ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 11

AP_000657.9b02641feaa245bd9f9b7a70d708a623.2337
4d ago

Wait until they have electric buses that can’t take them home. How in the world are people not able to see how delusional this state is with the electric transportation etc. I’d venture to bet most people would get on board eventually if the state was equipped and not forceful! Oh and the fact that electric cars are higher priced…lol. Whoever is leading this project needs to see their advocating/advertising sucks!!Who would want to buy into something that is not equipped to handle the demand of the product, costs more money, and is being forced. Government needs to take lessons from private sector! If you made it so cool that only the elite get cars like this then most people would strive for them. Lol. California and our federal government absolutely suck at helping people buy into to products/design. Lol

Reply(3)
2
Related
wufe967.com

California ex-principal facing charges after video shows him pushing special needs student

A former Central California elementary school principal is facing charges of cruelty to a minor after video surfaced of him appearing to shove a student to the ground. In the video, former Wolters Elementary School Principal Brian Vollhardt can be seen pushing a student in the chest causing him to fall to the floor during breakfast time on June 7 in Fresno, California, KTVU-TV reported.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This is what sparked the Fork Fire and Power Fire

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have released the causes of two wildfires that broke out this week in the Central Valley. On Saturday, officials with Cal Fire announced that both the Fork Fire burning in Madera County and Power Fire in Fresno County had been sparked by vehicles. Officials stressed the importance of making sure […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Farmers market canceled in Clovis due to heat

CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — As the high temperatures continue, forcing yet another event to cancel its plans. The well-known Farmers Market in Old Town Clovis that usually sets up Friday nights has been called off. The Business Organization of Old Town Clovis says the decision was made for the...
CLOVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#K12#Education#Sierra#Hvac
KMPH.com

Police believe speed the cause of rollover crash sending one man to the hospital in Merced

MERCED, Calif. — A Merced man is in stable condition after he was pinned underneath his car following a rollover crash on Friday in Merced. According to Merced Police Facebook page, on September 9 just before 11:00 p.m., Merced Police responded to a call of a roll over crash near East Childs Avenue and Campus Parkway in Merced. When officers arrived, they found a white Nissan Maxima had hit a light pole, veered off the road, and rolled over multiple times.
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Air quality advisory issued for the San Joquin Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District have issued an air quality advisory for the region. On Thursday, air quality officials say that due to three active wildfires, high levels of smoke will impact the Central Valley, especially in the north portion. The advisory will remain in place […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Local gym invites community to walk for water

A local workout facility, XGT Fitness Visalia, is partnering with an environmental nonprofit organization, CLEAN International, to host a four mile walk to raise awareness for communities without access to clean water. The event will take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Rocky Hill in Exeter, where water and a fruit will be provided to participants.
EXETER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed Friday evening in Fresno after a drive-by shooting, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say shortly after 8:00 p.m. Fresno Police received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of east Hamilton Avenue and 9th Street. They arrived two minutes later to find a Hispanic […]
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

A Vehicle Is The Cause Of The Fork Fire

NORTH FORK – Peace Officers with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit (MMU) and Fresno-Kings Unit (FKU) determined the Power and Fork Fires were vehicle-caused. CAL FIRE FKU and MMU responded to the Power Fire near Powerhouse Road and Auberry Road in Fresno...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Survives Record-Breaking Heat. Will Weekend Cooldown Bring Rain?

California’s merciless heat wave delivered record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday, but the state’s stressed electrical grid withstood the demand without rolling blackouts. Today’s forecast calls for a drop in temperatures, and the California Independent System Operator, which oversees the grid, is indicating it will have sufficient power at peak...
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Feral Paws Rescue: Shades of Gray

Feral Paws Rescue Group in Fresno shares with us some of their animal rescue adventures every month. Check out KRL’s article about Feral Paws to learn more about them and check out their website. Feral Paws Rescue has always been committed to save those kitties who are special, who...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

VA Clinic may march to Visalia

A preliminary plan recently filed with the City of Visalia would relocate the Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic from the Tulare medical office park to downtown Visalia. In the plans, developer Josh Hausman of CBOC Visalia LLC has identified the location of the clinic as 500 N. Santa Fe St., the former Buckman Mitchell Insurance headquarters, now staffed by Chicago-based Gallagher Insurance. The two-story building would house a 32,000 square foot VA clinic more than four times larger than the current clinic located at 1050 N. Cherry St. in Tulare.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Latest on the Fork Fire burning in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — The Fork Fire burning in the North Fork area in Eastern Madera County is now 819 acres and 20% contained as of Friday morning. The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon causing immediate evacuation orders and warnings, which kept stacking up throughout the day. According to...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Fire Alert: Road 200 And Road 222 In North Fork

NORTH FORK– A vegetation fire has been reported at Road 200 and Road 222 in North Fork. Ground and air crews are battling the fire at this time. Evacuations are in progress. We will update this article as more information is available. https://goo.gl/maps/JVKAFu6FX5P5EdFg8. Evacuation map is here. Update 9:18pm.
NORTH FORK, CA
YourCentralValley.com

No AC is forcing this Fresno school to release early

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – HVAC issues at a Fresno Unified school forced the early release of students on Tuesday. The move comes as Central Valley temperatures are expected to reach 113 degrees. Fresno Unified officials confirm that Starr Elementary School in northwest Fresno was releasing students ahead of schedule due to the high temperatures in […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Hot weather ends this weekend: here’s what’s next

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The extreme heat advisory in place for the Central Valley expires Friday night – but that does not mean that the weather in the Central Valley will cool off immediately. According to KSEE24’s meteorologist A.J. Fox, clouds will be present Friday night, the weekend, and Monday product of Tropical Storm Kay […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Vehicle found of missing Madera County woman in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA, Calif. — A vehicle belonging to a missing Madera County woman has been found in Mariposa County. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says they located the vehicle registered to 57-year-old Wendy Pullins from Ahwahnee who was last seen in June. Pullins was driving a red Jeep Cherokee,...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy