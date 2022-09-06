ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Reserved no more: Cameron Smith's parking spot, other acknowledgements of winning The Players have been removed

By Adam Schupak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCqJM_0hkSK6Yb00
Photo: Adam Schupak/Golfweek

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – One of the perks of being the winner of the Players Championship: primo parking for the defending champion.

Cameron Smith, who won the Tour’s flagship event in March, had his reserved parking spot at the front of the TPC Sawgrass parking lot replaced with a more generic sign for “Tour players only” as soon as he announced his decision to join LIV Golf. Smith made it official on Friday, competing in a LIV event on the outskirts of Boston last weekend, and joins the likes of Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, who have been suspended by the PGA Tour for an unspecified period of time for violating its rules and regulations.

“If they go to LIV they don’t have any of their (PGA) Tour privileges at TPC properties,” TPC Sawgrass general manager Derek Sprague said.

Typically, the winner of the Players lives out of town and makes use of the parking spot and other perks at the club only during the week of their title defense the following March. Smith, however, lives locally and practiced and played at TPC Sawgrass on a regular basis since moving to Florida’s First Coast in 2015. Efforts to reach Smith’s agent to find out where Smith plans to practice in the future weren’t answered at present.

Tradition dictates that the flag of the Players champion’s home country fly, and Smith’s Australian flag remains up.

(Interesting side note: South African Tim Clark asked the Tour to fly the flag of Spain in honor of Seve Ballesteros, who died in 2011.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gv205_0hkSK6Yb00
Cameron Smith’s parking spot has been replaced by a generic “Tour Players Only” sign at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo: Adam Schupak/Golfweek)

But it’s hard to find much else at TPC Sawgrass that reflects its reigning champion. A replica bag with Smith’s winning clubs – he shot a final-round 66 to win by a stroke over Anirban Lahiri – was removed from the pro shop as were photos of the winner that hung in the clubhouse.

Petty? Maybe but it is hard to imagine a player being allowed to benefit from membership perks while suspended… and it is a pretty sweet parking spot.

Comments / 10

Detroitrealist
4d ago

Well, he's not a member of the PGA any more. So, why would they save a spot for him? If you ever had a job with a reserved spot and you quit, I guess you'd expect them to honor you by keeping your spot for you for ever?

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

LIV Golf rebel Sergio Garcia poses for picture at college football game in Texas just hours after withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship for no reason following his four-over par first round, as Spaniard is criticised for denying reserve chance to play

Sergio Garcia was pictured pitchside at a college football match not long after he withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship following a first round score of four-over par. The golfer then attended the Texas versus Alabama college football game at the DKR Texas Memorial Stadium, which Alabama won 20-19. He...
TEXAS STATE
golfmagic.com

Max Homa responds to tweet slamming his Presidents Cup spot for America

PGA Tour star and fan favourite Max Homa was the target of a brutal comment on social media which described his inclusion in the US Presidents Cup team as a "stain on the sport." Nick Adams, a bestselling author who is endorsed by President Trump, doesn't believe Homa is worthy...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf rejected by Australian golf club in attempt to bulk 2023 schedule

The Royal Sydney Golf Club has rejected the advances of the LIV Golf Tour as Greg Norman attempts to secure an Australian venue on the 2023 schedule. According to Adam Pengilly of the Sydney Morning Herald, one of Australia's most prestigious golf courses has turned down the Saudi-backed series, refusing to be a part of the new 14-event rota.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Scottie Scheffler named 2021-22 PGA Tour Player of the Year

The PGA Tour announced Saturday morning that Scottie Scheffler has been named the 2021-22 PGA Tour Player of the Year. Scheffler received 89 percent of the votes to win the Jack Nicklaus award over Rory McIlroy and Cameron Smith after a season that saw the former Longhorn win four times, including his first major championship, the 2022 Masters.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
golfmagic.com

Ian Poulter REVEALS what he said to Billy Horschel at Wentworth...

Despite tensions arising between DP World Tour players and LIV Golf rebels at Wentworth, many of the participants at this week's BMW PGA Championship have played down the conflict. Billy Horschel maintained he was still amiable with the likes of Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell, while Poulter reiterated...
GOLF
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy’s full-swing shot went 1 foot. He was as shocked as you.

One announcer couldn’t tell if the ball even moved. “Didn’t move,” Nick Dougherty said. “Well, it moved, but it moved backwards.”. Another announcer noted the rarity. “Ooh, you don’t see that very often,” Ken Brown said. And the perpetrator? Rory McIlroy laughed. The last...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sergio Garcia withdraws from BMW PGA Championship, shows up on field at Texas-Alabama game

Sergio Garcia withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in Surrey, England, it was announced Saturday. There was no official reason given for Garcia’s withdrawal. He finished his opening round Thursday, shooting a 4-over 76. Friday’s second round was postponed a day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the tournament was reduced to 54 holes.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Photos

Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, married earlier this year. The couple has had quite the year so far. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Daily Mail

Ian Poulter sparks another LIV Golf row - this time with the media - as he bizarrely urges US golf writer to 'show some respect to Queen Elizabeth' after he tweeted about Brit ignoring request to not wear LIV gear at Wentworth

Ian Poulter has embroiled himself in yet another row about LIV Golf after strangely asking an American golf reporter to 'show some respect to Queen Elizabeth II.'. The Brit's comment came after Rex Hoggard, who covers golf for NBC, tweeted about him ignoring PGA European Tour CEO Keith Pelly's request to not wear LIV gear at Wentworth.
GOLF
Golf.com

PXG enters uncharted territory with latest equipment release

Over the last seven years, PXG has gone from offering irons and wedges only to a myriad of options across every conceivable club category. But it wasn’t until this week that the company finally dipped its toes into the club component space with the release of a multi-material M16 putter shaft that’s designed to compete with some of the most popular offerings currently available.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Parking Spot#Tpc Sawgrass#Ponte Vedra Beach
Golf.com

Sergio Garcia spotted at Alabama-Texas after BMW PGA WD

Turns out Scottie Scheffler wasn’t the only former Masters Champion taking in the Alabama-Texas college football game Saturday. While Scheffler was surprised on the set of ESPN’s College GameDay pregame show with his PGA Tour Player of the Year award, Sergio Garcia and his wife Angela Atkins were later seen during the FOX broadcast of the game chatting with Scheffler and his wife Meredith on the sideline.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

149K+
Followers
197K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy