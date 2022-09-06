Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
CASCI plans to move offices in Charleston following pandemic workplace shift
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health insurance claims processing company CASCI is leaving its Kanawha Boulevard building at the end of September. Parent company CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield reports because of the pandemic, 95% of CASCI employees work remotely, causing the company to look for a smaller place.
wchstv.com
Kanawha County Commission steps in to help residents on Paint Creek
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Exactly two weeks after a tractor-trailer crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike and polluted nearby Paint Creek, those who use wells are still left reaching for bottled water and begging for answers. "I'm just asking to take care of the human life that's up...
wchstv.com
CASCI to move from Kanawha Boulevard office building in Charleston to smaller location
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With most of its employees working remotely, CASCI plans to move from the Kanawha Boulevard office building in Charleston - a space that once held nearly 700 employees - to a smaller location in the capital city, a corporate official said. The company had about...
wchstv.com
Mountaineer Challenge Academy conducts graduation ceremony
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Mountaineer Challenge Academy held its graduation Friday morning at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston. Fifty-seven cadets graduated in the academy's fourth graduating class. The academy opened its doors in Montgomery in October 2020. This is the second Challenge Academy in the state. Preston County is the home of the original academy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
Parade in Madison, W.Va. celebrates recovery from substance use
MADISON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Save a Life Day allowed an opportunity for West Virginia residents to pick up free Naloxone kits and learn how to administer the life-saving drug. Boone County decided to mark the occasion with a parade. Organized by the Boone County Quick Response Team, the parade in Madison was aimed at fighting stigma and celebrating recovery.
wchstv.com
They're all ears: Central W.Va. Mule and Donkey Show returning to Braxton County
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Riders are already in Braxton County for the Central West Virginia Mule and Donkey Show this weekend. Eyewitness News' own old, grizzled muleskinner, Bob Aaron, was there to give a preview of the show, now in its 28th year. Casting long-eared shadows already, the...
wchstv.com
Live coverage planned Friday, Sept. 16, when Cabell Midland visits South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Knights and Black Eagles will tangle this weekend in a high school football matchup you can watch live online and TV. Cabell Midland visits South Charleston on Friday, Sept. 16, in a Par Mar Friday Night Rivals, presented by Optimum, contest. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be shared in this story once it starts and can also be viewed on the Eyewitness News' Facebook page.
wchstv.com
Traveling WV: Hopkins Mountain Fireman's Cabin
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS W.Va. (WCHS) — Fire detection is serious business to the United States Forest Service for obvious reasons. Left unchecked, fire can devastate thousands of acres of designated forest in a short amount of time, not to mention the effect these fires can have on wildlife. To...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wchstv.com
Mingo woman ordered to pay restitution for receiving benefits on behalf of dead relative
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mingo County woman has been ordered to pay restitution after illegally acquiring government benefits on behalf of a dead relative over the span of nearly four years. Diana Cisco, 70, of Delbarton was ordered to pay $46,356 in restitution Thursday after unlawfully receiving Social...
wchstv.com
Riverside High School's award-winning robotics program continues to grow
BELLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — A robotics program at Riverside High School continues to grow and strengthen each year with students bringing home numerous state and world titles. Even with those accomplishments, the program presents many challenges. Eyewitness News spoke with teachers and students to see what skills go into...
wchstv.com
Naloxone kits handed out on Save A Life Day
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kits with naloxone, the drug that reverses overdoses, were given out at more than 150 locations across all 55 counties in West Virginia during Thursday's Save A Life Day. Cafe Appalachia in South Charleston was one of those hubs, spending the day educating people...
wchstv.com
Fatal ATV crash reported in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A fatal ATV crash has been reported in Mason County. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said a female died Thursday after a car struck an ATV on Route 62 north of Mason. The name of the person who died in the crash has not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wchstv.com
Police release name of man killed in Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police have released the name of a man fatally shot Friday evening in Charleston's West Side. Norman Sweeney, 49, was shot and killed about 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street, the Charleston Police Department reported. Investigators said no one is in custody.
wchstv.com
Court records: Woman charged with setting fire inside Charleston hotel
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was charged after police said she admitted to setting a fire in a Charleston hotel on Friday, court records said. Wendy Light, 52, of Charleston is accused of purposely setting a fire in the foyer of the eighth floor at the Marriott Hotel in Charleston, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court. Police said she admitted to the fire while in custody.
wchstv.com
Sheriff's office seeks more info on Kanawha County woman who's been missing for months
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are still searching for clues on the whereabouts of a Kanawha County woman who has been missing for months. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is again asking for the public’s help with more information on the disappearance of Alyssa Smith, 26, who was reported missing by a family member in August.
wchstv.com
Two charged after investigation into wrecked, abandoned vehicle in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people were charged after deputies discovered an abandoned vehicle that had been wrecked in Fayette County was stolen. James G. Johnson, 20, of Powellton and Veronica R. Cabrera, 45, of Montgomery were both charged with transferring or receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a felony, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
wchstv.com
Two injured after car crashes into apartment building in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10:53 a.m. 9/09/22. Firefighters said two women were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building in South Charleston, initially trapping one woman who was in bed under a car and injuring another who was found in the kitchen.
wchstv.com
Records: Man arrested after throwing meth out window during two-county pursuit
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a Tennessee man threw a bag of methamphetamine out of the window of a vehicle while he was being pursued by a Lincoln County deputy and was arrested in Cabell County. Terrance Kinzer, 34, of Nashville was arrested Wednesday, according to...
wchstv.com
Nitro student section honors Leah Strickland with 'Blue Out' at Herbert Hoover game
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — It is unusual to see two student sections stand together on the same side, but Friday night at Nitro's football stadium things were different. “I feel like we’re one community," Nitro student Chloe Beckner said. "We’re all together as one. We all love each other. We’re all here for each other.”
wchstv.com
Riverside claims resounding 59-12 win over St. Albans in FNR matchup
BELLE, W.Va. — Par Mar Friday Night Rivals, presented by Optimum, traveled to Warrior Stadium in Belle, West Virginia to feature a contest between the Riverside Warriors and the St. Albans Red Dragons. Both teams came into the match looking for their first win of the season. The Warriors...
Comments / 0