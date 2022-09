(KMAland) -- The Sioux City Metro swim team had another strong showing in a contest against Algona and Fort Dodge on Thursday. Sioux City Metro won the 200 medley with Natalie Patee, Alice Mahoney, Addison Oelke and Grace Aesoph in 1:55.26 and 400 medley with Aesoph, Erin Mahoney, Patee and Oelke in 3:50.61.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO