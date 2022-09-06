Read full article on original website
Making friends is easy when you're young, but it can be harder as you age
NPR's Life Kit talks with psychologist Marisa Franco for tips on building friendships as an adult. Her new book is Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make — and Keep — Friends. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. When we grow up, the friendships we have often get...
'10 Things I Hate About You' and other gems inspired by classics in the public domain
NIKOLAI LEON: (As Christopher Robin) We should be close now. PAULA COIZ: (As Mary) We're not going to find them. LEON: (As Christopher Robin) We will. Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore - we were friends for many years, and they're out there. SIMON: That's the trailer for an upcoming movie called "Winnie...
Ling Ma on Bliss Montage, her new book of short stories
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to author Ling Ma about "Bliss Montage," her new collection of surrealistic short stories. You turn the pages of "Bliss Montage," Ling Ma's new book of short stories, and find the world you thought you knew shaken up and rearranged. A woman lives in a Los Angeles house that's stocked with 100 of her former boyfriends. There's a recreational drug called "G" that makes people invisible, which seems fun at first, but winds up concealing other problems. A Yeti not only comes to life but splashes on Old Spice and lights up American Spirit cigarettes. Not what you'd expect from a figure from Himalayan folklore, now is it? "Bliss Montage" is a collection of short stories told with what's become her signature sting of wit and satire by Ling Ma, author of the highly acclaimed novel "Severance." And she joins us now.
The complicated history of the British commonwealth
The queen reigned through many global upheavals, including the end of the British Empire. And as some critics have pointed out, remembrances may not feel complete without acknowledging the impact of British colonialism, especially on countries in Africa and in the Caribbean. Matthew J. Smith is a professor of history at University College London and director of the school's Center for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Moon Landrieu remembered as a politician with a certain moral core
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with former Louisiana Sen. Mary Landrieu about her father, Moon Landrieu, who served as mayor of New Orleans in the 1970s and died on Monday at 92. People are remembering former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu as a game-changer and a political patriarch. He died this week at age 92 and will be buried tomorrow. Landrieu was a white Democrat who opposed segregation in the 1960s and '70s. He won the New Orleans mayoral seat with rare support from across the racial divide. His daughter is former U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu. Senator Landrieu, welcome, and my condolences on your loss.
An audio tour of Queen Elizabeth meeting 13 U.S. Presidents across seven decades
An audio tour of Queen Elizabeth II's meetings with 13 different U.S. presidents in her seven decades on the throne. The death of Queen Elizabeth II closes a chapter in British history that lasted seven decades. And over that time, the queen met 13 U.S. presidents. NPR's Don Gonyea has highlights.
Rachel Aviv's new book 'Strangers to Ourselves' tackles mental health diagnoses
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with journalist Rachel Aviv about her book, "Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories that Make Us." It explores the lives of six people with mental illness.
Democracy around the world seems to be experiencing upheaval
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Moisés Naím, a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about the stability and effectiveness of democracies around the world. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. When Liz Truss took power this week in London, she became the United Kingdom's fourth prime minister in...
New documentary 'Riotsville' digs into police militarization in America
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Sierra Pettengill about her documentary "Riotsville, USA," which digs into police militarization in America.
King Charles III makes first speech to the U.K.
King Charles III addressed the United Kingdom for the first time today following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, yesterday. Britain's new monarch praised his mother's life of service and said he would continue to emulate it on the throne. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KING KING CHARLES III: In...
It's hard to think of a Britain without Queen Elizabeth II. What's her legacy?
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Tracy Borman, royal historian and author of Crown and Sceptre, about the life and legacy of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
A remembrance of Sept. 11 from a person working that day at the Pentagon
A mother tells her daughter what it was like being at the Pentagon when a jet tore through the building on Sept. 11, 2001. Time now for StoryCorps. Tesia Williams was one of the first people in her family to go to college. Shortly after graduating, she got a job at the Pentagon. She was there on September 11, 2001, when one of four hijacked planes crashed into the building and killed 184 people. At StoryCorps, she told her 17-year-old daughter, Mikayla Stephens, what it meant to be there.
Teenage Afghan girls are defying the Taliban with a secret book club
In a secret book club, teenage Afghan girls find solace in "The Diary of A Young Girl," by Anne Frank, as the Taliban bans them attending school and curbs their rights. In the year since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, they have tried to restrict the education and curiosity of girls. They've banned girls from high school and told them to cover up and stay home. But in one secret book club in Kabul, Afghan girls have connected to another girl, from another time and place, who was forced to live her own life in secret. NPR's Diaa Hadid has the story.
A kidnapped goddess returns home, after prosecutors expose art thieves
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Erin Thompson of CUNY about the recent seizure of ancient artifacts from the Met Museum, and the forthcoming repatriation of these objects to their home countries. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. More than 70 stolen artifacts, some more than 2,000 years old, returned home to Italy and...
Oliver Sim of 'The xx' is telling his own story with his first solo album
And finally today, we're going to listen to a new album that dropped this week. You may not know the name Oliver Sim, but he's the bassist for the band The xx. And now he's telling his own story with his first solo album - and language alert here - "Hideous Bastard."
Charles is formally declared king as the nation mourns his mother's death
Charles is formally declared the British monarch at a ceremony today in London, as the nation continues to mourn his mother after 70 years as queen. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) RICHARD TILBROOK: Beseeching God by whom kings and queens do reign to bless His Majesty with long and happy years...
For many people, Queen Elizabeth was the face of a historically oppressive empire
NPR's Michel Martin asks three academics from Commonwealth countries to reflect on the British Empire's complicated legacy on race. As we continue to remember the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, we're going to turn to what may be a sensitive issue for some. It is the ambivalence and even resentment some may feel right now as the world marks the death of the long-serving monarch. While the late queen was a beloved symbol of family and national unity to millions. For others, she was the contemporary face of an historically oppressive empire, the building of which caused profound suffering around the world. During her reign, independence movements swept across many former colonies. Most would go on to enjoy good diplomatic relations with the U.K., but that history remains a part of collective memory.
A look at Chris Licht's first few months as CNN's chairman and CEO
Chris Licht became CNN's chairman and CEO in May. A few months later, high-profile departures and arrivals may signal how he will lead the network. This week brought news of the death of CNN founding anchor Bernard Shaw, known for pursuing the news and avoiding flash. And in recent days, CNN's new leader has made moves that he says will return the cable channel closer to its news-driven roots. Some of his changes have sparked concerns inside and outside the network. And for more on that, we have NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik. Hey, David.
How Charles' past will influence his new role as monarch
Audio will be available later today. Action Man, Plant Talker, Adulterer, Devoted Dad: Prince Charles cycled through many identities. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with biographer Sally Bedell Smith about his transition to King.
Puzzling trend: large proportion of monkeypox cases have happened in people with HIV
U.S. health officials are hopeful that the monkeypox outbreak is now slowing. But they have noticed a puzzling trend. A large proportion of monkeypox cases have occurred in people with HIV. Here's NPR's Pien Huang. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: In the U.S., around 20% of men who have sex with men...
