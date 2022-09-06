CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was charged after police said she admitted to setting a fire in a Charleston hotel on Friday, court records said. Wendy Light, 52, of Charleston is accused of purposely setting a fire in the foyer of the eighth floor at the Marriott Hotel in Charleston, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court. Police said she admitted to the fire while in custody.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO