ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Iowan

Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State

The Iowa football team lost its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014 on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. In the 10-7 defeat to the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes scored their lone touchdown on their opening drive — going 16 yards after a partially blocked ISU punt. After a less-than-stellar showing of...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

The Spencer Petras-Brian Ferentz charade cannot continue for Iowa

When watching an Iowa football game, Rodney Dangerfield is the first person who comes to mind. Unfortunately for Hawkeyes fans, Kirk Ferentz does not have the constitution for eating his young. Or merely demoting his young. But he is absolutely squandering what should be the golden age of Iowa football by continuing to employ his impossibly overmatched son Brian as the Hawks’ offensive coordinator.
IOWA CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa OC Brian Ferentz addresses struggling offense

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz says he was surprised and disappointed by the dismal performance by the Hawkeye offense in a 7-3 win over South Dakota State. Iowa managed only 166 yards of offense and one field goal while also turning the ball over twice. Quarterback Spencer Petras has received...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Iowa Sports
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa Elections
Iowa City, IA
Elections
Local
Iowa Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Iowa College Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
Daily Iowan

Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State State football game

The 1-0 Iowa football team will welcome Iowa State to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Cy-Hawk football game hasn’t been held in Iowa City since 2018, when the Hawkeyes beat the Cyclones, 13-3. Iowa State enters this weekend’s contest 1-0, fresh off a win over Southeast...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa, ISU & UNI release enrollment data for 2022

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa, Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa all released enrollment data for this school year. Iowa welcomed the third-largest incoming first-year students. 5,178 first-year students are now studying at Iowa. Only 2016 (5,643 students) and 2015 (5,241) saw more first-year students.
AMES, IA
97X

Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Iowa City

I know what you're thinking... this is not a fun story, but the threat of nukes has been in the back of many Americans' minds since the cold war. Many of us have spent our entire life at least a little worried about it. Not to mention recent events have increased worldwide concerns about nuclear safety in Ukraine.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Coaches Poll#Election Local#Cfb Rankings#Hawkeyes#Clemson#Oklahoma State 11#Tcu#Texas Tech#Northwestern
wvik.org

Franken Campaigns in QC

Along with attending a River Bandits game Thursday night in Davenport, the Democratic candidate for US Senate, running against Republican Chuck Grassley, plans to ask for contributions, speak with several organizations, and meet with newspaper editorial boards. When Iowans vote this fall, he hopes they remember the economy is improving,...
DAVENPORT, IA
earnthenecklace.com

KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?

For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
DAVENPORT, IA
kciiradio.com

Demolition Date set for Smouse House

The demolition date for the Smouse House has been set for Monday, September 26th. The Washington Historic Preservation Commission approved the demolition on June 20th, citing its long-term vacancy, safety hazards, and the current estimate that it would cost over $1.5 million to renovate. At the July 5th Washington City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved a demolition permit. However, the demolition could not ultimately be finalized until the National Register of Historic Places supported the demolition.
WASHINGTON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
KCRG.com

Fatal semi crash in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol said a crash involving a semi killed one person in Scott County. It happened at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lane of I-80 at mile marker 291. The Iowa State Patrol said the semi was heading west on the interstate...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

North Liberty man dies after crash on I-380

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — We have now learned that a North Liberty man after a crash last week on I-380 during the morning commute. Iowa State Patrol says 45-year old Brian Benest was behind the wheel when his car slammed into the back of a stopped semi.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
WQAD

Overnight crash Tuesday leaves 1 dead in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol is investigating an overnight crash that left one person dead. According to ISP, a vehicle was heading westbound on I-80 near the Brady Street exit when another vehicle stopped on the side of the road. That's when a person got out of the car and walked into the roadway.
DAVENPORT, IA
KOEL 950 AM

State Troopers Arrest Four in Huge Drug Bust on Interstate 80

A traffic stop for a license plate violation ended up being a gigantic drug bust for state troopers earlier this week. It all happened at around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when a traffic stop involving a Nissan Rouge was executed about 40 miles west of Lincoln, Nebraska. During the stop, a K9 with the Nebraska State Patrol picked up on the odor of drugs inside the vehicle.
LORTON, VA
cbs2iowa.com

Linn County Sheriff's Office investigating death of Marion woman

MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a rural Marion woman. The woman was brought to the hospital in Hiawatha by private car around 10 pm on Wednesday night. She was not responsive and not breathing when she arrived and...
MARION, IA
KCJJ

North Liberty woman arrested after refusing to provide name of juvenile son involved in fight

A North Liberty woman was arrested after allegedly refusing to provide her son’s name to officers who were investigating a fight between him and another juvenile. Police were investigating the incident the evening of August 29th in the area of Shady Glen Court in Iowa City. 28-year-old Shawana Coleman of Nichols Lane was reportedly being uncooperative with officers, refusing to give her son’s name or a description of what happened despite being asked multiple times.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy