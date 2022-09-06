DURHAM – Head men's tennis coach Ramsey Smith announced the addition of former Blue Devil TJ Pura to his staff as a volunteer assistant coach. Pura was a member of the Duke program from 2013-17 and earned Third Team All-ACC honors in 2017. The two-time team captain graduated sixth in program history with 30 career ACC singles wins and tied for seventh in most career ACC singles matches played with 41. Pura also concluded his career tied for first in single-season ACC singles wins (11) and singles winning percentage (1.000; 11-0) during his senior year. In addition, he compiled the longest single-season ACC winning streak in program history when he went 11-0 during a stretch in 2016-17. For those efforts, Pura was named the 2017 Intercollegiate Tennis Association's Carolina Region Most Improved Senior and recipient of the team's first annual Robert C. Taylor Leadership Award.

