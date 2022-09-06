ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
5 Star Draw
02-09-11-36-40
(two, nine, eleven, thirty-six, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $548,000
Idaho Cash
08-13-26-32-45
(eight, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $24,800
Lucky For Life
03-08-39-44-47, Lucky Ball: 3
(three, eight, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: three)
Mega Millions
06-17-46-59-68, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 4
(six, seventeen, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $210,000,000
Pick 3 Day
7-8-6
(seven, eight, six)
Pick 3 Night
5-6-3
(five, six, three)
Pick 4 Day
5-2-6-6
(five, two, six, six)
Pick 4 Night
3-3-6-2
(three, three, six, two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
Weekly Grand
01-03-05-22-31
(one, three, five, twenty-two, thirty-one)
