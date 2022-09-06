Read full article on original website
Democracy around the world seems to be experiencing upheaval
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Moisés Naím, a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about the stability and effectiveness of democracies around the world. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. When Liz Truss took power this week in London, she became the United Kingdom's fourth prime minister in...
Canada’s Conservatives take populist shift with new leader
The Conservative Party of Canada on Saturday picked populist Pierre Poilievre to lead the party and challenge sitting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Poilievre, a lifelong conservative who first snagged a seat in Canada’s Parliament in 2004, supported the weeks-long “Freedom Convoy” of Canadian truckers protesting vaccine requirements and other COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Week in politics: Mar-A-Lago filings; Steve Bannon indicted; Midterm voter sentiment
The political ramifications of the court filings for a special master to review government documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. Also, signs the economy may work to the Democrats' advantage in November. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. And we're going to turn now to NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving to chew over...
Canada's Conservative party likely to elect populist right-winger
Canada's official opposition, the Conservative Party, will announce the results of elections for a new party leader on Saturday.The favored candidate has been compared to former President Trump. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Canada's official opposition, the Conservative Party, will announce the results of elections for a new party leader tomorrow. And...
Brazil's presidential election will determine the fate of deforestation in the Amazon
NPR's Ayesha Rasco talks to journalist Gustavo Faleiros about the deforestation of the Amazon and how the results of Brazil's presidential election could affect it. Under Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, deforestation in the Amazon has skyrocketed. But there's a presidential election in October and leading the polls is former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who says he will fight deforestation, and now activists say they fear loggers, ranchers and miners are racing to illegally clear new sections of forests before Lula could take office. Joining us from Sao Paulo to discuss is Gustavo Faleiros, a journalist with the Pulitzer Center's Rainforest Investigations Network. Welcome to the program.
Ukraine hails snowballing offensive, blames Russia for blackouts
KYIV, KHARKIV/Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east, Ukraine’s army chief said on Sunday, a day after their rapid surge forward drove Russia to abandon its main bastion in the area.
EU ministers will meet to discuss Russia's natural gas disruptions
Europe's energy ministers meet Friday to present a common front against Russia shutting off gas supplies. They're expected to announce considerable belt tightening measures. European Union energy ministers meet in Brussels today to look at options for getting through this winter in the midst of unprecedented Russian gas cuts and skyrocketing energy prices.
News brief: Queen Elizabeth's legacy, EU energy challenges, special master appealed
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch, dies at 96. EU ministers will meet to discuss Russia's energy disruptions. DOJ appeals special master review of documents seized by the FBI. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. King Charles III is Great Britain's new monarch; this after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died yesterday...
The complicated history of the British commonwealth
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Matthew J. Smith, director of the Center for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery at University College London, about the commonwealth's complicated history. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The queen reigned through many global upheavals, including the end of the British Empire. And as some...
Moon Landrieu remembered as a politician with a certain moral core
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with former Louisiana Sen. Mary Landrieu about her father, Moon Landrieu, who served as mayor of New Orleans in the 1970s and died on Monday at 92. People are remembering former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu as a game-changer and a political patriarch. He died this week at age 92 and will be buried tomorrow. Landrieu was a white Democrat who opposed segregation in the 1960s and '70s. He won the New Orleans mayoral seat with rare support from across the racial divide. His daughter is former U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu. Senator Landrieu, welcome, and my condolences on your loss.
Voter sentiment towards Democrats is shifting in the run-up to the midterm election
Midterm elections are traditionally considered a referendum on the president's performance. That can make the party in the White House feel vulnerable. For most of this year, it was thought President Biden's low approval ratings pushed down by the hasty U.S. departure from Afghanistan, high prices at the gas pump, and stubborn inflation would lead to significant losses for Democrats. But now, just two months from Election Day, maybe things have shifted. Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report, joins us. Amy, thanks so much for being with us.
A remembrance of Sept. 11 from a person working that day at the Pentagon
A mother tells her daughter what it was like being at the Pentagon when a jet tore through the building on Sept. 11, 2001. Time now for StoryCorps. Tesia Williams was one of the first people in her family to go to college. Shortly after graduating, she got a job at the Pentagon. She was there on September 11, 2001, when one of four hijacked planes crashed into the building and killed 184 people. At StoryCorps, she told her 17-year-old daughter, Mikayla Stephens, what it meant to be there.
The impact of California's environmental regulations ripples across the U.S.
California is home to some of the country's strictest environmental regulations. Those standards can sometimes spread to other states and beyond. It's known as the "California Effect." A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Now that California has banned the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, other states may follow and adopt those...
How the death of Queen Elizabeth will change the U.K.'s diplomatic profile
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Jane Hartley about Queen Elizabeth's death and how change in the monarchy could affect global divides and divisions within the U.K. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Many around the world continue to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday at...
How Biden's judicial record could affect the country's courts
President Biden has appointed a record number of judges to the federal bench so far, more than any other president has at this point in their tenure since John F Kennedy. And most of those positions have been filled by women and people of color, that according to a recent analysis by the Pew Research Center.
King Charles III makes first speech to the U.K.
King Charles III addressed the United Kingdom for the first time today following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, yesterday. Britain's new monarch praised his mother's life of service and said he would continue to emulate it on the throne. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KING KING CHARLES III: In...
Jan. 6 panel set to reemerge with eye on Newt Gingrich
The House panel investigating last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol is set to revive the public portion of its probe this month, eyeing at least two more hearings in the coming weeks to highlight former President Trump’s role in the deadly rampage. Publicly, the inquiry into the...
The top U.S. military officer discusses Ukraine's renewed efforts to push Russia out
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian troops at the Dnipro River, and the long game in the war. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The map of Ukraine shows it's divided by the Dnieper River. It cuts the country...
What is 'executive privilege', the term at the center of the Mar-A-Lago legal battle?
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Jonathan Shaub about the role of executive privilege in the legal battle over government documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Shaub teaches law at the University of Kentucky. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. The legal battle over classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago continues, and one phrase that stands out...
Justice Dept. and Trump lawyers dispute how the Mar-A-Lago special master should work
The Justice Department and lawyers for Donald Trump have made their proposals over how to review government documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. They disagree on a lot. And in court documents filed last night, both parties submitted names for who they would like to see oversee the process and how that person would work. NPR's Deepa Shivaram joins us now. Deepa, thanks so much for being with us.
