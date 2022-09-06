ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Mountaineer Challenge Academy conducts graduation ceremony

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Mountaineer Challenge Academy held its graduation Friday morning at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston. Fifty-seven cadets graduated in the academy's fourth graduating class. The academy opened its doors in Montgomery in October 2020. This is the second Challenge Academy in the state. Preston County is the home of the original academy.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kanawha County, WV
Lifestyle
County
Kanawha County, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Government
wchstv.com

Parade in Madison, W.Va. celebrates recovery from substance use

MADISON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Save a Life Day allowed an opportunity for West Virginia residents to pick up free Naloxone kits and learn how to administer the life-saving drug. Boone County decided to mark the occasion with a parade. Organized by the Boone County Quick Response Team, the parade in Madison was aimed at fighting stigma and celebrating recovery.
MADISON, WV
wchstv.com

Live coverage planned Friday, Sept. 16, when Cabell Midland visits South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Knights and Black Eagles will tangle this weekend in a high school football matchup you can watch live online and TV. Cabell Midland visits South Charleston on Friday, Sept. 16, in a Par Mar Friday Night Rivals, presented by Optimum, contest. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be shared in this story once it starts and can also be viewed on the Eyewitness News' Facebook page.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Traveling WV: Hopkins Mountain Fireman's Cabin

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS W.Va. (WCHS) — Fire detection is serious business to the United States Forest Service for obvious reasons. Left unchecked, fire can devastate thousands of acres of designated forest in a short amount of time, not to mention the effect these fires can have on wildlife. To...
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W Va#Assistant Director
wchstv.com

Riverside High School's award-winning robotics program continues to grow

BELLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — A robotics program at Riverside High School continues to grow and strengthen each year with students bringing home numerous state and world titles. Even with those accomplishments, the program presents many challenges. Eyewitness News spoke with teachers and students to see what skills go into...
BELLE, WV
wchstv.com

Naloxone kits handed out on Save A Life Day

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kits with naloxone, the drug that reverses overdoses, were given out at more than 150 locations across all 55 counties in West Virginia during Thursday's Save A Life Day. Cafe Appalachia in South Charleston was one of those hubs, spending the day educating people...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Fatal ATV crash reported in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A fatal ATV crash has been reported in Mason County. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said a female died Thursday after a car struck an ATV on Route 62 north of Mason. The name of the person who died in the crash has not...
MASON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
wchstv.com

Police release name of man killed in Charleston's West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police have released the name of a man fatally shot Friday evening in Charleston's West Side. Norman Sweeney, 49, was shot and killed about 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street, the Charleston Police Department reported. Investigators said no one is in custody.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Court records: Woman charged with setting fire inside Charleston hotel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was charged after police said she admitted to setting a fire in a Charleston hotel on Friday, court records said. Wendy Light, 52, of Charleston is accused of purposely setting a fire in the foyer of the eighth floor at the Marriott Hotel in Charleston, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court. Police said she admitted to the fire while in custody.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Two charged after investigation into wrecked, abandoned vehicle in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people were charged after deputies discovered an abandoned vehicle that had been wrecked in Fayette County was stolen. James G. Johnson, 20, of Powellton and Veronica R. Cabrera, 45, of Montgomery were both charged with transferring or receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a felony, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Riverside claims resounding 59-12 win over St. Albans in FNR matchup

BELLE, W.Va. — Par Mar Friday Night Rivals, presented by Optimum, traveled to Warrior Stadium in Belle, West Virginia to feature a contest between the Riverside Warriors and the St. Albans Red Dragons. Both teams came into the match looking for their first win of the season. The Warriors...
BELLE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy