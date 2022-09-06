ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
WTGS

SC state test results show improvements in English and Science, Math scores still low

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Class is back in session and schools across the Palmetto State are determined to help students who fell behind during the pandemic. The results for two standardized test, SCPASS and SCREADY, last school year reveal that teachers and students have made progress in subjects, like English and Science but still have their work cut out for them in Mathematics.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Georgia leaders react to Queen Elizabeth II's passing

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch died at 96 years old on Thursday. She died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, according to officials with the Royal Family. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement on the Queen's passing. He acknowledged the admirable job Queen...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy