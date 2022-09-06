Primary day in Massachusetts sees key GOP race, while Dem candidate could make history

Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Harris says ‘everything is on the line’ in midterm elections
Vice-president warns that the elections will determine whether ‘age-old sanctity’ of right to vote would be protected
DNC Unanimously Passes Resolution Urging Joe Biden To Release Leonard Peltier
“We thank the Democratic Party for standing with justice,” North Dakota state Rep. Ruth Anna Buffalo said of the support for the Native American rights activist.
U.S. Senate hopeful Fetterman seeks to calm health worries at Pennsylvania rally
PHILADELPHIA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman on Sunday sought to allay concerns about his health after suffering a near-fatal stroke earlier this year, at a campaign rally focused on abortion rights in suburban Philadelphia.
Comments / 0