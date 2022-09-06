ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

Inmate dies after fight at Broad River Correctional Institute

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate has died after being in a fight with his cellmate at a Columbia area correctional facility. Officials say 35-year-old Jermaine Antonio Gross was injured in a fight with his cellmate. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. The SCDC Office...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC High School football game called early due to fight

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Friday night football game between Ridgeview High School and Spring Valley High School was called early due to a fight. Officials say a fight broke out and the game was called. The crowd was then told to leave. Deputies are still investigating the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Columbia police investigating fatal vehicle collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly, two-vehicle collision. Officials say the crash occurred on Saturday, September 10 at the 7400 block of Monticello Road. Police say at this time, only one person died, and the driver of one of the vehicles was taken...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, SC
wach.com

House fire in Columbia leads to rescue, two hospitalized

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia area house fire where two people were rescued and hospitalized is now under investigation. Officials say around 9 a.m. the Columbia-Richland Fire Department was were called to the 2800 block of Knightbridge Road, located off of Two Notch Road. Firefighters arrived to...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

skyWACH Weather Visit to Center for Knowledge in Richland 2

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight visited with 4th graders at Center for Knowledge and Center for Knowledge North in School District Richland 2 this week. Josh was able to show the students different weather tools, experiments and have a lot of fun, too!. Ashley Sample, one...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Deputies arrest accused killer hours after apartment shooting

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County deputies have arrested a man in a deadly Friday evening shooting. Deputies say they arrested Trevor Samuel, 36, just before 11pm Friday. Authorities say he shot and killed a man at Hallmark Apartments in Lugoff just before 5pm Friday. Shortly after the...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dance#Rumor#School Safety
wach.com

Pedestrian killed after crash in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Richland County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Officials say the crash occurred around 11:55 p.m. on Thursday on Two Notch Road. The driver of a 2011 Nissan Armada SUV was traveling north on Two Notch...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

A West Columbia man charged with attempting to exploit a minor

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A West Columbia man is facing charges after attempting to exploit a minor, accordingtothe Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s office says 24-year-old Christian Shumpert is facing charges after investigators say he solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit images.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

One dead after collision in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after their vehicle struck some trees in Newberry County. According to officials, on Friday, September 10, around 5 p.m., a 1997 Ford pickup truck was travelling north on Old Whitmire Highway when the vehicle travelled off the right side of the road and struck some trees.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
wach.com

Walk of Remembrance memorial walk honors fallen heroes

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH)- This Sunday will be 21 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States. First responders in the Midlands did their part in honoring fallen first responders of the terror attacks by participating in the third annual Walk of Remembrance.
LUGOFF, SC
WIS-TV

West Columbia police respond to man barricaded inside home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department responded to an incident that occurred at the 1400 block of Alpine Drive. Around 7 p.m. officers say they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. According to the police, when they arrived on the scene, 44-year-old Jamie Spencer of...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Orangeburg deputies searching for man accused of hotel robbery

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for a man suspected of robbing a hotel clerk on last Wednesday. LOCAL FIRST | Business 'booming' in South Carolina, but thousands of positions remain unfilled. Officials say deputies were called to a Citadel Road hotel, where...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

West Nile Virus outbreak reported in Richland County, DHEC reports

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia has reported human transmission of the West Nile Virus in Columbia. According to the Departmennt of Heath and Environmental Control, there is a significant increase in the detection of West Nile Virus in Richland County and is alerting residents because of the multiple confirmed birds, mosquitoes, and human cases clustered in time and geographic location.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy