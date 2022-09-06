(Atlantic) -- After a tough two weeks to open the season, in a defensive battle, Atlantic emerged victorious 26-0 over Shenandoah Friday. It may not have been the prettiest win, but the Atlantic Trojans (1-2) picked up their first win of the season over the Shenandoah Mustangs (2-1) after a superb defensive effort that saw the Trojans force -42 rushing yards for the Mustangs -- including sacks.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO