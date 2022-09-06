ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADT, Illumina rise; Church & Dwight, Bed Bath & Beyond fall

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down $1.59 to $7.04.

The home goods retailer named Laura Crossen its interim chief financial officer following the death of Gustavo Arnal.

ADT Inc., up $1.18 to $8.39.

State Farm said it was taking a 15% stake in the home security company.

Illumina Inc., up 4.95 to $201.02.

European regulators blocked the genetic testing tools company’s acquisition of cancer-screening company Grail.

ChannelAdvisor Corp., up $8.09 to $22.79.

CommerceHub is buying the provider of cloud-based e-commerce services.

Signify Health Inc., up 33 cents to $29.10.

Drugstore operator CVS Health is buying home-health provider Signify Health for $8 billion.

Church & Dwight Co., down $3.95 to $80.23.

The maker of Arm & Hammer baking soda cut its revenue forecast.

Enphase Energy Inc., up $13.75 to $292.82.

The solar technology company expanded its relationship with renewable energy company BayWa r.e.

Catalent Inc., up $1.39 to $88.97.

The maker of drug delivery technologies is expanding its clinical supply facility in Singapore.

