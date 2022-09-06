Read full article on original website
Inmate dies after fight at Broad River Correctional Institute
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate has died after being in a fight with his cellmate at a Columbia area correctional facility. Officials say 35-year-old Jermaine Antonio Gross was injured in a fight with his cellmate. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. The SCDC Office...
SC High School football game called early due to fight
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Friday night football game between Ridgeview High School and Spring Valley High School was called early due to a fight. Officials say a fight broke out and the game was called. The crowd was then told to leave. Deputies are still investigating the...
Columbia police investigating fatal vehicle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly, two-vehicle collision. Officials say the crash occurred on Saturday, September 10 at the 7400 block of Monticello Road. Police say at this time, only one person died, and the driver of one of the vehicles was taken...
Coroner identifies man found dead at Kershaw County apartment complex
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man who was found dead during a homicide incident has been identified by the Kershaw County Coroner. Coroner David West identified 30-year-old Vance Lamar Fowler as the victim. Fowler was from the Elgin area. Deputies have arrested Trevor Samuel, 36, who is accused...
House fire in Columbia leads to rescue, two hospitalized
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia area house fire where two people were rescued and hospitalized is now under investigation. Officials say around 9 a.m. the Columbia-Richland Fire Department was were called to the 2800 block of Knightbridge Road, located off of Two Notch Road. Firefighters arrived to...
skyWACH Weather Visit to Center for Knowledge in Richland 2
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight visited with 4th graders at Center for Knowledge and Center for Knowledge North in School District Richland 2 this week. Josh was able to show the students different weather tools, experiments and have a lot of fun, too!. Ashley Sample, one...
Deputies arrest accused killer hours after apartment shooting
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County deputies have arrested a man in a deadly Friday evening shooting. Deputies say they arrested Trevor Samuel, 36, just before 11pm Friday. Authorities say he shot and killed a man at Hallmark Apartments in Lugoff just before 5pm Friday. Shortly after the...
Shooting anniversary has police asking for help
16-year-old Josiah Sanders, a student at Lower Richland High School, was shot and killed along the 1400 block of McQueen street in Columbia. No one has been caught.
Pedestrian killed after crash in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Richland County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Officials say the crash occurred around 11:55 p.m. on Thursday on Two Notch Road. The driver of a 2011 Nissan Armada SUV was traveling north on Two Notch...
Man's remains discovered in SC woods unidentified nearly two years later
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – It’s a cold case that’s baffled Richland County investigators. It’s been nearly two years since a man’s remains were found in a wooded area on South Beltline Boulevard in Columbia. “Unfortunately, the cause of death for this individual is undetermined,”...
A West Columbia man charged with attempting to exploit a minor
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A West Columbia man is facing charges after attempting to exploit a minor, accordingtothe Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s office says 24-year-old Christian Shumpert is facing charges after investigators say he solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit images.
One dead after collision in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after their vehicle struck some trees in Newberry County. According to officials, on Friday, September 10, around 5 p.m., a 1997 Ford pickup truck was travelling north on Old Whitmire Highway when the vehicle travelled off the right side of the road and struck some trees.
Walk of Remembrance memorial walk honors fallen heroes
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH)- This Sunday will be 21 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States. First responders in the Midlands did their part in honoring fallen first responders of the terror attacks by participating in the third annual Walk of Remembrance.
West Columbia police respond to man barricaded inside home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department responded to an incident that occurred at the 1400 block of Alpine Drive. Around 7 p.m. officers say they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. According to the police, when they arrived on the scene, 44-year-old Jamie Spencer of...
Deputies searching for car used to cause damage to property in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD COUNTY (WACH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a car allegedly used to damage someone's property. LOCAL FIRST | Pedestrian killed after crash in Richland County. Officials say a black Ford Taurus, similar to the one pictured above, was used...
Orangeburg deputies searching for man accused of hotel robbery
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for a man suspected of robbing a hotel clerk on last Wednesday. LOCAL FIRST | Business 'booming' in South Carolina, but thousands of positions remain unfilled. Officials say deputies were called to a Citadel Road hotel, where...
Week three high school football highlights and scores
Columbia- For full highlights of Friday night's high school football action, click on the video at the top of the page!
West Nile Virus outbreak reported in Richland County, DHEC reports
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia has reported human transmission of the West Nile Virus in Columbia. According to the Departmennt of Heath and Environmental Control, there is a significant increase in the detection of West Nile Virus in Richland County and is alerting residents because of the multiple confirmed birds, mosquitoes, and human cases clustered in time and geographic location.
Suspect charged with murder in deadly Broad River Road shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A suspect is now in custody after a deadly Broad River Road shooting, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug 20, deputies were dispatched to 3315 Broad River Rd for reports of a shooting. Once at the scene, deputies...
