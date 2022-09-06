INDIANAPOLIS — Fall is in the air, ya’ll. The City Moms Chief Mom Officer Jeanine Bobenmeyer shares four of her must-do fall events for families in Central Indiana. Indy Parks hayrides — These don’t get widely promoted, so a lot of people don’t know they exist. Eagle Creek park and Southeastway Park offer package deals until November that include three hours of shelter or picnic area use, a wagon ride or tractor-pulled hayride and a bonfire. The cost for three hours is $175 at Eagle Creek and starts at $110 at Southeastway. However, wagons seat about 25 people so you can split the cost among a large group.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO