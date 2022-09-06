NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Folks who live near Brookmeade Park rallied Thursday to fight for city leaders to do something about the conditions inside the homeless camp. “I’m of course upset about the park like everybody is. There are a lot of individuals there that need help and are dying and our city’s doing nothing about it,” says Cindy Lee.

