WTGS
Sheriffs: Beaufort County man arrested for shooting into a vehicle
BURTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a man shooting at a woman early Friday morning. According to the BCSO, deputies responded to 147 Shanklin Rd. in Burton where they learned a man had fired at two women in a vehicle. Deputies said...
WTGS
Race for Georgia's 1st Congressional District heats up as November midterms approach
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The race to represent Georgia's 1st Congressional District encompassing Savannah and the entire coastal region is heating up with Republican incumbent Buddy Carter on one side and Democrat Wade Herring on the other. Both candidates believe the country's inflation is an issue. Buddy Carter said...
WTGS
SC state test results show improvements in English and Science, Math scores still low
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Class is back in session and schools across the Palmetto State are determined to help students who fell behind during the pandemic. The results for two standardized test, SCPASS and SCREADY, last school year reveal that teachers and students have made progress in subjects, like English and Science but still have their work cut out for them in Mathematics.
WTGS
Georgia leaders react to Queen Elizabeth II's passing
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch died at 96 years old on Thursday. She died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, according to officials with the Royal Family. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement on the Queen's passing. He acknowledged the admirable job Queen...
