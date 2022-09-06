Read full article on original website
Joan Ann Sinclair, 79, of Lyons Falls
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Joan Ann Sinclair, 79, died on Friday morning, September 9, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, with her family by her side. Joan was born on October 17, 1942 in Forestport, the daughter of the late Herman Lawrence and Emma Jean (Mathill) Wood. She attended rural school at Gouldtown. She married William Edward Darling, Sr. on October 24, 1959 in Lyons Falls. Bill died on December 9, 1989.
John C. Jones, 95, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John C. Jones, 95, Watertown, retired City of Watertown Electrical department employee, passed away Saturday September 3rd at the Samaritan Medical Center.Mr. Jones owned and operated the Brown Shanty on Mill St. for several years. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Services...
Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of County Route 68, Watertown, passed away September 9, 2022 at his home. Lucas was born December 14, 2006, son of Andrew J. and Janine C. (Lobaito) Jenkins. Lucas attended South Jefferson High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hitting baseballs at home, helping with firewood, taking the gator on trails in the woods, online gaming, and mowing the lawn.
Carol J. Dumas, 85, formerly of Dexter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carol J. Dumas, 85, formerly of Dexter, NY, passed away September 8, 2022 surrounded by her loving family and staff at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident since 2016. The family would like to thank the first floor staff at Summit Village for their compassionate care of our mother for all these years and especially those who attended to her in her final hours. You all made her feel safe and cared for, which gave her family peace of mind. We will forever be grateful .
Gordon C. Harper, 96, of formerly of West Carthage and Lake Bonaparte
EPHRATA, Pennsylvania (WWNY) - Gordon C. Harper, formerly of West Carthage and Lake Bonaparte, N.Y. passed away peacefully at the age of 96, at WellSpan Hospital in Ephrata, PA. on September 7th, 2022. Gordon was born on May 28,1926 in Watertown, NY, son of the late William and Violet (Shawcross)...
Run for Recovery takes place in Watertown Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown athletes hit the ground running for a good cause. It’s called Run For Recovery. An annual 5K, or 10K depending on the runners’ preference, that raises money to help those that have been impacted by addiction. Things kicked off at the Alex...
Evans Mills celebrating 100th birthday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evans Mills is gearing up for its centennial celebration. On Saturday, the village marks 100 years since it formally became a village in 1922. The Friends of Evans Mills has been planning a craft fair, bringing in vendors and organizing a parade to celebrate the village’s heritage.
DeAndra D. Hairston, 20, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for DeAndra D. Hairston will be 4:00pm Monday, September 12th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Rev. Jeffrey E. Smith officiating. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of her family. Calling hours will precede the funeral at the funeral home beginning at 2:00pm.
Carole Norton Dingman
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Born on December 18, 1934, the daughter of James Norton and Ida (Jean) Anderson at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica, NY, Carole spent her early life in Watertown, NY, graduating from Watertown High School in 1953. She married Jack Bunce in 1954 and together they lived in Burrville, NY for 30 years. That marriage ended in divorce in 1985.
James Michael Chris Jobson-Wagar, 21, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - James Michael Chris Jobson-Wagar, 21, of Dexter, NY, passed away on September 5, 2022 at University Hospital in Syracuse, NY, from injuries sustained from an atv accident in Lewis County. He was born on December 11, 2000 in Watertown, NY, son of Melody L. Jobson...
Harrisville woman celebrates 99th Birthday!
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A very special birthday was celebrated today in the North Country. With a tiara on her head, and a birthday sash, Betty Jackson of Harrisville celebrated her 99th birthday Saturday with her closest friends and family. Balloons, a cake, and even a performance by the...
Melinda M. (Christman) Ellard, 49, of Rensselaer Falls and formerly of Ogdensburg
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Melinda M. (Christman) Ellard, age 49, of Rensselaer Falls and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 1:00PM at Mallettsville Bridge. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
John W. Cassoni, 57, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - John W. Cassoni, 57, of Lexington Ave, Antwerp died Wednesday morning, September 7,2022 after being stricken at his home. John was born on September 28,1964 in Watertown, the son of the late John P. and Kathryn A. (Kempney) Cassoni. He attended Carthage schools. He married the former Jennifer A. David on August 30,2008 in Thompson Park in Watertown. John worked construction and painting for several companies in the North Country. His last employment was with Denny’s Restaurant in Watertown.
Maureen “Tootsie” S. Barre, 72, formerly of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Maureen “Tootsie” S. Barre, 72, formerly of NYS Route 26 died peacefully Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville, NY where she has been a resident since 2016. She was born on February 9, 1950, in Watertown, NY the daughter of the late Robert Frederick & Bertha Dorothy (Vyny Chemko) Barre. She graduated from Indian River High School. She married William M. Tehonica on October 5, 1968, in Carthage, and the marriage ended in divorce. Maureen worked for over 30 years and was a very instrumental employee for the Carthage Savings & Loan where she served as the head teller and she retired as a Loan Officer, she spent many years volunteering in the Carthage Community. She also worked part-time as a waitress at the Carthage Elks Lodge. She enjoyed golfing, walking, and she loved to dance and spend time with her grandchildren, whom she was known as Nanny. She is survived by her daughter Billie Jo and her husband Scott Strife, along with her three grandchildren, Ariana Strife & Alec Strife, of Three Mile Bay; and Isabela Salaberry & her Father, Jorge Salaberry, Colorado; and many siblings, Sandra Barre, Esq, BSN, RN & her husband George Sollami, Marina del Ray California; Camy & Al Bratkovic, Palm Springs, California; Brian Barre, Watertown, NY; Patrick Barre, Manteca, California; and Robert Maitland, AKA “Bobby Barre”, Lascroces, NM. Maureen is predeceased by her parents and two children, Eli Tehonica in 1976 and Emilia Tehonica in 2022. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm in the Chapel of the funeral home with the Reverend Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions be made to the Jefferson County SPCA, located at 21851 Town Center Dr., Watertown, NY 13601, or the Carthage Central School Backpack Program address: 25059 Woolworth Street, Carthage, NY 13619. Burial will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 3:00 pm in the St. James Catholic Cemetery in Carthage, NY. Online condolences in her memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
Gordon Martin Gydesen, 73, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gordon Martin Gydesen, 73, of Lanpher Street, passed away at his home on Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022. Gordon is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie; five children, Melissa and Steven Griffin of Lyonsdale; Cory Morrison and his companion, Debbie VanAlstine of Castorland; Crystal and Scott LaVancha of Croghan; Angel Ostrum of Copenhagen; and Timothy Gydesen and his companion Krista Paquin of LaFargeville; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Gydesen of Glenfield; eighteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; four sisters and two brothers, Lorraine Bennett Gydesen of Seattle, Washington; Theresa and Gary Hoffman of Port Leyden; Debbie and Gregory Stiff of Seattle, Washington; Jeanette and Mike Raymond of Glenfield; James Gydesen of Boonville; Nelson Gydesen of Champion; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bruce and Amy Marolf of Glenfield; Jeffrey Marolf of Lowville; Jamie and Brenda Marolf of Croghan; Sandra Leviker of Lowville; Wendy Marolf and her companion, Kathy of West Virginia; Jill and Jim Tabolt of Lowville; Andrea and Brian Yousey of Croghan; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a son, David Gydesen; a brother, Tommy Gydesen; a sister, Frances Yost; a brother-in-law, Randy Marolf; and his father and mother-in-law, Vernon and Beverly Marolf.
Dr. Suess’ estate puts an end to Sacket’s Whooville in the Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - A Christmas tradition in Sackets Harbor has been ordered to end. A lawyer for the Dr. Seuss estate slapped the village with a cease and desist letter, putting an end to its Whooville in the Harbor tradition. Whoville is the town in Dr. Seuss’...
Clients miss help from blind and visually impaired association
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many things came back after Covid, but one thing that didn’t was the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired of Northern New York. It has been closed for two years now. In 2019, the organization was growing with workers like Deltra Willis providing...
Blast from the Past: 2013 apple orchard opening
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to 2013 when Denmark Gardens Apple Orchard first opened - the first of its kind in Lewis County. Watch the story by then reporter Rachel Spotts on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Group looks to give new life to old limestone blocks
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A group looking to remove old limestone blocks from the banks of the Black River wants to give them new life. Members of the Watertown Island Project have a number of ideas for reusing what they call “precious” limestone. National Grid is demolishing...
Construction and concern in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re driving through downtown Watertown, you can’t help but notice all of the construction going on. But not everyone in the construction zone is a fan of what’s to come. Progress is being made on Watertown’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative or DRI...
