Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Des Moines man charged with vehicular homicide in August crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man has been charged with vehicular homicide for a crash that occurred in August where one person was killed and four others were injured. Guy Lawrence, 21, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide on Thursday. The crash that Lawrence is facing charges for occurred on August 3 […]
‘It can be scary’: Neighbors describe pattern of Court Avenue violence
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are still investigating a shooting and stabbing during Court Avenue’s bar close Friday morning which left two people in critical condition. Some neighbors who heard the incident say they are starting to get used to the sporadic late-night violence in the district. “So far, there’s been a shooting […]
KCRG.com
Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is reaching out to anyone who has had financial dealings with an Indianola man in an attempt to identify additional victims. 42-year-old Chad Koch was previously a certified police officer who worked in multiple jurisdictions around the Central Iowa...
iheart.com
Polk County Sheriff's Office Investigating Theft From Porch
(Polk County, IA) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a porch pirate case. A woman was seen taking a package from the porch of a home in the 7100 block of NE 56th Street, near Bondurant around 9 a.m. September 8th. The woman was seen driving a light colored, two toned Chevy Blazer with a luggage rack.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 24-year-old Aristides Esau Perdomo, of Des Moines, for violating a No Contact Protective Order. Perdomo was taken to Union County Jail, where he posted the $300.00 bond.
KCCI.com
Lawsuit: Iowa man claims police officer tased him without provocation
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A Marshalltown man said he was wrongly detained and a stun gun was used on him by a police officer. Now, he's suing the department. In court filings, Elder Soto Tejada said in March, Marshall County police Officer Ryan Dehl followed Tejeda to his home to discuss a traffic violation.
KCCI.com
'I don't want to be shot': I-35 police chase suspect speaks about incident
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The West Des Moines man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase is also accused of threatening a DoorDash driver with a gun. We first showed you this chase Tuesday. Police say Joshua "Jay" Jones led them on a chase for about 27...
cbs2iowa.com
Former police officer arrested in Polk County fraud investigation
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a statement on Friday saying an arrest has been made in an ongoing fraud investigation. Chad Koch, 42, of Indianola, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of fraudulent practices.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Man fighting for his life after being stabbed on Court Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the stabbing of a 24-year-old man. Police say a man was stabbed multiple times near 2nd and Court Ave around bar close. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police took a 26-year-old man into custody. Police recovered...
KCCI.com
2 people in critical condition after stabbing, shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting and a stabbing downtown that left two people seriously hurt. Officers were called to Third Street and Court Avenue just before 2 a.m. Friday. According to police, a fight broke out in that area. One person was stabbed...
KCCI.com
Police investigate shooting on Des Moines' south side
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say someone was shot in the 900 block of Kenyon Avenue. Police say a man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. The man is expected to survive. Police say a woman shot the man and was detained...
Des Moines Police Department investigating 2 Wednesday night shootings
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police responded to two shootings Wednesday night. According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, the first happened in the 900 block of Kenyon Ave. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance and found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm after a woman shot him. That man is recovering from his wound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Des Moines woman sentenced for leaving the scene of crash that killed East High student
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The woman who hit and killed a Des Moines East High student will serve two years of probation. Ema Cardenas was killed near the intersection of East University Avenue and Sampson Street while walking home from school on April 28. Terra Flipping was facing five...
iowa.media
Davis found guilty from Orient fatality crash
Elijah Davis, 43, was found guilty last week of Homicide by Vehicle and Child Endangerment in connection with a fatality accident that killed Jeremy Trichel of Menlo May 8, 2021 west of Orient. Davis will face a sentencing hearing Oct. 20. U.S. Marshals arrested Davis in the Fort Myers, Florida...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 9
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Mousab Hani Alomyan, 21, of 8925 Cascade Ave., West Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while barred. *A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
KCCI.com
Des Moines teen who stabbed alleged rapist awaits sentencing
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Pieper Lewis, a 17-year-old who pled guilty to killing a man she alleges raped her, was supposed to receive her sentencing on Wednesday. But after a long day in the courtroom, the judge decided to continue the hearing on Sept. 13. Lewis pled guilty to...
Des Moines woman identified as 13th homicide victim of 2022
DES MOINES, IOWA — The woman who was shot and killed on Monday in Des Moines has been identified as 23-year-old Aleah Rose Johnson of Windsor Heights. Police say Johnson was riding in a car with 22-year-old Malik Henderson when he fired a gun and struck her. Johnson was dropped off at Methodist Hospital around […]
Two arrests made in overnight Des Moines homicide
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police have made two arrests in an overnight shooting that left a woman dead. The woman was dropped off at Methodist Hospital by a private vehicle at 11:29 pm on Monday, police say. She died at the hospital from those injuries. Her name has not been released at this […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report September 6-7, 2022
1:02am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical Call in the 1200 Block of South Elm Street. 2:06am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical Call in the 1000 Block of West Washington Street. 3:58am: Mark Nelson requested a Welfare Check on a subject in the...
Comments / 1