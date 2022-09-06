Report: Sixers Agree on Deal with Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell is expected to join the Sixers' roster.

The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a two-year contract with Montrezl Harrell, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski .

Harrell, who won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2020, spent his previous season with the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets , averaging 13 points, six rebounds, and two assists per game.

The former Hornet will likely play back up to MVP candidate Joel Embiid , which is quite the hot role for Doc Rivers' lineup as both Paul Millsap and DeAndre Jordan have departed from the City of Brotherly Love.

It's not known at this point where Charles Bassey or Paul Reed will play in the depth chart, but with the season a little over a month away, the Philadelphia faithful will not have to wonder for much longer.

