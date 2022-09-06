Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Police respond to two separate shootings over the weekend
EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police said officers responded to two different shootings on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday at 10:14 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired into an apartment in the Kinsrow area, according to an EPD spokesperson. Police said no one was physically hurt. The investigation...
kezi.com
Oakridge animal rescue owners evacuate with eight dogs
EUGENE, Ore. -- Hundreds of people who live in Oakridge and the surrounding areas are temporarily sheltering at both the Lane Events Center and Lane Community College as the Cedar Creek Fire continues to grow. As of Sunday morning, the fire was reported at 85,926 acres. Officials said the fire...
kezi.com
Organizations accepting donations to help Cedar Creek Fire evacuees
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- If people would like to help those evacuated as a result of the Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, officials said there is a need for donations of specific items. St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County has opened a donation center at 2890 Chad...
kezi.com
Middle school student reports being followed by suspicious adult
EUGENE, Ore. -- Officers responded to an alleged incident earlier Friday morning where a suspicious adult followed a student in a van on their way to Roosevelt Middle School, according to the Eugene Police Department. Police say the incident happened at about 7:45 a.m. on September 9. EPD says the...
kezi.com
Springfield woman spends free time cleaning headstones at local cemeteries
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The headstones at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Springfield are slowly getting refreshed, thanks to one local woman. At first glance, you might think Annette Lattion is the groundskeeper. But she doesn't work for the cemetery, nor does she have a family member buried there. But on her...
KVAL
Brush engines, extra firefighters on call; Eugene-Springfield Fire
Eugene-Springfield fire is staffing up even more on Friday and Saturday. With the dangerous winds and dry conditions in the valley. They're using special vehicles called "brush engines." Fire officials tell us they can carry a lot of water. They're designed to drive through rugged terrain. The department also has...
klcc.org
Cedar Creek Fire drives Oakridge residents into Eugene
Since late Friday afternoon, Oakridge residents have fled their town and have been directed westward to Eugene. At Lane Community College, a temporary evacuation checkpoint was set up, where people registered their information, got water and food, and learned about support services and the Red Cross staging area further into the city.
kezi.com
Oakridge mayor urges residents to 'pay attention to your media' regarding fire updates
OAKRDIGE, Ore. -- Mayor Chrissy Hollett was still in Oakridge alongside fire personnel as of Saturday. From there, she is sending a message to the community. "What I want to convey to people is please pay attention to your media," Hollett said. "Pay attention to all the news channels. Get on all social media outlets you can. See if we can blast all of it, that's the best way we can pay attention to what's going on."
kezi.com
Animal evacuation shelter at Lane Events Center taking in livestock impacted by Cedar Creek Fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- Volunteers at the Lane Events Center are taking in livestock affected by the Cedar Creek Fire. According to Isabel Merritt, an animal welfare officer at the evacuation shelter, more people started bringing their animals to the shelter once the Level Twi, (Be Set) evacuation notice went into place Friday afternoon. People continued bringing animals to the shelter once the Level Three (Go Now) noticed went into effect later Friday night.
kezi.com
Fire evacuees asked to check-in at temporary evacuation point
LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are asking Cedar Creek Fire evacuees to check in at a temporary evacuation point or provide a contact online. The information collected will help Lane County better understand the needs of evacuees and provide information about resources that may be available to help. The form is...
kezi.com
Car total loss after RV fire in Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. - A house is slightly damaged and a car is destroyed after an RV fire in Douglas County late Friday night. Douglas County Fire officials said around 11:39 p.m. on Friday, they were called to the 3100 block of Follett Street in the Newton Creek area of Roseburg for an RV fire in front of a home.
kezi.com
Guaranty Chevrolet in Junction City is hosting a fundraiser for amputees
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- A fundraiser is being held on Saturday to benefit disabled individuals looking to acquire prosthetic limbs. On Saturday Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Guaranty Chevrolet in Junction City will host a benefit car wash to raise funds to help amputees toward the purchase of prosthetic limb. Guaranty Chevrolet owner Shannon Nill, who lost a limb as a child, says the car wash is free, but accepting donations. Any donation will be matched by Guaranty and go toward the purchase of prosthetics for amputees.
kykn.com
LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS ORDERED SOUTH OF SALEM (10:35 PM)
LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS ORDERED SOUTH OF SALEM (UPDATE 2 – 10:35 PM) Posted on FlashAlert: September 9th, 2022 10:40 PM. Emergency responders will be remaining on scene overnight. Previously announced Level 3 evacuations remain in effect. As a precaution, Level 2: Be Set evacuations are being issued to the following areas in Marion and Polk Counties:
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Sept. 8
On September 6, 2022 at approximately 7:15pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of an overdue subject from the Eugene area. A caller reported that their 75 year old family member had left to run errands and go for a short hike. The caller believed that he had possibly gone for a hike somewhere east of Cottage Grove. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel including multiple volunteers responded and searched into the night. At approximately 8:05am this morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Cedar Creek Fire Incident Management Team that a crew had located a vehicle in the water off of FS RD #19 (Aufderheide Hwy.) near milepost 5. A deceased male was located in the water a short distance from the vehicle. Deputies arrived and confirmed that the vehicle and deceased person were those from the missing hiker call. The identity of the involved is not being released at this time pending notifications. Initial investigation reveals no evidence of foul play.
eugeneweekly.com
Cedar Creek Fire Sept. 10 Morning Update
The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 51,814 acres as of the morning of Sept. 10 and is 15 miles outside Oakridge, according to the U.S Forest Service daily update. Level 3 — go now — evacuation orders were issued for Oakridge and surrounding areas on Friday evening.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
kezi.com
Police identify woman killed in Highway 99 crash
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police have identified the woman killed after she was ran over by a car while she was inside a tent on the shoulder of Barger Drive and Highway 99 Thursday evening as Amber Mark, 42. A vehicle reportedly hit a number of people on the shoulder of...
kezi.com
Cedar Creek firefighters find deceased man after missing hiker call
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man was found deceased earlier Wednesday morning after a vehicle was found near a lake by personnel fighting the Cedar Creek Fire, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 7:15 p.m. on September 6 they received a call from...
kezi.com
Cedar Creek Fire grows to more than 85,000 acres, threatening more than 2,200 homes
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- The Cedar Creek Fire grew to 85,926 acres Sunday morning. Officials said the fire dropped to 0% containment after the fire breached existing lines. The fire grew closer to Oakridge after the winds shifted direction, blowing west, towards the community on Friday and Saturday, officials said. As of Sunday morning, the winds have calmed, and the direction has changed again, blowing southeast, away from Oakridge.
kezi.com
Oakridge School District releases students early due to fire danger
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Oakridge School District officials have released students early and canceled all after school events due to a Level Two fire evacuation in the area. The district dismissed students at 10:30 a.m. to return back to their homes in a usual manner. While all Pre-school and Kindergarten students were available to be picked up at Oakridge Elementary School.
