Engadget
CD Projekt Red releases an official modding tool for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Cyberpunk 2077 now has an official modding tool. CD Projekt RED has launched REDmod, which provides players integrated support to easily install and load mods onto the PC version of the action RPG. As the developer's official announcement notes, it will also allow players to modify and personalize their game by using the custom sounds, animations and scripts that come with the tool. CD Projekt Red promises to update the tool alongside future patches to ensure that it remains compatible with the game. It is a free DLC, though, and players don't have to install it at all if they don't want to.
CDPR's big Cyberpunk event also included some extensive new mod tools
The REDmod addon should make it easier to make and download mods, and won't interfere with what the community's done already.
The Verge
Netflix’s latest game is a fresh take on platformers
When you think of a platformer, you probably think of jumping. The simple move is a staple of the genre, whether we’re talking about classic side-scrolling adventures or larger three-dimensional worlds. But Lucky Luna, the latest release on Netflix’s fledgling games service, offers something a little different: it removes the jump altogether.
The Verge
You can still get a PlayStation 5 bundle from Sony and Walmart without standing in line
If you haven’t been able to land Sony’s next-gen console yet, both Sony and Walmart are currently offering up another chance. Sony is once again selling the PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle for $549.99, while Walmart is selling the same configuration for $549. If you’re not familiar with the package, the apt-titled Horizon Forbidden West Bundle comes with the disc-based PS5 as well as a digital code to download a copy of Guerrilla Games’ excellent Horizon Forbidden West. Best of all, unlike Sony’s recent restock events, you don’t need to enter an online queue to check out at either retailer — just log in with your PlayStation Network ID or Walmart credentials and check out (seriously).
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
Ars Technica
The rest of PAX West 2022’s standout indie games: Rhythm madness, bloody combat
SEATTLE—In-person video game conventions are back! Kind of!. Nerdy conventions and other physical events began reappearing in public halls late last year, though what a difference a year makes. PAX West 2021 was my first in-person convention since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but the event was a ghost town, full of empty, blacked-out spaces and massive gaps in the cast of showcasing companies. Last week's PAX West 2022, on the other hand, finally felt like the real deal, and it was fortunately met by a vigilant, mask-wearing crowd.
The Verge
Overwatch 2’s new heroes won’t be free
When Overwatch 2 launches on October 4th, fans might have to get on the grind wheel to unlock the newest heroes. A tweet from Jon Spector, Overwatch’s commercial lead, indicates new heroes will be gated behind battle pass progression, saying that “new Overwatch 2 heroes will be available on the free track of the Battle Pass.”
The Verge
Call of Duty Next event will showcase the future of the franchise
Activision has announced a showcase that it says will reveal the future of the Call of Duty franchise. Dubbed Call of Duty Next, the showcase will take place at 1PM ET on September 15th, broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. According to the press release, the showcase will focus...
The Verge
How to uninstall apps from a Chromebook
Sometimes you download an Android app to your Chromebook and learn that it simply doesn’t work. Other times your storage is full and you need to clear it up. Or maybe one of your favorite apps just got a PWA equivalent and you want that Android version out of your life.
Engadget
NVIDIA looks set to reveal its next-gen GeForce RTX GPUs on September 20th
The company says the event will include "the latest breakthroughs in gaming, creating and graphics technology." NVIDIA is expected to reveal its RTX 40-series graphics cards during the broadcast — an image the company shared to promote the event includes the GeForce RTX Logo. NVIDIA previously said it would release its this year. Those will supplant graphics cards with the current Ampere architecture.
The Verge
Valve now has repair centers that can fix your Steam Deck
If something’s broken with your Steam Deck and you don’t want to try to fix it yourself, Valve now has a new option for you: you can send your handheld gaming PC to one of the company’s new repair centers to get it fixed. Repairs for anything...
TechCrunch
Our 10 favorite startups from YC’s S22 Demo Day: Part 2
TechCrunch has coverage on discrete areas of startup work that were represented, including geographic breakdowns, a dive into AI startups and a look into fintech’s future. But here, we’re detailing a few startups from the batch that caught our eye. Where is Y Combinator startup-hunting in 2022?. As...
The Verge
Google Pixel foldable and a ‘Pro’ tablet hinted at in Android 13 code
Google has just rolled out the first Android 13 quarterly platform release beta, and developers have already uncovered code that hints at a pair of upcoming devices: the rumored Pixel foldable and a new “Pro” tablet (via Android Police). In a thread on Twitter, developer Kuba Wojciechowski shares...
TechCrunch
Open source startups have a natural growth model: PLG
BuildBuddy built its service to work with Bazel, an open source version of the Google developer tool Blaze, to pick an example from our coverage. Airbyte built its own open source code that it is monetizing, to highlight another. The trend of startups building open source code, and then a business atop it, or doing the latter while contributing to an extant open code base, is now common enough that we’ve published essays on TechCrunch+ strictly dealing with how to build open source startups. Hell, the topic is even cropping up in crypto circles lately.
The Verge
Fujifilm’s new X-H2 finally pushes its APS-C camera system to higher resolution
After years of APS-C mirrorless cameras with resolutions in the 20-something megapixel range, Fujifilm is finally pushing things forward with the latest camera in its X-series line. At its X-Summit event in New York City today, Fujifilm is announcing a new high-res X-H2 camera with a 40.2-megapixel X-Trans sensor with 8K video. This pro-oriented camera looks just like the recent X-H2S it’s based on, matching it with the same processor, in-body image stabilization system, dual card slots, electronic viewfinder, and more. It’s nearly the same camera with a different sensor for those who value megapixels most. Though the higher resolution counterpart will cost about $500 less than the X-H2S when it ships in late September for $1,999.95 (body only).
TechCrunch
Use DORA metrics to support the next generation of remote-work models
The remote revolution is here to stay. More than three-quarters of engineers want the option to work from home, and some countries are considering introducing remote work into law. Before that happens, CEOs and CHROs need to get back on the same page to support their tech teams and business outcomes.
The Verge
Roblox is ready to grow up
Roblox rode a wave of pandemic-era growth to a seven-fold value increase, an exploding user base, and a wildly popular Lil Nas X concert with tens of millions of attendees. That success largely all came thanks to Roblox’s core user base of young and highly engaged players. Now, those...
Amazon's LOTR MMO failed because the company just couldn't get on with Tencent
Amazon gave up on the project after failing to come to terms with Tencent in talks. What happens when you give one of the world's biggest licences to two of the world's biggest companies? One of them takes its ball and goes home, it turns out. When Amazon's Lord Of The Rings MMO was suddenly cancelled last year (opens in new tab), we were left wondering what it was that had caused the talks between Amazon and Tencent to break down after what felt like a significant amount of hype for the game.
WoW Classic servers are on fire and Blizzard is trying to put them out
Blizzard is offering free transfers for those affected by long queue times. World of Warcraft Classic, in the weeks before the launch of the Wrath of the Lich King expansion, is overflowing (opens in new tab). As players slam the US and EU servers, Blizzard is trying to reduce hours-long...
