Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Ice is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
fox17.com
Nashville 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors fallen FDNY firefighters
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The 12th Annual Nashville 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower downtown took place Sunday. The event is in honor of the firefighters that died 21 years ago at the Twin Towers on 9/11/01. The 343 participating firefighters are climbing 110 stories in teams (28 stories four times) in remembrance of the 343 FDNY firefighters that died.
fox17.com
Joggers across Tennessee 'finish the run' in tribute to Eliza Fletcher
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — There was an outpouring of support from several Mid-state running groups who set their alarms very early Friday to get up and run for Eliza Fletcher, the young woman who was kidnapped while on her morning run and killed in Memphis last week. At 4:30...
fox17.com
GALLERY: Gallatin firefighters remember, honor victims of 9/11 attacks
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Gallatin Fire Department held a ceremony Friday honoring those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Alexander Funeral Home of Gallatin placed flags representing the 343 firefighters who lost their lives. Get reports like this and all the news of the day in Middle...
fox17.com
Unhoused teen now following his dreams, playing basketball at Fisk University
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeremiah Armstead is 18 years old and came to Fisk University from California. Jeremiah had been living in cars and domestic abuse shelters with his mom and two siblings. “It was a thrill, you know, just going through the ups and downs of everything I...
fox17.com
Clarksville water rescue turns to recovery
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- A water rescue on the Red River in Clarksville is now a recovery. The Clarksville Police Department reported at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday that they were conducting a water rescue in Billy Dunlop Park, with the assistance of Clarksville Fire Rescue and Montgomery County EMS. The search was called off for the night for safety precautions and will resume at 9 a.m. Sunday.
fox17.com
Football Frenzy Live: Sept. 9
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hard to believe but Tennessee is already one month in to the high school football season. Week 4 features several top non-region matchups including the Football Frenzy Live (FFL) Game of the Night, Henry County at Brentwood. Be sure to follow sports director Jill Jelnick...
fox17.com
Body found inside car engulfed in flames in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Homicide detectives are investigating a body found inside a burning vehicle in South Nashville. A motorist called in the vehicle fire on Old Glenrose Avenue under the I-24 overpass to 911 at 5 a.m. Friday. Firefighters with the Nashville Fire Department discovered the body in the backseat after putting out the fire.
fox17.com
Jackson State reconsiders participation in Southern Heritage Classic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Plenty of College football action this weekend, but it will likely be the end of one tradition for Tennessee State University. Since 1994 Jackson State University has taken on TSU at the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis. But Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders says he's done playing in the Classic after this year because he doesn't like losing home games.
fox17.com
Nashville Fire Department searches for individual responsible for business arson attack
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) Arson Investigators need help identifying the individual responsible for setting fire to a Nashville business. The arson attack was made to "Blum North" business on Rev Drie Enoch Jones Boulevard on Aug. 31, according to NFD. Call the Arson Hotline at...
fox17.com
Community members call for better conditions at Brookmeade Park homeless encampment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Folks who live near Brookmeade Park rallied Thursday to fight for city leaders to do something about the conditions inside the homeless camp. “I’m of course upset about the park like everybody is. There are a lot of individuals there that need help and are dying and our city’s doing nothing about it,” says Cindy Lee.
fox17.com
Murfreesboro Police search for missing woman who has severe medical issues
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for a 42-year-old woman who was last seen on Sept. 7 in Rutherford County. The woman, Katherine Lynne Hesson, is believed to be in a 10' 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911, according to Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD).
fox17.com
A Midstate family is grieving after losing their father to a hit-and-run pedestrian crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mark Lee Blair was crossing Gallatin Pike South near Madison Boulevard in Madison when he was hit by a car the night of Saturday, Sept. 3. Mark's son says the fact that his dad was found on the side of the road is gut wrenching and he wants to fight for justice for his father.
fox17.com
Reported explosion leads to fire, roof collapse at Franklin mansion; one injured
FRANKLIN, Tenn. -- A worker is injured in a fire at a Franklin mansion. The construction worker inside the home at the time called 911 on Saturday afternoon after he says there was an explosion. He is at the hospital being treated for his injuries. Williamson Fire/Rescue and the Williamson...
fox17.com
Country Music drama Monarch premieres Sunday night on FOX 17
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--On Sunday (Sept. 11), FOX will unveil the first episode of the new Country Music drama Monarch. The series premiere will follow the FOX NFL doubleheader at 8pm, introducing the world to the Roman family. The star studded cast follows Susan Sarandon as Dottie Cantrell Roman, considered to be...
fox17.com
Three California men charged in conspiracy to ship fentanyl to Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three Santa Rosa, California men were arrested in California yesterday and charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances in Middle Tennessee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson,...
fox17.com
One dead, two arrested for murder after South Nashville shootout
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A shootout at a business parking lot in South Nashville left one dead and two others are fighting for their lives. A woman is shot and killed and two men are critically-injured in the incident on the 500 block of Fesslers Lane at 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to MNPD. The woman has not been identified at this time, the men are identified as 21-year-old Dillon Bird and 18-year-old Juan Davila-Hugarte.
fox17.com
Police investigate death of 19-year-old girl found dead in bed in Russellville, Kentucky
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — Russellville Police Department in Kentucky are investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman found dead in her bedroom. The woman is identified as Ania Hardesty, according to police. Police responded to the incident on McArthur Street Wednesday. Russellville Police Department worked alongside Logan County...
fox17.com
Man considered 'armed and dangerous' wanted for Nashville murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is wanted and considered armed and dangerous by police after a woman was found shot to death in her apartment. The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) say that an arrest warrant charging criminal homicide has been issued against Ricky Thomas Johnson, 38, for the September 1 murder of Trashai Siske, 28, who was found fatally shot in her Sealey Drive apartment.
fox17.com
Police: 'Felony Lane Gang' operating in Murfreesboro again
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police in Murfreesboro are warning the public of the "Felony Lane Gang" that appears to be operating again. Detectives say the group of thieves have been breaking into cars and stealing purses, wallets, and other valuables. The criminals have been using stolen IDs, credit and...
fox17.com
Mt. Juliet Police arrest two men in stolen vehicle with cocaine
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mt. Juliet police officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Nashville which led to the arrest of two men who possessed cocaine. Mt. Juliet officers along with Wilson County Sheriff's Office Deputy intercepted the vehicle on Central Pike near Adams Lane, according to Mt. Juliet Police.
