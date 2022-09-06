ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Des Moines man charged with vehicular homicide in August crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man has been charged with vehicular homicide for a crash that occurred in August where one person was killed and four others were injured. Guy Lawrence, 21, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide on Thursday. The crash that Lawrence is facing charges for occurred on August 3 […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is reaching out to anyone who has had financial dealings with an Indianola man in an attempt to identify additional victims. 42-year-old Chad Koch was previously a certified police officer who worked in multiple jurisdictions around the Central Iowa...
POLK COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Polk County Sheriff's Office Investigating Theft From Porch

(Polk County, IA) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a porch pirate case. A woman was seen taking a package from the porch of a home in the 7100 block of NE 56th Street, near Bondurant around 9 a.m. September 8th. The woman was seen driving a light colored, two toned Chevy Blazer with a luggage rack.
POLK COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Ankeny, IA
Crime & Safety
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 24-year-old Aristides Esau Perdomo, of Des Moines, for violating a No Contact Protective Order. Perdomo was taken to Union County Jail, where he posted the $300.00 bond.
CRESTON, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Former police officer arrested in Polk County fraud investigation

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a statement on Friday saying an arrest has been made in an ongoing fraud investigation. Chad Koch, 42, of Indianola, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of fraudulent practices.
POLK COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Ankeny Police
KCCI.com

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed on Court Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the stabbing of a 24-year-old man. Police say a man was stabbed multiple times near 2nd and Court Ave around bar close. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police took a 26-year-old man into custody. Police recovered...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police investigate shooting on Des Moines' south side

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say someone was shot in the 900 block of Kenyon Avenue. Police say a man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. The man is expected to survive. Police say a woman shot the man and was detained...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iowa.media

Davis found guilty from Orient fatality crash

Elijah Davis, 43, was found guilty last week of Homicide by Vehicle and Child Endangerment in connection with a fatality accident that killed Jeremy Trichel of Menlo May 8, 2021 west of Orient. Davis will face a sentencing hearing Oct. 20. U.S. Marshals arrested Davis in the Fort Myers, Florida...
MENLO, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 9

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Mousab Hani Alomyan, 21, of 8925 Cascade Ave., West Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while barred. *A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines teen who stabbed alleged rapist awaits sentencing

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Pieper Lewis, a 17-year-old who pled guilty to killing a man she alleges raped her, was supposed to receive her sentencing on Wednesday. But after a long day in the courtroom, the judge decided to continue the hearing on Sept. 13. Lewis pled guilty to...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines woman identified as 13th homicide victim of 2022

DES MOINES, IOWA — The woman who was shot and killed on Monday in Des Moines has been identified as 23-year-old Aleah Rose Johnson of Windsor Heights. Police say Johnson was riding in a car with 22-year-old Malik Henderson when he fired a gun and struck her. Johnson was dropped off at Methodist Hospital around […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Two arrests made in overnight Des Moines homicide

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police have made two arrests in an overnight shooting that left a woman dead. The woman was dropped off at Methodist Hospital by a private vehicle at 11:29 pm on Monday, police say. She died at the hospital from those injuries. Her name has not been released at this […]
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report September 6-7, 2022

1:02am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical Call in the 1200 Block of South Elm Street. 2:06am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical Call in the 1000 Block of West Washington Street. 3:58am: Mark Nelson requested a Welfare Check on a subject in the...
JEFFERSON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy