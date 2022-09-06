Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Fox 59
Water will still flow as deal seeks to force financially troubled landlord out of Indiana apartment market
INDIANAPOLIS — A New Jersey-based not-for-profit company that owns four large apartment complexes with more than 1,100 units in Indianapolis will be forced out of the state’s housing market after a settlement regarding overdue utility bills with Citizens Energy, the City of Indianapolis and the Indiana Attorney General.
Fox 59
Spotty showers Saturday evening; rain coverage increases Sunday
Skies are partly cloudy this Saturday morning and there will be several dry hours to enjoy outside before rain returns to the area. Temperatures will rebound back into the lower to mid-80s this afternoon, which is slightly above average for the date (Indianapolis: 80°). Cloud coverage will be more...
Fox 59
Where Is Sherman? Hoosier Hardwood Festival
Lumberjacks, chainsaws and log rolling, oh my! Sherman is where machines are buzzing and wood chips are flying in Boone County.
Fox 59
Indiana Repertory Theatre celebrates 50 years
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Repertory Theatre is celebrating its 50th anniversary!. A place that brings world-class professional theater to central Indiana, they’re looking forward to fully welcoming back audiences after two years of navigating changes due to the pandemic. IRT’s Margot Lacy Eccles Artistic Director Janet Allen spoke...
Fox 59
IMPD makes arrest in Thursday shooting
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday night that an arrest had been made in connection with a shooting that happened on West 38th Street the day before. https://fox59.com/news/impd-makes-arrest-in-thursday-shooting/
Fox 59
VIDEO: Fire destroys Lebanon residence, displaces family
LEBANON — Saturday around 3:20 p.m., the Lebanon Fire Department was dispatched to the 1300 block of Citation Circle East on report of a house fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were met with heavy fire conditions in the front of the house and throughout the attic space.
Fox 59
Indy places named among 100 best coffee shops in US
Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list! More: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/4-indy-spots-make-yelps-list-of-top-100-coffee-shops-in-us/
Fox 59
Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives
SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
Fox 59
Locally-made, plant-based skincare at Binford Farmers Market
INDIANAPOLIS — Tracy Land started her natural, plant-based skincare line 13 years ago because she had sensitive skin and had been diagnosed with rosacea. Land, owner and maker of Frangipani Body Products, visited the show Friday to talk about the benefits of natural, plant-based products for cleansing, treating blemishes, moisturizing, controlling redness and more.
Fox 59
American Red Cross opens shelter after apartment fire in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday night, the Indianapolis Fire Department was called to the Avoca Apartments near the 4600 block of East Washington Street on report of a fire. IFD called the Red Cross to the scene to assist with residents’ needs. 21 apartment unites were affected by the fire.
Fox 59
Showers and storms around this Sunday
Prepare for a soggy Sunday as a storm complex slides over the state today. Showers and storms have already impacted central Indiana overnight. A flash flood warning was issued for Hamilton County around 7 PM Saturday with 2” to 3” of rain falling within a short span of time.
Fox 59
Indianapolis woman charged in AMBER Alert had court order removing girl from her custody
An Indianapolis woman faces multiple charges after taking her non-custodial daughter from school, prompting an AMBER Alert. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/this-is-a-civil-case-indianapolis-woman-charged-in-amber-alert-had-court-order-removing-girl-from-her-custody/
Fox 59
The City Moms: fall bucket list ideas for families
INDIANAPOLIS — Fall is in the air, ya’ll. The City Moms Chief Mom Officer Jeanine Bobenmeyer shares four of her must-do fall events for families in Central Indiana. Indy Parks hayrides — These don’t get widely promoted, so a lot of people don’t know they exist. Eagle Creek park and Southeastway Park offer package deals until November that include three hours of shelter or picnic area use, a wagon ride or tractor-pulled hayride and a bonfire. The cost for three hours is $175 at Eagle Creek and starts at $110 at Southeastway. However, wagons seat about 25 people so you can split the cost among a large group.
Fox 59
Man found shot to death in a taxi cab in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating a downtown shooting that left one man dead early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 400 block of East 11th Street on a report of a suspicious vehicle just after 4:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in the driver’s seat...
Fox 59
Get your home ready for fall with Twisted Wick Candles
NASHVILLE, Ind. – Looking for ways to get your home ready for fall?. Twisted Wick Candles is a local company owned by Jodi and Rich Scheve, focusing on making hand-poured soy candles, soaps and more. The business is a family affair, with sons Richie and Jude also getting in...
Fox 59
IACS rolling out ‘preventing euthanasia list’ in hopes of clearing kennel space
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is rolling out a new initiative to help prevent the euthanasia of healthy and adoptable dogs. IACS, when close to capacity, is forced to create an “at-risk” list, which details the animals who are most at risk. “The at-risk list...
Fox 59
Stunning & unique local cookies
INDIANAPOLIS — Owner of Sweet Cheeks Cookie Co., Rajean Chastain, shares the wide variety of delicious and unique cookies she offers. Her cookies taste as incredible as they look and Rajean makes an array of cookies to suit everyone’s cookie needs!. To learn more about Sweet Cheeks Cookie...
Fox 59
Chef Terry’s Subway franchise gives young people job opportunities
INDIANAPOLIS — Chef Terry Anthony started out his career as a sandwich artist, so these days, in addition to running The Block Bistro and Grill in downtown Indy, he owns a Subway franchise. For Friday’s Terry on the Block segment, he brought along Vanessa Phillis from the store at...
Fox 59
Indiana man with terminal cancer kayaking 66 miles to save future cancer patients
COLUMBUS, Ind. — For a Columbus, Indiana man, life, family, and reflection are important more now than ever. Toby Stigdon was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May 2021 when he noticed it hurt to swallow on one side of his throat. Stigdon’s doctor sent him immediately to an ENT.
Fox 59
Mother of missing Amiah Robertson arrested for neglect
INDIANAPOLIS — Amber Robertson, mother of missing Amiah Robertson, was arrested on Saturday for four counts of neglect. Robertson was arrested Saturday for the following crimes:. 2 counts of Neglect of a Dependent. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Bodily Injury. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily...
