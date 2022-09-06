HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Class is back in session and schools across the Palmetto State are determined to help students who fell behind during the pandemic. The results for two standardized test, SCPASS and SCREADY, last school year reveal that teachers and students have made progress in subjects, like English and Science but still have their work cut out for them in Mathematics.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO