Olivia Colman on Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and Why She Didn’t Give Imelda Staunton Advice for ‘The Crown’ Season 5
Olivia Colman, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II for two seasons of Netflix’s royal sensation “The Crown,” is still processing the loss and legacy of the British monarch. The queen’s death was announced on Thursday, the same day as the start of the Toronto International Film Festival. “I wouldn’t know where to begin with that,” she told Variety at the Variety Studio presented by King’s Hawaiian at the Toronto International Film Festival. “She made a promise as a young woman and she absolutely kept it with such dignity. We’re all incredibly impressed by what she did.” Colman, who touched down in Canada to...
"The Plot Twist Hit Me So Hard, I Had To Pause It": People Are Revealing The Jaw-Dropping, Mind-Blowing, And Gobsmacking Films They Instantly Fell In Love With
"When those credits rolled, I cried for so long after, and I was a mess. I didn’t read the book before, so I was SHOCKED and at a loss for words. I watched it three times in a row the first time and bought multiple copies of the book."
Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans: A Heartfelt And Messy Masterpiece From One Of Our Greatest Filmmakers
The Fabelmans is director Steven Spielberg’s magnum opus. The family found at the heart of this painfully personal and stunningly emotional feature stands in for Spielberg’s own, as the Oscar-winning filmmaker turns his camera back on his adolescence to examine – through his unique, masterful lens – the hardships and triumphs that led to him becoming one of our greatest filmmakers.
The Verge
The Mandalorian season three teaser trailer collects all of our old friends
Disney showed off a teaser trailer for the third season of The Mandalorian at its D23 event on Saturday. While we don’t have an exact date for when the series will arrive on Disney Plus, the streamer previously said it will premiere in February 2023. This is our first...
Taylor Swift Finally Puts That Red Scarf Mystery To Rest
The entire Gyllenhaal family is sleeping peacefully tonight.
Danielle Ruhl From “Love Is Blind” Addressed Filing For Divorce From Nick Thompson, And She Explained Why She Seems “So Happy”
Danielle Ruhl gave a rare update about how she's been coping after splitting from her Love Is Blind costar Nick Thompson.
The Verge
Netflix’s latest game is a fresh take on platformers
When you think of a platformer, you probably think of jumping. The simple move is a staple of the genre, whether we’re talking about classic side-scrolling adventures or larger three-dimensional worlds. But Lucky Luna, the latest release on Netflix’s fledgling games service, offers something a little different: it removes the jump altogether.
The Verge
Quentin Tarantino settles NFT lawsuit with Miramax
Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and studio Miramax have settled a lawsuit over non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, based on Pulp Fiction. A new court filing indicates the sides will request to dismiss the suit in the coming weeks, and they offered a joint statement, as reported by Deadline. “The parties have agreed to put this matter behind them and look forward to collaborating with each other on future projects, including possible NFTs,” they said. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
The Verge
New Black Adam trailer hints he could end up as a hero after all
Warner Bros. has debuted a new trailer for Black Adam, the DC universe movie starring Dwayne Johnson. If you watched the trailer from in July, you’ll recognize a lot of familiar footage here — Black Adam insists that he’s a villain, but there are some hints that he’ll have to choose to be a good guy in the end.
The Verge
Every Marvel and Lucasfilm trailer Disney released at D23
Disney held its semiannual D23 event this weekend, where it showed off a whole lot of trailers, teasers, and brief scenes from all the Disney stuff coming this year and next. Particular attention was paid to shows and films coming to Disney Plus, and new entries in its Star Wars and Marvel franchises.
The Verge
Latest Andor trailer gives us a glimpse at the Star Wars spinoff ahead of its premiere
During the D23 Expo on Saturday, Lucasfilm revealed the final trailer for the Star Wars: Andor series that takes place before the events of the 2016 Rogue One film. Diego Luna will once again take on the role of the titular Cassian Andor, with the show set to follow his journey from a thief to a rebel.
