Hendricks County, IN

WTHR

2 Marion residents killed in Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway into a crash that killed a Marion man and woman in Shelby County Saturday evening. According the Shelby County Coroner's Office, a deputy coroner verified that Sherry Freel, 67, and Vincent Justice, 66, were killed in the crash that occurred around 9:40 p.m. on State Road 9 at County Road 750 North.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives

SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled after Hendricks County man found safe

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Michael Dubak was canceled. Authorities said he was found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of a 74-year-old man from Brownsburg, Indiana tonight. A Statewide Silver Alert was issued for Michael Dubak, who was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday. At […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 dead after argument at Howard Co. campsite turns into gunfire

GREENTOWN, Ind. — One man is dead and another has been arrested after an argument between the two of them at a Howard County campsite turned into gunfire Saturday morning, police said. Police were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. Saturday after a caller said a shooting had just happened at the Howard County Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds […]
GREENTOWN, IN
WTHR

Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash on Indianapolis' west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that left one person dead Saturday afternoon. It happened around 5 p.m. on the ramp to Rockville Road from northbound Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' west side. Indiana State Police said a preliminary investigation determined the motorcyclist was going north...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Thorntown/Sugar Creek TFD Investigate Suspicious Dull’s Fire

On Wednesday, at approximately 9:09 p.m., Boone County Communications received a report of a new building fire at Dull’s Tree Farm, on the north side of Boone County. Thorntown / Sugar Creek Fire Department, arrived and asked for assistance from other agencies. Center Township Fire Department and the Lebanon Fire Department assisted with extinguishing the fire. Witham Emergency Medical Services and BCSO Deputies also assisted with the incident. The.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Coroner reveals cause of death for Shelby County deputy Jay Griffith Jr.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy who died in an interstate crash this week suffered traumatic blunt force trauma injuries. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy this week on Jay Griffith Jr., 37, who died in a motorcycle crash on I-74 early Wednesday morning. Investigators said Griffith was headed west on […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Fishers police investigate shooting along I-69

FISHERS, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a shooting on a Hamilton County highway. Police were called to Interstate 69 around the 207 mile marker, which is just north of 116th Street, around 3 p.m. Saturday. Police haven't shared many details, but confirm an active investigation into a...
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
WTHI

One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Shelby Co. deputy killed in motorycle crash on I-74

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An off-duty Shelby County deputy was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash on I-74. The Shelby County Sherff’s Office confirmed Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed as he was headed west on I-74 around 3:38 a.m. The crash happened as he was going on to the State […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Man found shot to death in taxi cab

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 400 block of East 11th Street on a report of a suspicious vehicle just after 4:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in the driver’s seat of a taxi […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Avoiding I-69 After a Shooting

FISHERS – If you’re planning on driving around mile-marker 207 on northbound I-69 anytime soon, you might want to rethink your route. Fishers police are asking people to avoid the area after a shooting occurred there Saturday afternoon. They say the incident was not random. On their social...
FISHERS, IN

