says Cindy Lee.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Country Music drama Monarch premieres Sunday night on FOX 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--On Sunday (Sept. 11), FOX will unveil the first episode of the new Country Music drama Monarch. The series premiere will follow the FOX NFL doubleheader at 8pm, introducing the world to the Roman family. The star studded cast follows Susan Sarandon as Dottie Cantrell Roman, considered to be...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Three California men charged in conspiracy to ship fentanyl to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three Santa Rosa, California men were arrested in California yesterday and charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances in Middle Tennessee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson,...
SANTA ROSA, CA
fox17.com

One dead, two arrested for murder after South Nashville shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A shootout at a business parking lot in South Nashville left one dead and two others are fighting for their lives. A woman is shot and killed and two men are critically-injured in the incident on the 500 block of Fesslers Lane at 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to MNPD. The woman has not been identified at this time, the men are identified as 21-year-old Dillon Bird and 18-year-old Juan Davila-Hugarte.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man considered 'armed and dangerous' wanted for Nashville murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is wanted and considered armed and dangerous by police after a woman was found shot to death in her apartment. The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) say that an arrest warrant charging criminal homicide has been issued against Ricky Thomas Johnson, 38, for the September 1 murder of Trashai Siske, 28, who was found fatally shot in her Sealey Drive apartment.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: 'Felony Lane Gang' operating in Murfreesboro again

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police in Murfreesboro are warning the public of the "Felony Lane Gang" that appears to be operating again. Detectives say the group of thieves have been breaking into cars and stealing purses, wallets, and other valuables. The criminals have been using stolen IDs, credit and...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Mt. Juliet Police arrest two men in stolen vehicle with cocaine

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mt. Juliet police officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Nashville which led to the arrest of two men who possessed cocaine. Mt. Juliet officers along with Wilson County Sheriff's Office Deputy intercepted the vehicle on Central Pike near Adams Lane, according to Mt. Juliet Police.
MOUNT JULIET, TN

