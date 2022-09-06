Jean-Pierre schooled online after ‘bad answer’ to Doocy’s question about her own ‘stolen election’ rhetoric

Read full article on original website
Related
The Destructionists review: brilliant study of Republican rage pre-Trump
Dana Milbank of the Washington Post does not fall victim to false equivalency. He knows the GOP is a threat to democracy
Kamala Harris says ‘everything is on the line’ in midterm elections
Vice-president warns that the elections will determine whether ‘age-old sanctity’ of right to vote would be protected
DNC Unanimously Passes Resolution Urging Joe Biden To Release Leonard Peltier
“We thank the Democratic Party for standing with justice,” North Dakota state Rep. Ruth Anna Buffalo said of the support for the Native American rights activist.
Comments / 0