ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Cream of the Crop exhibition ends September 30

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YaqXV_0hkSEoTI00
An artist alongside her work

The Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center (SOMACC) recently opened its Cream if the Crop exhibit with a successful reception, welcoming happy guests and great selections of art.

“It is a celebration of local talent and everyone turned out to join in that celebration. It is artwork created by those people in our region and that artwork speaks to all of us,” said Artistic Director Charlotte Gordon.

There were an estimated 300 people in attendance at the opening reception.

“We were so pleased with the reception— the turn out, as well as the community support, were strong,” Gordon said. “It is an important event for the entire artistic community- the artists, collectors, and art lovers; it enriches all of our lives.”

Gordon went on to say that she believes the exhibit was handled well this year and is very well-rounded.

“Balance is something we are always striving for,” Gordon claimed. “We want that balance to reflect the community at large, and that community’s interests. We feel that many minority groups were represented this year, and that the media submitted showed a diverse offering. There were many three-dimensional works, craft-based media as well as fine art, and we had our first video submission. All of these voices are important, and at the Museum we strive to create an environment in which those voices feel safe to be spoken, and that people feel safe to stop and listen.”

Open to artists who reside within 85 miles of Portsmouth, this year’s juried exhibition, ongoing for over 40 years, was the largest ever with 225 entries. This year’s juror, Kelly Pontoni, of Cleveland, was impressed with the quality of the work.

“Thank you to all the artists that have submitted to this wonderful exhibition, and, thank you to The Southern Ohio Museum for asking me to juror this historical, nineteenth biennial juried exhibition. I was overwhelmed at all of the excellent talent of artists that are within an 85 miles radius of Portsmouth,” Pontoni said. “I was able to spend a little bit of time with each entry and was thrilled at the vast variety of works and craftsmanship. A diverse collection of all mediums from 2D and 3D was presented to me, filling the entire museum with entries.”

At the reception, SOMACC awarded over $3,000 in prizes to this year’s winners, all selected by the juror.

The winners included Rita Roberts, who submitted “Girl Power,” for first place; Keri Dodds, who submitted “Brave Girl,” for second place; and April Deacon, for “Our Bodies, Their Choice,” for third place.

“I was very grateful to earn the third place award at Cream of the Crop this year, particularly for a piece about bodily autonomy,” April Deacon said, before discussing the overall experience of the exhibit. “It is an excellent show that displays the extreme variations of work produced by artists in our region. I was thrilled to exhibit alongside my daughter, Gabrielle Deacon, as well as many former students and friends.”

Deacon is an artist and teacher at Portsmouth High School.

Additional awards included Harold Edwards, who submitted “26201,” and received the Boneyfiddle Art Center Award; and Honorable Mentions, Mike Bowen, Santha Gwyn, Vernon Howell, Sara Ivers, Sean Kelly, Joslyn Potts, Megan Rookard, and Nick Sherman.

The juror had a lot of people to choose from, according to Gordon, who said this exhibit was larger than average.

“The 2022 Cream of the Crop is the largest to date. As a staff we are always assessing what is working- Are there more artists living here? Do they feel a supportive home at the museum? How better can we serve this community that is vital to our overall region? The feedback we have received is so positive. It is important that artists feel a comradery with the artist community. It is the regions’ artists who reflect who we are as a people,” Gordon explained.

All of the works in the exhibition are for sale. The public is given the opportunity to see the works prior to the opening by “bidding” on a slot as a Purchase Patron.

“The Purchase Patrons are as eager for the Cream of the Crop as the artists are,” a release from the museum read, “They are so supportive of the artists by purchasing locally made art. If viewers would like to purchase artwork, they need to just talk to the Visitor Services staff member at the front desk.”

Visitors are also asked to vote for their favorite work of art, and at the end of the exhibition the artist receiving the most votes wins the People’s Choice Award.

The exhibition is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 1-5 p.m. The galleries are always admission free. The exhibition runs through September 30.

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Portsmouth Daily Times

Hispanic Heritage events scheduled at ACTC

ASHLAND, KY – Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) will be hosting several informational sessions in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated from September 15th through October 15th. Events will be held at the College Drive Campus each Tuesday with Mr. Mauricio Martinez speaking weekly. Martinez is the...
ASHLAND, KY
Portsmouth Daily Times

Scioto Gives annual giving day is Oct. 20th

The Scioto Foundation’s 2022 Scioto Gives one-day giving campaign, scheduled for Thursday, October 20, will set a new high for the number of participating nonprofit organizations and a larger-than-ever match of $55,000 from the Foundation. Hopefully a windfall of six new nonprofits will stimulate record-high donations from the 46 community organizations lined up to seek support from faithful supporters and new contributors in the program’s 10th year.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Portsmouth, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Farm and Dairy

EHD-positive deer have been found in 13 Ohio counties

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting deer, and the...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Cream Of The Crop#The Cream#Art Center#Museum
Portsmouth Daily Times

City manager meeting to be held Sept. 12th

Items on the agenda for the Portsmouth City Manager’s meeting Monday evening includes a salary ordinance amendment for an increase of $5,000 each to the positions of Police Chief, Fire Chief, City Engineer and Public Utilities Director Account Services. Also included is legislation to enter into a new contract between council and the City Manager, Sam Sutherland.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Ledger Independent

Family dog allegedly shot by neighbor in Bracken County

BROOKSVILLE — The morning of Sept. 5 was like any other day for the Mills-Dunn family until tragedy struck. Stephanie Mills-Dunn stood at her kitchen window, making breakfast. She had a good view of the yard where the family’s dog was tied to get some exercise and do his business.
BRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

School threat moves some Adams County students to remote learning Friday

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - West Union Jr/Sr High School in Adams County is closed to students Friday due to a school threat, according to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. “The safety of our students is our highest priority. An inappropriate and threatening communication was received by a student and directed at a school,” Superintendent Richard Sees tells FOX19 NOW in a statement.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Shawnee State University senior prepares for career in Healthcare Administration

A senior at Shawnee State University, Destiny Dotson (Hometown: Bidwell, OH) is excited to be close to accomplishing her dream of earning a college degree. Finding her way to campus after family members attended the university, this coming spring she will be graduating with her bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Administration and her associate’s degree in Business Management Technology.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
thebigsandynews.com

Louisa gas station sells winning scratch-off ticket

LOUISA —The Kentucky Lottery issued a release announcing that a Flatwoods man, who wishes to remain anonymous, won $55,555 Aug. 27 on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket. Exxon Market Place in Louisa will receive a 10 percent, $555.55 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The man and his wife...
LOUISA, KY
Portsmouth Daily Times

Mohawks outlast Jeeps, 1-0

McDERMOTT — Thanks to a shutout defensive performance and a first-half goal by Caleb Lewis, the Northwest Mohawks boys soccer team earned a 1-0 victory over visiting South Webster in Thursday’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II matchup. Lewis’ goal came at the 18-minute mark of the first half...
SOUTH WEBSTER, OH
WSAZ

WSAZ Team of the Week | Raceland Rams

RACELAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The winner of the second WSAZ Team of the Week Trophy is a school that hasn’t had a game yet this season closer than 27 points. In the Raceland Rams’ first two contests, they racked up blowout wins over Ashland and Russell. Friday night,...
RACELAND, KY
Portsmouth Daily Times

Clay, Lady Falcons roll to soccer wins

MINFORD — The Minford Lady Falcons scored six goals in each half, and as a result against visiting and overmatched Piketon on Tuesday, were better by the dozen. The Lady Falcons got four goals apiece from Lexi Conkel and Haley Knore — and one apiece from Ava Cronin, Mychal Cron, Olivia MacCrae and Sadie Hatfield —en route to a 12-1 rout of the Lady Redstreaks in a non-league girls soccer match.
MINFORD, OH
Fox 19

Pike County Massacre: A case history

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - It started back in 2016. Eight members of the Rhoden family were massacred execution-style in their Pike County homes. The victims are Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Woman Assaults ODOT Contractor

Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after attacking a Contractor at ODOT located off Eastern Ave. Accoridng to the Ross County sheriff’s office, they were called to the scene of the Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9 Office located at 650 Eastern Ave, for reports of an assault around 6 pm.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
5K+
Followers
110
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy