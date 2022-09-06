ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Spotty showers Saturday evening; rain coverage increases Sunday

Skies are partly cloudy this Saturday morning and there will be several dry hours to enjoy outside before rain returns to the area. Temperatures will rebound back into the lower to mid-80s this afternoon, which is slightly above average for the date (Indianapolis: 80°). Cloud coverage will be more...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indiana Repertory Theatre celebrates 50 years

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Repertory Theatre is celebrating its 50th anniversary!. A place that brings world-class professional theater to central Indiana, they’re looking forward to fully welcoming back audiences after two years of navigating changes due to the pandemic. IRT’s Margot Lacy Eccles Artistic Director Janet Allen spoke...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IMPD makes arrest in Thursday shooting

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday night that an arrest had been made in connection with a shooting that happened on West 38th Street the day before. https://fox59.com/news/impd-makes-arrest-in-thursday-shooting/
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

VIDEO: Fire destroys Lebanon residence, displaces family

LEBANON — Saturday around 3:20 p.m., the Lebanon Fire Department was dispatched to the 1300 block of Citation Circle East on report of a house fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were met with heavy fire conditions in the front of the house and throughout the attic space.
LEBANON, IN
Fox 59

Indy places named among 100 best coffee shops in US

Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list! More: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/4-indy-spots-make-yelps-list-of-top-100-coffee-shops-in-us/
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives

SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Locally-made, plant-based skincare at Binford Farmers Market

INDIANAPOLIS — Tracy Land started her natural, plant-based skincare line 13 years ago because she had sensitive skin and had been diagnosed with rosacea. Land, owner and maker of Frangipani Body Products, visited the show Friday to talk about the benefits of natural, plant-based products for cleansing, treating blemishes, moisturizing, controlling redness and more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Showers and storms around this Sunday

Prepare for a soggy Sunday as a storm complex slides over the state today. Showers and storms have already impacted central Indiana overnight. A flash flood warning was issued for Hamilton County around 7 PM Saturday with 2” to 3” of rain falling within a short span of time.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

The City Moms: fall bucket list ideas for families

INDIANAPOLIS — Fall is in the air, ya’ll. The City Moms Chief Mom Officer Jeanine Bobenmeyer shares four of her must-do fall events for families in Central Indiana. Indy Parks hayrides — These don’t get widely promoted, so a lot of people don’t know they exist. Eagle Creek park and Southeastway Park offer package deals until November that include three hours of shelter or picnic area use, a wagon ride or tractor-pulled hayride and a bonfire. The cost for three hours is $175 at Eagle Creek and starts at $110 at Southeastway. However, wagons seat about 25 people so you can split the cost among a large group.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Get your home ready for fall with Twisted Wick Candles

NASHVILLE, Ind. – Looking for ways to get your home ready for fall?. Twisted Wick Candles is a local company owned by Jodi and Rich Scheve, focusing on making hand-poured soy candles, soaps and more. The business is a family affair, with sons Richie and Jude also getting in...
NASHVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Stunning & unique local cookies

INDIANAPOLIS — Owner of Sweet Cheeks Cookie Co., Rajean Chastain, shares the wide variety of delicious and unique cookies she offers. Her cookies taste as incredible as they look and Rajean makes an array of cookies to suit everyone’s cookie needs!. To learn more about Sweet Cheeks Cookie...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Mother of missing Amiah Robertson arrested for neglect

INDIANAPOLIS — Amber Robertson, mother of missing Amiah Robertson, was arrested on Saturday for four counts of neglect. Robertson was arrested Saturday for the following crimes:. 2 counts of Neglect of a Dependent. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Bodily Injury. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

