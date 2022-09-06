Read full article on original website
Related
2 Marion residents killed in Shelby County crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway into a crash that killed a Marion man and woman in Shelby County Saturday evening. According the Shelby County Coroner's Office, a deputy coroner verified that Sherry Freel, 67, and Vincent Justice, 66, were killed in the crash that occurred around 9:40 p.m. on State Road 9 at County Road 750 North.
Two dead, two injured after crash in Shelby County
Two people died and two others, including a child, were injured after a crash Saturday around 9:40 p.m.
Fox 59
Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives
SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
Silver Alert canceled after Hendricks County man found safe
UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Michael Dubak was canceled. Authorities said he was found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of a 74-year-old man from Brownsburg, Indiana tonight. A Statewide Silver Alert was issued for Michael Dubak, who was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday. At […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kokomo man shot, killed at Howard County Campground, deputies say
One man is dead and a suspect has been arrested after a shooting early Saturday morning in Greentown.
1 dead after argument at Howard Co. campsite turns into gunfire
GREENTOWN, Ind. — One man is dead and another has been arrested after an argument between the two of them at a Howard County campsite turned into gunfire Saturday morning, police said. Police were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. Saturday after a caller said a shooting had just happened at the Howard County Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds […]
Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash on Indianapolis' west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that left one person dead Saturday afternoon. It happened around 5 p.m. on the ramp to Rockville Road from northbound Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' west side. Indiana State Police said a preliminary investigation determined the motorcyclist was going north...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Thorntown/Sugar Creek TFD Investigate Suspicious Dull’s Fire
On Wednesday, at approximately 9:09 p.m., Boone County Communications received a report of a new building fire at Dull’s Tree Farm, on the north side of Boone County. Thorntown / Sugar Creek Fire Department, arrived and asked for assistance from other agencies. Center Township Fire Department and the Lebanon Fire Department assisted with extinguishing the fire. Witham Emergency Medical Services and BCSO Deputies also assisted with the incident. The.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coroner reveals cause of death for Shelby County deputy Jay Griffith Jr.
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy who died in an interstate crash this week suffered traumatic blunt force trauma injuries. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy this week on Jay Griffith Jr., 37, who died in a motorcycle crash on I-74 early Wednesday morning. Investigators said Griffith was headed west on […]
Fishers police investigate shooting along I-69
FISHERS, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a shooting on a Hamilton County highway. Police were called to Interstate 69 around the 207 mile marker, which is just north of 116th Street, around 3 p.m. Saturday. Police haven't shared many details, but confirm an active investigation into a...
33 dogs seized from Putnam County property
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate after 33 dogs were seized from a property Friday. 32 German Shepherds and one rottweiler were found in "deplorable conditions."
More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pittsboro 19-year-old charged with reckless homicide 1 year after crash that killed man in parked truck
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Pittsboro man has been charged with reckless homicide and drunk driving, more than one year after a Lebanon man in a parked truck was killed in a head-on crash in rural Boone County. On July 24, 2021, police responded to a crash at County Road 25 West and County Road […]
WTHI
One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
Shelby Co. deputy killed in motorycle crash on I-74
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An off-duty Shelby County deputy was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash on I-74. The Shelby County Sherff’s Office confirmed Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed as he was headed west on I-74 around 3:38 a.m. The crash happened as he was going on to the State […]
Fox 59
Indianapolis woman charged in AMBER Alert had court order removing girl from her custody
An Indianapolis woman faces multiple charges after taking her non-custodial daughter from school, prompting an AMBER Alert. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/this-is-a-civil-case-indianapolis-woman-charged-in-amber-alert-had-court-order-removing-girl-from-her-custody/
Kokomo police seek help identifying burglary suspect
Kokomo police said the suspect burglarized Doc's Pool and Spas over Labor Day weekend.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Flash Flood warning issued for Southeast Hamilton County
INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Hamilton County is in effect until 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Meteorologist Chelsea Stevens said an area of heavy rain has been associated with showers rolling through the area Saturday evening. Some areas had already seen as much...
Man found shot to death in taxi cab
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 400 block of East 11th Street on a report of a suspicious vehicle just after 4:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in the driver’s seat of a taxi […]
WIBC.com
Avoiding I-69 After a Shooting
FISHERS – If you’re planning on driving around mile-marker 207 on northbound I-69 anytime soon, you might want to rethink your route. Fishers police are asking people to avoid the area after a shooting occurred there Saturday afternoon. They say the incident was not random. On their social...
Comments / 0