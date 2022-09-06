Read full article on original website
Adams County Arrest Reports
On September 1st, Following a traffic stop for speeding on Highway 34. Moesha Garcia was charged with possession of a controlled substance first offense (marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Garcia was placed under arrest and brought to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and is being held on 1,300 cash bond.
Nebraska man arrested following a pursuit in Montgomery County
(Montgomery Co) A Nebraska man was arrested following a short pursuit in Montgomery County Friday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 6:30 p.m., Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Highway 34 near the intersection of T Avenue on a black, unplated Pontiac Grand Am. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 32-year-old Ryan Jennings of Omaha, sped off. A short pursuit ensued with speeds reaching up to 110 mph. The vehicle entered the ditch upright near 200th Street and Highway 34 as Jennings attempted to flee on foot. Montgomery County deputies apprehended Jennings and detained two other adult passengers. Also located in the vehicle was a juvenile child under the care of Jennings.
Clarinda woman booked for drug charge in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- A Clarinda woman was arrested in Red Oak early Friday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 18-year-old Lanee Joe Harmsen was arrested shortly before 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of Broadway Street in Red Oak. Authorities say Harmsen was arrested for possession of a controlled substance 1st offense -- a serious misdemeanor.
Elliott man booked for possessing stolen vehicle
(Red Oak) -- An Elliott man faces charges following his arrest Thursday. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Cory Ross Smith was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. Smith was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $5,000 bond.
Welfare check leads to pair of arrests in Seward County
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested in Seward County following a welfare check. On Wednesday, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a welfare check outside of Milford regarding a male subject unconscious in a vehicle. While making contact with the vehicle, the deputy...
Prosecutors plan to issue warrant for Omaha double murder suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The state is expected to begin the process of bringing an accused killer back to Nebraska. Gage Walter, 27, has been in an Iowa jail since mid-August. He’s been charged in the Omaha murders of his grandmother and great-grandmother. Prosecutors plan to ask the district...
Montgomery County arrested on Harassment Charges
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 43-year-old Jack Douglas Trost on Tuesday in the 300 block of 1st Avenue for Harassment, 1st offense. Officers transported Trost to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2000.00 bond.
Man shot, girl arrested in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating circumstances that happened before a man was shot Thursday night. The 47-year-old victim was wounded just before 10:30 p.m. at a home near 35th and Jaynes streets, north of Sorensen Parkway. The man was treated for a wound that was not considered...
LPD Arrests Man After Two Guns Found In Parked Vehicle
Lincoln Police spotted a vehicle that was parked and running in an alley near 17th and O Street just before midnight Thursday. “While approaching the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle,” says LPD Sergeant Chris Vollmer. Officers say there was a cloud of marijuana...
Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report
(Pottawattamie Co) An Illinois man was arrested for Burglary in Pottawattamie County. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Michael Anthony Bourdo, of Saint Jacob, Illinois, was arrested Tuesday after Deputies were called to the 60-mile-marker of Interstate 29 southbound for a vehicle on the side of the road and a male going through the vehicle. The male, identified as Bourdo, was found to have no ownership or right to the car or its belongings. Following a full investigation, Bourdo was arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree – Vehicle, 1st Offense.
Page County Attorney's Report
(Clarinda) -- The Page County Attorney's Office released its latest report of recent court activities:
Update: Semi strikes cable barrier, blocking traffic on Interstate 80
(Cass Co) A semi accident stalled traffic from the 73.6 mile marker of Interstate 80 in Adair County to the 67 mile marker near the Wiota exit this afternoon. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Quist says a semi struck the cable barriers and stretched the barriers across the interstate, along with the truck. All interstate traffic was diverted down Highway 148 for several hours.
Iowa police chief on leave after FBI raid
ADAIR, Iowa (KCCI) - The police chief in Adair is on paid leave following an FBI raid at his city office and at least one gun store he owns. The mayor of Adair confirmed to KCCI Chief Brad Wendt is off the job for now. The Adair city attorney confirms he is under investigation.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office August Arrest Report
(Shelby Co.) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports nine arrests between August 4th and August 30th. Brett Michael Thompson, age 39, of Council Bluffs, was arrested August 4th on a Shelby County Warrant. Thompson was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Theft 5th. Craig Steven Mumm,...
Camera shows barrage of gunfire at Omaha home, Crime Stoppers offering reward
Home surveillance cameras showed a barrage of gunfire being unleashed at an Omaha house, critically injuring a man inside. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to arrests in the case. It happened Aug. 17, near 25th and Ellison Avenue. Just after midnight, a car pulled up...
14-year-old boy arrested in homicide case to be charged in juvenile court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Wednesday that charges against the 14-year-old boy arrested after a fatal shooting Monday will be filed in juvenile court. Kleine said Omaha Police briefed his office on the case Wednesday morning ahead of the boy’s court appearance this afternoon.
Man connected to vehicle thefts in six counties arrested
UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. The department said Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
Man tries to Steal Copper from Active Electric Substation
(Clarinda, IA) — A MidAmerican Energy spokesman says a vandal trying to steal copper wire risked being electrocuted by 69-thousand volts of electricity at an active power substation in southwest Iowa on Monday night. MidAmerican spokesman Geoff Greenwood About 11 hundred Clarinda area residents lost power about 11 p-m, and a utility crew found someone had cut a hole in the fence and a pile of copper wire. He says it appears that someone had cut wire and made a pretty quick exit. Greenwood says repairs to the damaged substation took a few hours to complete. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect was arrested Tuesday regarding the incident.
