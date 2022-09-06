Read full article on original website
Related
kcur.org
ACLU says Kansas school district’s planned transgender policy could violate federal laws
The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas condemned a school district’s discussed transgender policy as potentially illegal and harmful, in anticipation of a deciding vote on the matter. Parents, students and board members in the Gardner Edgerton School District discussed the contentious policy during July and August board meetings.
kcur.org
Black babies in Kansas are more likely to die than white babies, and the pandemic made things worse
WICHITA, Kansas — For years, Black babies in Kansas faced an outsized chance of dying before their first birthday. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things got even worse. Now, a Black baby is nearly three and a half times as likely to die in the state as a white baby. While the nationwide rate of infant mortality dropped between 2019 and 2020, the rate in Kansas swelled about 19% — and for Black children, it surged nearly 58%.
kcur.org
Kansas City artist makes it home after paddling all 2,341 miles of the Missouri River
Artist Steve Snell spent this summer paddling the Missouri River, the longest in the United States. Beginning in June, he took 88 days to paddle 2,341 miles — from the headwaters in Three Forks, Montana, to Saint Louis, Missouri, where it merges with the Mississippi River. Along the river’s...
kcur.org
Former Kansas Gov. Bill Graves once again endorses Laura Kelly in gubernatorial election
In what is expected to be a close race in Kansas between incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, and Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, Kelly has earned the endorsement of a man who once held the job. Bill Graves, a Republican, is backing Kelly for the second time —...
Comments / 0