ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Olivia Colman on Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and Why She Didn’t Give Imelda Staunton Advice for ‘The Crown’ Season 5

Olivia Colman, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II for two seasons of Netflix’s royal sensation “The Crown,” is still processing the loss and legacy of the British monarch. The queen’s death was announced on Thursday, the same day as the start of the Toronto International Film Festival. “I wouldn’t know where to begin with that,” she told Variety at the Variety Studio presented by King’s Hawaiian at the Toronto International Film Festival. “She made a promise as a young woman and she absolutely kept it with such dignity. We’re all incredibly impressed by what she did.” Colman, who touched down in Canada to...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans: A Heartfelt And Messy Masterpiece From One Of Our Greatest Filmmakers

The Fabelmans is director Steven Spielberg’s magnum opus. The family found at the heart of this painfully personal and stunningly emotional feature stands in for Spielberg’s own, as the Oscar-winning filmmaker turns his camera back on his adolescence to examine – through his unique, masterful lens – the hardships and triumphs that led to him becoming one of our greatest filmmakers.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Schilling
Person
Rosemarie Dewitt
Person
Aaron Eckhart
Person
Scoot Mcnairy
Person
Maude Apatow
Person
William Hurt
Person
Paul Dano
Person
Lara Pulver
The Verge

Netflix’s latest game is a fresh take on platformers

When you think of a platformer, you probably think of jumping. The simple move is a staple of the genre, whether we’re talking about classic side-scrolling adventures or larger three-dimensional worlds. But Lucky Luna, the latest release on Netflix’s fledgling games service, offers something a little different: it removes the jump altogether.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Quentin Tarantino settles NFT lawsuit with Miramax

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and studio Miramax have settled a lawsuit over non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, based on Pulp Fiction. A new court filing indicates the sides will request to dismiss the suit in the coming weeks, and they offered a joint statement, as reported by Deadline. “The parties have agreed to put this matter behind them and look forward to collaborating with each other on future projects, including possible NFTs,” they said. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#A Haunting#Amc#Amc Plus Pantheon#Black Mirror
The Verge

New Black Adam trailer hints he could end up as a hero after all

Warner Bros. has debuted a new trailer for Black Adam, the DC universe movie starring Dwayne Johnson. If you watched the trailer from in July, you’ll recognize a lot of familiar footage here — Black Adam insists that he’s a villain, but there are some hints that he’ll have to choose to be a good guy in the end.
MOVIES
The Verge

Every Marvel and Lucasfilm trailer Disney released at D23

Disney held its semiannual D23 event this weekend, where it showed off a whole lot of trailers, teasers, and brief scenes from all the Disney stuff coming this year and next. Particular attention was paid to shows and films coming to Disney Plus, and new entries in its Star Wars and Marvel franchises.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy