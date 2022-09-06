CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily 3 Evening
9-6-3
(nine, six, three)
Daily 3 Midday
1-8-0
(one, eight, zero)
Daily 4
0-4-7-7
(zero, four, seven, seven)
Daily Derby
1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:48.43
(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 48.43)
Estimated jackpot: $168,000
Fantasy 5
21-27-29-36-38
(twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $72,000
Mega Millions
06-17-46-59-68, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 4
(six, seventeen, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $210,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
