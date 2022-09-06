Read full article on original website
Riverland Community College President to retire in 2023
AUSTIN, Minn. – The President of Riverland Community College is retiring. Dr. Adenuga Atewologun says he will step down on June 30, 2023, ten years after becoming Riverland’s President and concluding more than 40 years of service in higher education. “One of my greatest joys at Riverland has...
Rochester Fire Department hosts first women's expo, introducing more women to the profession
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday the Rochester Fire Department provided an opportunity for girls and women to explore and learn more about the firefighting profession today. Things started off with the physical agility test firefighters have to take once they are hired. From forcibly opening a door -to spraying water out...
Rochester declares September 9th through 18th Welcoming Week for new and old residents
ROCHESTER, Minn. - This week is the city of Rochester's second annual celebration of Welcoming Week, an initiative through ‘Welcoming America’ where cities across the states bring neighbors together - elevating the voices of different cultures and those who are new to the community. The Olmsted County Board...
New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
Olmsted County, Rochester want residents ready to vote in November
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County and the City of Rochester are encouraging people to prepare to cast their ballot on November 8. There are a variety of ways to register and to vote. Register to vote or update your voter registration. In-person or mail. Submit a Voter Registration Application...
Destination Medical Center and the City of Rochester announce first recipients of Main Street grants
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Destination Medical Center and the City of Rochester announced the first recipients of grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Main Street Economic Revitalization Program. Last year, DMC was awarded 3 million dollars to provide no-cost grants to current and future downtown businesses recovering...
Rochester man killed in motorcycle/SUV collision Saturday night
ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after colliding with an SUV Saturday night in Olmsted County. It happened around 9:48 pm on Highway 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Rick Jay Hutton, 36 of Rochester, was riding a motorcycle south and Nicholas Allan Sprau, 57 of Chatfield, was driving an SUV north when they crashed near mile marker 36.
The last Night Market and The Moon Festival
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday is the last Night Market of the summer - and it's going to be the biggest one yet!. Civic Center Drive will be shut down for both the Last Night Market and also the Market's celebration of Moon Festival. "Moon festival is one of the biggest...
Apple orchards are open for the season!
ROCHESTER, Minn. - This weekend is going to be a more fall-like weekend - and that means the perfect time to welcome in Autumn with festivities like apple picking!. Terrence "Fred" Kappauf has spent all 54 years of his life on living on Sekapp Apple Orchard after his parents opened it in 1962. Kappauf took over the orchard about 20 years ago.
New fast electric vehicle charger approved for downtown Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is taking another step towards its environmental and energy sustainability goals. On Wednesday night the city council approved the installation of a new fast electric vehicle charger in downtown Rochester. It would be located on 1st Avenue SW outside the 3rd street parking...
Rochester Police investigate likely murder-suicide
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is investigating what they say indicates a suicide and homicide based on evidence. On Monday, September 5, police say they conducted a welfare check at a home in the 500 block of 16th Street Northeast and found two people dead inside. According to...
Preston man injured in Fillmore County collision
FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a pickup truck/sports car collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Theo Mark Blaney, 40 of Preston, was driving west in a 2005 Ford Mustang when he collided with the westbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Earnest Jacob Miller, 47 of Fountain. The crash happened around 1:24 pm Friday on Highway 80 east of Wykoff.
Squatters suspected in Albert Lea house fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – No injuries are reported after an early morning fire Thursday. Albert Lea Fire Rescue says a 911 call came in around 5:45 am from a neighbor about smoke alarms going off in a house in the 1700 block of Eberhart Street. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene to see flames coming from the northwest basement window of a vacant house. The fire was quickly extinguished and investigators say it appears to have been started by accident.
Austin man pleads guilty to selling meth and driving after using it
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A repeat offender pleads guilty to two more crimes. Jerry Arthur Hoy, 51 of Austin, entered guilty pleas Friday morning to first-degree DWI and second-degree sale of drugs. Hoy was pulled over in Austin on October 24, 2021. Law enforcement says Hoy failed several sobriety...
