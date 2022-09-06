ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Newton, KS

Mary C. Hershberger

Mary C. Hershberger, 83, of Hesston, Kansas passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Newton Presbyterian Manor. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Hesston United Methodist Church. Cremation will follow with a private inurnment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 16, at Miller-Ott Funeral Home, with family present from 6 to 8 p.m.
HESSTON, KS
Patricia “Pat” Geis

Patricia Joan “Pat” Geis, 90, of Hutchinson, died September 7, 2022, at Brookdale of McPherson. She was born June 24, 1932, in Hutchinson, to Eddie L. and Leota G. (Housh) Brace. Pat attended Hutchinson schools and graduated from Adela Hale Business College. She worked as a bookkeeper for...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Letha Johnson

Letha “Ione” (Akers) Johnson, 98, of Lindsborg, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Bethany Home, Lindsborg. Besides being a farm wife, Ione worked at Bethany College for a few years, and then in the dietary department at Bethany Home, Lindsborg for over 20 years.
LINDSBORG, KS
Glennis Lee Schropp

Glennis Lee Schropp, 91, of McPherson, KS Passed away at 6:05 a.m. on Tuesday September 6th, surrounded by her son Monte, and daughter in-law Tami, at her residence as she had requested. Glennis was born in Burlington, KS on August 22, 1931, the daughter of Inez Lee (Wentworth) and Selden...
MCPHERSON, KS
Newton, KS
Obituaries
State
Kansas State
City
Newton, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
North Newton, KS
Kansas State Fair First Weekend Highlights

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – First weekend highlights – check out these events and more during the opening weekend of the Kansas State Fair. 1 PM: Pedal Pull Championships (Sponsored by Cellular Sales of KS) Peoples Bank and Trust Arena. Nex-Tech grandstand acts this weekend include Rock the Fair –...
KANSAS STATE
Walk with Ease Program Now Offered in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Arthritis Foundation’s Walk With Ease Program will be offered starting September 19 at Delos V. Smith Senior Center. Walk With Ease is a structured walking program that teaches participants how to safely make physical activity part of their everyday life. The program is designed to help people living with arthritis better manage their pain and is also ideal for people without arthritis who want to make walking a daily habit.
HUTCHINSON, KS
It’s Kansas State Fair Time, Opening Day is Here!

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Friday is the opening day of the 2022 Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. Opening ceremonies take place at 11 a.m. at the Peoples Bank & Trust Arena. Save a screenshot of Friday’s schedule below so you’re in the know about all the great events happening at the Kansas State Fair.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Rose Marie
Mac High Freshman Spikers Go 2-1 in Wellington Quad Thursday

WELLINGTON, Kan. – The Mac High Freshman Volleyball team went 2-1 on Thursday, in the triangular that was hosted by Wellington. The girls were able to bounce back after falling 25-16, and 25-19 to Andale in the first match of the night. “Once we started passing and playing defense they were unstoppable in the other two games.” said Coach Jamie Siess. The Pups would go on to defeat Wellington 25-15, and 25-18.
WELLINGTON, KS
Salthawks Win Another Barnburner, Taking Down Newton with Late Touchdown

NEWTON, Kan. – Two years ago, Hutchinson High won eight games. Five were by one possession. Last season, the Salthawks went 4-5, losing the kind of games they won the year before. This season, through two games, the Salthawks have reverted to their 2020 form. Trailing by seven points...
NEWTON, KS
Second Quarter Propels Pups to 2-0 Record, Defeating Augusta 42-7

McPHERSON, Kan. – The Bullpup Football team was able to move to 2-0, following a stellar 42-7, win against the Augusta Orioles to open AVCTL Div. III play, at McPherson Stadium Friday night. MHS was able to score on their first possession of the game, with a 1-yard touchdown...
AUGUSTA, KS
MHS Soccer Falls 2-0, in Saturday’s Maize South Invitational

WICHITA, Kan. – “The boys just can’t seem to catch a break at the moment.” said Head Boys Soccer Coach Chris Adrian, following the Bullpups 2-0 loss, in Saturday’s final day of the highly competitive, Maize South Invitational Tournament. The Pups would find themselves down...
WICHITA, KS
MHS Lady JV Tennis Team Takes First in Buhler on Thursday

BUHLER, Kan. – On Thursday, the MHS JV Girls Tennis team took the court in Buhler, coming away with a first place finish as they continue their upward trend of improvement. The Pups took first in 3 out of the 4 events, as Kennedy Tully would go 3-0 on the day playing #1 Singles, while Jordan Martens would also go 3-0, playing #2 Singles. Erin Olson and Avery Everland were once again able to come away with a first place finish, also going 3-0, while Ady Crocker and Abilene Frye went 1-2 taking fifth. “This afternoon was another nice day for some tennis.” noted Coach Ricardo Sanchez, who added, “The team was able to take care of business and everyone came home with a win.”
BUHLER, KS
Blue Dragons to Take on Tritons in Top 10 Clash at Gowans

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – For the second time in as many homes games, the Hutchinson Community College football team plays host to a nationally ranked opponent. This time it is a Top 10 national matchup as the No. 2-ranked Blue Dragons (2-0) square off against the No. 7-ranked Iowa Central Tritons (2-0) in a 1 p.m. kickoff at Gowans Stadium.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Nature Central Therapy Day on Sept. 17

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – See, feel, hear and taste nature with Dillon Nature Center’s Nature Therapy Day. Relieve your current stresses and anxieties with the come-and-go relaxing nature therapy morning dedicated to mindfulness. Schedule:. 7:30 a.m. – Sunrise Yoga, Sunflower Yoga. 8:45 a.m. – Mental Wellness Discussion, Horizons...
HUTCHINSON, KS
State Fair Off to a Great Start; Includes a Few Changes and Record-Setting Pumpkin

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – If pre-fair ticket revenues are any indication, the 2022 Kansas State Fair could be a big one. General Manager Bryan Schulz told State Fair Board Members Friday that over $1.6 million in ticket sales had been recorded through Thursday. In connection with that Schulz said they have already sold enough Nex-Tech Grandstand show tickets to cover the cost of this year’s entertainment.
KANSAS STATE
Obituaries
Buhler Varsity Tennis Shines at Circle Invite; JV Squads Play Well Too

BUHLER, Kan. – It was a busy Thursday for Buhler tennis with groups competing in three different tournaments. Varsity notched its second tournament win of the season, taking the top spot at the 8-team Circle Invitational. The Crusaders outplayed a stacked field that also featured perennial contenders Circle, Collegiate and Wellington.
BUHLER, KS
Wichita School District Plans to Install Special Weapons Detectors

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – The largest school district in Kansas plans to install weapon detectors in all its high schools. The Kansas News Service reports that the move comes after several students were found with handguns. For years, the Wichita district didn’t use metal detectors in school buildings out...
WICHITA, KS
Two-Semi Accident Southwest of Arlington Thursday Morning Closes K-61

RENO COUNTY, Kan. – A two-semi crash early Thursday morning blocked traffic on K-61 southwest of Arlington for a little over 2 ½ hours. Reno County Sheriff’s Captain Levi Blumanhourst said the accident occurred around 6 AM near the junction of K-61 and K-11 or Hodge Road, about a mile southwest of Arlington.
ARLINGTON, KS

