KMAland Volleyball (9/10): Impressive tournament showings for Missouri Valley, Riverside
(KMAland) -- Riverside emerged victorious in Griswold while Missouri Valley did the same in Shenandoah on Saturday. Missouri Valley won the tournament after a 4-0 day while Lenox Lenox went 2-2, but managed a second-place finish in bracket play. Shenandoah won their pool and ultimately took third after a 3-1 performance. Fremont-Mills, Bedford and Panorama finished fourth, fifth and sixth with respective records of 1-3, 1-2 and 0-3.
KMAland Triangle Week 3 (9/9): Clarinda beats Treynor in thriller, Red Oak moves to 3-0
(KMAland) -- Atlantic beat Shenandoah, Clarinda took down Treynor in a thriller and Red Oak moved to 3-0 with another shutout in KMAland triangle football. Find the complete recap from Atlantic’s win over Shenandoah at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. Clarinda 42 Treynor 34. Tadyn Brown returned a...
2022 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 3
(KMAland) -- The football season is round into the third week. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
KMAland Girls XC (9/8): Sonderman leads Harlan's dominance in Audubon
(KMAland) – Harlan had a dominant performance behind Lindsey Sonderman's individual title in Audubon to highlight Thursday’s KMAland girls cross country action. Kuemper Catholic’s Marie Dea cracked the medal stand with a sixth-place performance in 20:20.22. Dea’s medal led Kuemper to an 11th-place finish in the team scores.
KMAland Boys XC (9/8): Keller leads IKM-Manning to win in Audubon, Palmyra performs well
(KMAland) -- Caden Keller sparked IKM-Manning's dominance in Audubon while Palmyra had a nice showing at Milford's meet on Thursday. Check out the full KMAland boys cross country rundown below. Gilbert Invite. Kuemper Catholic finished sixth with 201 points. Ryan North cracked the medal stand with a 14th-place day in...
Sternberg brothers, stifling defense leads AHSTW to shutout win over Southwest Valley
(Corning) -- A dominant effort in every facet of the game and the Sternberg Brothers, Inc., led AHSTW (3-0, 2-0) to a 28-0 victory over Southwest Valley (2-1, 1-1) Friday. Big stops on defense, big plays on offense and commanding special teams propelled the Vikings to remain unbeaten on the season.
LISTEN -- KMA Friday Night Football Scoreboard Show Podcast
(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.
Palmrya vs. Elmwood-Murdock
Palmyra, Johnson-Brock, Plattsmouth, Lourdes Central Catholic, Sacred Heart, Falls City, Syracuse and Sterling were all KMAland Nebraska winners on Friday.
Stellar defense, late game surge from Henson leads Atlantic to shutout win over Shen
(Atlantic) -- After a tough two weeks to open the season, in a defensive battle, Atlantic emerged victorious 26-0 over Shenandoah Friday. It may not have been the prettiest win, but the Atlantic Trojans (1-2) picked up their first win of the season over the Shenandoah Mustangs (2-1) after a superb defensive effort that saw the Trojans force -42 rushing yards for the Mustangs -- including sacks.
Football: AHSTW at Southwest Valley
There's a pivotal Class A District 7 bout in Corning tonight. Nick Stavas and Cody Konecne have the call.
College Volleyball Scoreboard (9/10): Creighton knocks off Omaha in five sets
(KMAland) – Creighton won a five-set shootout with Omaha while Drake picked up a convincing win over Iowa, Iowa State won big against Wright State, Nebraska downed Long Beach State, Northern Iowa shutout Southeast Missouri State, and UMKC fell to Wichita State in regional college volleyball action Saturday. REGIONAL...
Talking With Tom (Week 3): Lewis Central & Fremont-Mills
(KMAland) -- The latest edition of Talking with Tom made stops in Council Bluffs and Tabor. The ole ball coach caught up with Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad and Fremont-Mills' Greg Ernster. Lewis Central travels to Norwalk tonight while Fremont-Mills hosts Audubon. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your...
Underwood posts impressive sweep of Tri-Center
(Underwood) -- Underwood volleyball continues to put a tough opening weekend behind them. The Eagles (5-7, 1-0) rolled to a 25-20, 25-22, 25-16 Western Iowa Conference win over Tri-Center (6-7, 0-1) on Thursday. The Eagles used late-set runs to win the opening two frames and cruised behind a 13-0 run...
Roxanne Rochester, 61 of Glenwood, IA
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Iowa Western continues enrollment momentum
(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western Community College starts a new school year with another enrollment hike. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Iowa Western President Dr. Daniel Kinney announced the school posted a 1.6% enrollment increase for the fall, 2022 semester versus this same time last year. "Our...
Kenneth Hayes, 63, of Villisca, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Maxine Dickersbach, 93 of Malvern, Iowa
Location:Malvern United Methodist Church, Malvern, Iowa. Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, September 11, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Visitation End:7:00 p.m. Memorials:American Legion Auxiliary or Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Cemetery:Malvern Cemetery, Malvern, Iowa. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Fuel spill reported in Cass County
(Atlantic) -- Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials are investigating a fuel spill in Cass County, Iowa. DNR officials were notified of a crane overturned into the West Nodaway River approximately two to three miles northeast of Massena in Cass County. It was initially reported that approximately 20 gallons of diesel and engine fuel from the crane were spilled. However, during a follow-up visit Friday, DNR staff observed a sheen downstream of the absorbents. DNR staff also found dead and stressed minnows between the bridge collapse and approximately a half-mile downstream. Similar conditions were not observed Thursday.
Clarinda woman booked for drug charge in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- A Clarinda woman was arrested in Red Oak early Friday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 18-year-old Lanee Joe Harmsen was arrested shortly before 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of Broadway Street in Red Oak. Authorities say Harmsen was arrested for possession of a controlled substance 1st offense -- a serious misdemeanor.
Elliott man booked for possessing stolen vehicle
(Red Oak) -- An Elliott man faces charges following his arrest Thursday. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Cory Ross Smith was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. Smith was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $5,000 bond.
