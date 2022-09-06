LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gordon Martin Gydesen, 73, of Lanpher Street, passed away at his home on Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022. Gordon is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie; five children, Melissa and Steven Griffin of Lyonsdale; Cory Morrison and his companion, Debbie VanAlstine of Castorland; Crystal and Scott LaVancha of Croghan; Angel Ostrum of Copenhagen; and Timothy Gydesen and his companion Krista Paquin of LaFargeville; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Gydesen of Glenfield; eighteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; four sisters and two brothers, Lorraine Bennett Gydesen of Seattle, Washington; Theresa and Gary Hoffman of Port Leyden; Debbie and Gregory Stiff of Seattle, Washington; Jeanette and Mike Raymond of Glenfield; James Gydesen of Boonville; Nelson Gydesen of Champion; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bruce and Amy Marolf of Glenfield; Jeffrey Marolf of Lowville; Jamie and Brenda Marolf of Croghan; Sandra Leviker of Lowville; Wendy Marolf and her companion, Kathy of West Virginia; Jill and Jim Tabolt of Lowville; Andrea and Brian Yousey of Croghan; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a son, David Gydesen; a brother, Tommy Gydesen; a sister, Frances Yost; a brother-in-law, Randy Marolf; and his father and mother-in-law, Vernon and Beverly Marolf.

LOWVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO