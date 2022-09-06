Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State
The Iowa football team lost its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014 on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. In the 10-7 defeat to the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes scored their lone touchdown on their opening drive — going 16 yards after a partially blocked ISU punt. After a less-than-stellar showing of...
kmaland.com
College Football (9/10): Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State pick up wins, Nebraska, Missouri fall short
(KMAland) -- Iowa State secured the win over Iowa, Kansas State rolled Missouri, Kansas won an overtime thriller, and Nebraska came up short Saturday in college football action. Iowa State (2-0) & Iowa (1-1): The Iowa State Cyclones battled mother nature and a tenacious Iowa Hawkeyes defense to grind out...
saturdaytradition.com
The Spencer Petras-Brian Ferentz charade cannot continue for Iowa
When watching an Iowa football game, Rodney Dangerfield is the first person who comes to mind. Unfortunately for Hawkeyes fans, Kirk Ferentz does not have the constitution for eating his young. Or merely demoting his young. But he is absolutely squandering what should be the golden age of Iowa football by continuing to employ his impossibly overmatched son Brian as the Hawks’ offensive coordinator.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa OC Brian Ferentz addresses struggling offense
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz says he was surprised and disappointed by the dismal performance by the Hawkeye offense in a 7-3 win over South Dakota State. Iowa managed only 166 yards of offense and one field goal while also turning the ball over twice. Quarterback Spencer Petras has received...
Daily Iowan
Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State State football game
The 1-0 Iowa football team will welcome Iowa State to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Cy-Hawk football game hasn’t been held in Iowa City since 2018, when the Hawkeyes beat the Cyclones, 13-3. Iowa State enters this weekend’s contest 1-0, fresh off a win over Southeast...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa, ISU & UNI release enrollment data for 2022
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa, Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa all released enrollment data for this school year. Iowa welcomed the third-largest incoming first-year students. 5,178 first-year students are now studying at Iowa. Only 2016 (5,643 students) and 2015 (5,241) saw more first-year students.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Coggon, Iowa. Saturday, September 10th from 7 a.m. to midnight. Featuring donuts & coffee, a...
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Iowa City
I know what you're thinking... this is not a fun story, but the threat of nukes has been in the back of many Americans' minds since the cold war. Many of us have spent our entire life at least a little worried about it. Not to mention recent events have increased worldwide concerns about nuclear safety in Ukraine.
Six-Year-Old Attacked by Four Dogs in Small Eastern Iowa Town
It sure seems that dogs attacking humans have gone on nonstop over the last month, or that dogs are in the news for one reason or another. Recently people in a small Iowa town were given incredibly short notice that they'd have to get rid of their pit bull or pit bull-like dogs.
wvik.org
Franken Campaigns in QC
Along with attending a River Bandits game Thursday night in Davenport, the Democratic candidate for US Senate, running against Republican Chuck Grassley, plans to ask for contributions, speak with several organizations, and meet with newspaper editorial boards. When Iowans vote this fall, he hopes they remember the economy is improving,...
earnthenecklace.com
KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?
For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
kciiradio.com
Demolition Date set for Smouse House
The demolition date for the Smouse House has been set for Monday, September 26th. The Washington Historic Preservation Commission approved the demolition on June 20th, citing its long-term vacancy, safety hazards, and the current estimate that it would cost over $1.5 million to renovate. At the July 5th Washington City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved a demolition permit. However, the demolition could not ultimately be finalized until the National Register of Historic Places supported the demolition.
KCRG.com
Fatal semi crash in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol said a crash involving a semi killed one person in Scott County. It happened at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lane of I-80 at mile marker 291. The Iowa State Patrol said the semi was heading west on the interstate...
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
cbs2iowa.com
North Liberty man dies after crash on I-380
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — We have now learned that a North Liberty man after a crash last week on I-380 during the morning commute. Iowa State Patrol says 45-year old Brian Benest was behind the wheel when his car slammed into the back of a stopped semi.
Overnight crash Tuesday leaves 1 dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol is investigating an overnight crash that left one person dead. According to ISP, a vehicle was heading westbound on I-80 near the Brady Street exit when another vehicle stopped on the side of the road. That's when a person got out of the car and walked into the roadway.
State Troopers Arrest Four in Huge Drug Bust on Interstate 80
A traffic stop for a license plate violation ended up being a gigantic drug bust for state troopers earlier this week. It all happened at around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when a traffic stop involving a Nissan Rouge was executed about 40 miles west of Lincoln, Nebraska. During the stop, a K9 with the Nebraska State Patrol picked up on the odor of drugs inside the vehicle.
Daily Iowan
Public Health Department finds dozens of restaurant health code violations
Johnson County Public Health found 46 health code violations across 23 businesses in Johnson County over the month of August. None of the violations were found in the four Iowa City restaurants investigated. Coralville. The Konomi Japanese Restaurant located on Quarry Road had six violations on Aug. 25. Five of...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County Sheriff's Office investigating death of Marion woman
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a rural Marion woman. The woman was brought to the hospital in Hiawatha by private car around 10 pm on Wednesday night. She was not responsive and not breathing when she arrived and...
KCJJ
North Liberty woman arrested after refusing to provide name of juvenile son involved in fight
A North Liberty woman was arrested after allegedly refusing to provide her son’s name to officers who were investigating a fight between him and another juvenile. Police were investigating the incident the evening of August 29th in the area of Shady Glen Court in Iowa City. 28-year-old Shawana Coleman of Nichols Lane was reportedly being uncooperative with officers, refusing to give her son’s name or a description of what happened despite being asked multiple times.
