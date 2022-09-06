Read full article on original website
Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of County Route 68, Watertown, passed away September 9, 2022 at his home. Lucas was born December 14, 2006, son of Andrew J. and Janine C. (Lobaito) Jenkins. Lucas attended South Jefferson High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hitting baseballs at home, helping with firewood, taking the gator on trails in the woods, online gaming, and mowing the lawn.
Carol J. Dumas, 85, formerly of Dexter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carol J. Dumas, 85, formerly of Dexter, NY, passed away September 8, 2022 surrounded by her loving family and staff at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident since 2016. The family would like to thank the first floor staff at Summit Village for their compassionate care of our mother for all these years and especially those who attended to her in her final hours. You all made her feel safe and cared for, which gave her family peace of mind. We will forever be grateful .
Carole Norton Dingman
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Born on December 18, 1934, the daughter of James Norton and Ida (Jean) Anderson at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica, NY, Carole spent her early life in Watertown, NY, graduating from Watertown High School in 1953. She married Jack Bunce in 1954 and together they lived in Burrville, NY for 30 years. That marriage ended in divorce in 1985.
Edwin C. Rapholz, 68, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Edwin C. Rapholz, 68, of Adams, NY, passed away September 7, 2022 at the Colonial Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Rome, NY,where he had been a resident since July 30th. Born on May 18, 1954, in Watertown, NY, son of Edwin and Shirley (Gilbo)...
James Michael Chris Jobson-Wagar, 21, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - James Michael Chris Jobson-Wagar, 21, of Dexter, NY, passed away on September 5, 2022 at University Hospital in Syracuse, NY, from injuries sustained from an atv accident in Lewis County. He was born on December 11, 2000 in Watertown, NY, son of Melody L. Jobson...
Joan Ann Sinclair, 79, of Lyons Falls
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Joan Ann Sinclair, 79, died on Friday morning, September 9, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, with her family by her side. Joan was born on October 17, 1942 in Forestport, the daughter of the late Herman Lawrence and Emma Jean (Mathill) Wood. She attended rural school at Gouldtown. She married William Edward Darling, Sr. on October 24, 1959 in Lyons Falls. Bill died on December 9, 1989.
Melinda M. (Christman) Ellard, 49, of Rensselaer Falls and formerly of Ogdensburg
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Melinda M. (Christman) Ellard, age 49, of Rensselaer Falls and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 1:00PM at Mallettsville Bridge. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Sandra June Williams, 64, formerly of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Sandra June Williams, 64, of Dewey Road, Rome, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, surrounded by her family at Rome Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her siblings, Lorraine D. Smith of Utica, Marlene Spencer of Lowville, Rosemary and Dennis Sweredoski...
Run for Recovery takes place in Watertown Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown athletes hit the ground running for a good cause. It’s called Run For Recovery. An annual 5K, or 10K depending on the runners’ preference, that raises money to help those that have been impacted by addiction. Things kicked off at the Alex...
John C. Jones, 95, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John C. Jones, 95, Watertown, retired City of Watertown Electrical department employee, passed away Saturday September 3rd at the Samaritan Medical Center.Mr. Jones owned and operated the Brown Shanty on Mill St. for several years. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Services...
Gordon Martin Gydesen, 73, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gordon Martin Gydesen, 73, of Lanpher Street, passed away at his home on Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022. Gordon is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie; five children, Melissa and Steven Griffin of Lyonsdale; Cory Morrison and his companion, Debbie VanAlstine of Castorland; Crystal and Scott LaVancha of Croghan; Angel Ostrum of Copenhagen; and Timothy Gydesen and his companion Krista Paquin of LaFargeville; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Gydesen of Glenfield; eighteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; four sisters and two brothers, Lorraine Bennett Gydesen of Seattle, Washington; Theresa and Gary Hoffman of Port Leyden; Debbie and Gregory Stiff of Seattle, Washington; Jeanette and Mike Raymond of Glenfield; James Gydesen of Boonville; Nelson Gydesen of Champion; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bruce and Amy Marolf of Glenfield; Jeffrey Marolf of Lowville; Jamie and Brenda Marolf of Croghan; Sandra Leviker of Lowville; Wendy Marolf and her companion, Kathy of West Virginia; Jill and Jim Tabolt of Lowville; Andrea and Brian Yousey of Croghan; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a son, David Gydesen; a brother, Tommy Gydesen; a sister, Frances Yost; a brother-in-law, Randy Marolf; and his father and mother-in-law, Vernon and Beverly Marolf.
Chloe M. Davis, 93, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Chloe M. Davis, 93, of Route 12 Copenhagen passed away at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Chloe is survived by her beloved husband, Charles, of 28 years; Seven children, Edwin and Linda Stinson of Adams Center; Ada Wood of Croghan; Emma O’Reiley of Adams Center; Linda Woodworth of Watertown; Judy LaClair of Copenhagen; John and Karen Stinson of Rodman; Eugene and Diane Stinson of Fl.; three sisters, Thelma Davis of Florida; Shirley Wood of Dexter; Carol and Clarence Cobb of Canandaigua; and Gloria Nellenback of Boonville; ten Grandchildren and twenty seven Great Grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by a son, Robert Stinson; three sons-in-law, Harold Wood, Donald Woodworth, and Robert LaClair; two sisters, Charlotte and Ramona; and a brother, Stuart Sturdevant.
Beverly J. Hurley, 81, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beverly J. Hurley, Watertown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 8th at the Samaritan Keep Home with her loving nurse by her side. She was 81 years old. Born in Nanuet, NY on May 5, 1941, she was the daughter to late Charles D. and...
DeAndra D. Hairston, 20, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for DeAndra D. Hairston will be 4:00pm Monday, September 12th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Rev. Jeffrey E. Smith officiating. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of her family. Calling hours will precede the funeral at the funeral home beginning at 2:00pm.
Blast from the Past: 2013 apple orchard opening
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to 2013 when Denmark Gardens Apple Orchard first opened - the first of its kind in Lewis County. Watch the story by then reporter Rachel Spotts on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
17th annual Ride for Ryan draws biggest crowd of participants yet
ATVs riders drive through farmland Saturday on the Tug Hill before crossing Route 12 in Lewis County for the 17th annual Ride for Ryan J. LaBarge fundraising event, which benefits a scholarship at Copenhagen Central School. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times Canon Samuel Lundy and Sister Mary Ellen Brett bless the riders participating...
Alice M. Powell, 76, of Sackets Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Alice M. Powell, 76, wife of David K. Powell, Sackets Harbor, passed away Thursday, September 8th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. A memorial mass is scheduled for 10 am Saturday, September 24th at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Sackets Harbor. A complete obituary will...
Motorcyclist killed in Central New York crash with pickup truck, deputies say
Trenton, N.Y. — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday after a crash with a pickup truck in Oneida County, deputies said. Police were called out to the collision at about 7 p.m. on Trenton Road near John Street in the town of Trenton, according to a news release by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
William G. Burke, 82, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for William G. Burke will be 12:00pm Monday, September 12th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow the service in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the funeral at the funeral home beginning at 10:00am. William...
Clients miss help from blind and visually impaired association
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many things came back after Covid, but one thing that didn’t was the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired of Northern New York. It has been closed for two years now. In 2019, the organization was growing with workers like Deltra Willis providing...
