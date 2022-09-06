ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcoming Intel 13th-gen Core Raptor Lake CPU specs confirmed via leaked slides

Highly anticipated: Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake processors face stiff competition with AMD's Ryzen 7000 series. Previously-leaked Cinebench results indicate the flagship i9-13900K might perform similarly to the Ryzen 9 7950X. However, AMD's offerings might come out on top in power efficiency due to switching to a more advanced TSMC 5nm process node.
Intel and Broadcom show off Wi-Fi 7 reaching 5Gbps

What just happened? Intel and Broadcom held the first successful demonstration of a "cross-vendor" Wi-Fi 7 connection this week. The event marks a milestone on the road to the next major step in Wi-Fi standards. Wi-Fi 7 (also known as 802.11be) devices will likely become more common over the next few years.
Hard vs. Soft: Software may be eating the world, but hardware monetizes better

We work with a lot of software companies, the world seems to love them. There are 1,000 VCs in the US and they all seem enamored of investing in software companies. The benefits are clear. They do not need a lot of capital to get to revenue, with big cash infusions really only needed to fuel growth, making this a highly capital efficient model.
Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144 32"

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Strong colour performance, quality design, and solid response times make this gaming monitor a great choice, with its...
Why some PCIe 5.0 SSDs are limited to 10 GBps, while others can hit 12.4 GBps

In brief: A handful of SSD manufacturers including Corsair, Goodram and Gigabyte have announced PCIe 5.0 x4 SSDs in recent months, all based on Phison's E26 controller. Corsair and Goodram said their drives can reach sequential speeds of up to 10,000 MB/s but Gigabyte's Aorus is able to push the boundary to 12,454 MB/s. What gives?
Intel holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Ohio-based semiconductor complex

Why it matters: United States President Joe Biden and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger were on hand for Friday's much anticipated groundbreaking ceremony in New Albany, Ohio. The event marked the kickoff of Intel's state-of-the-art semiconductor facilities project following the recently enacted Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act. The 1,000-acre site has enough real estate to support up to eight fabrication plants.
Asrock creates new AM5 BIOS to resolve previously reported long boot times

Why it matters: Earlier this month, sources on Twitter identified a potential issue related to Asrock's new AM5 BIOS and boot times. Asrock's recently released x670 Steel Legend motherboard includes a table outlining several RAM configurations and their associated boot times. Fans and tech enthusiasts were taken aback by the length of those times, which could range from 100 to 400 seconds. Thankfully, a new BIOS and firmware update fixes the problem.
PCI-SIG warns that some 12VHPWR adapters can get dangerously hot

Recap: The Peripheral Component Interconnect Special Interest Group (PCI-SIG) is the standards body that writes the specifications for the major system interconnects, including PCIe. Last year it ratified a new standard aiming to anticipate the future power consumption of high-performance GPUs: the woefully named 12VHPWR connector for PCIe 5.0 devices.
Grab a lifetime license of Microsoft Office 2021 Professional for 82% off

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. If you use Word, Excel, and other Microsoft Office tools regularly, subscribing to Office 365 may be a no-brainer. But if you are not in that camp, buying an Office license outright is a good alternative, with no recurring fees involved, especially if it's a one-time purchase at a hefty discount like this deal.
Official Steam Deck repair centers are now open

Why it matters: If a Steam Deck needs repairs, DIY or mom-and-pop operations are no longer the only options. Valve has touted its agreement with iFixit to offer replacement parts since launching its handheld gaming PC, but the company also recognizes that self-repair isn't for everyone. On Friday, Valve announced...
HP Spectre x360 13.5" 2-in-1

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The HP Spectre x360 13.5 is an attractive 2-in-1 convertible with a lovely OLED design, a sharp webcam...
