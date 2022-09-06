Read full article on original website
Abandoned train goes up in flames at MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an abandoned train car caught fire near the MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility in Somerville on Saturday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze along the commuter rail tracks in the area of 70 3rd Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found flames shooting from a graffiti-covered rail car that has been out of service for years, according to Somerville Firefighters Local 76.
Water main break leaves massive crater in middle of Boston street
BOSTON — A water main break has left a massive crater in the middle of a street in Boston. The break sent a river of water gushing A Street in the area of West Broadway and West 3rd Street late Wednesday night. Boston police have closed the area to...
Still Strong Offshore, Hurricane Earl Keeps Rip Current Danger High in New England
It’s a beautiful weekend, warm and dry, but with changes on the way. Saturday’s temperatures have reached the 80s and even gone as high as 88 in the warmest areas. The risk of rip currents remains on our coasts as Hurricane Earl is still strong with over 110 mph wind gusts. This increases the swell, enhancing rip currents in our north beaches.
Man killed in Boxborough crash
BOXBOROUGH, Mass. — State police are investigating what caused a car to careen off 495 northbound Friday night killing a man from Tewksbury. The driver, Steven Michaud, 60, was transported via lifeflight to Umass Worcester where he passed away. State police say in a release that a preliminary investigation...
Woman speaks out following terrifying incident on Route 24 in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Ashley Lyons says she was driving down Route 24 North in Brockton Thursday afternoon when her back window was hit. “I was driving in the fast lane on the far left and all of a sudden I hear this really weird noise, I’m looking around, what is that, and I just happen to look over my shoulder and noticed a bullet hole in the glass window in the back passenger side,” said Lyons, who was driving home from work.
Vigil honors community activist reportedly killed by former MBTA driver
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston community members gathered for a vigil to remember a beloved local activist whom police allege was killed by a former MBTA bus driver. Attendees said 39-year-old Thomas Ruffen poured much of himself into his community. “Thomas’s purpose was to bring community together,” said Diana Garcia. “His...
Steven Tyler makes surprise stop at Aerosmith’s former Boston apartment
ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Steven Tyler made a surprise visit to his old apartment in Allston while the band was in town for their show at Fenway this week. Tyler dropped by his old pad on Wednesday night and met current residents of the building where he and his Aerosmith bandmates lived in the 1970s.
Newton Police Department flooded with messages following OUI arrest mix-up
NEWTON, Mass. — The Newton Police Department is acknowledging a mix-up that brought a lot of heat to the station earlier this week. In a Facebook post, Newton Police said “We recently have had numerous calls placed to our Dispatch Center and messages left on our social media pertaining to an incident that took place in Newton, Iowa.”
House fire tears through Everett home, occupants, cats rescued
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews struggled to contain a large blaze at a home in Everett Friday night, rescuing several occupants and cats in the process. First responders got to the multi-story house on Pearl Street around 9:45 p.m., and began fighting the flames as they shot through the building’s roof.
FBI launches investigation into North Shore kennel after animals found walking along highway
ROWLEY, Mass. — The FBI has launched a joint investigation into the conditions at a North Shore kennel after a group of animals were found walking along Route 1 in Newburyport last month. On August 27, the Rowley Police Department responded to a report of four goats walking along...
91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
Where to Find the Best Soft-Serve Ice Cream in Greater Boston
It was hard to narrow 'em down, but these scoop shops and restaurants have the sweetest, creamiest cones. If you’re generally looking for the best ice cream in Boston, we’ve got you covered here. Sometimes, though, it’s specifically soft-serve that you’re craving—the lightest, smoothest stuff you can lap off a cone or scoop out of a cup. When those hankerings hit, please turn your attention to the handful of top spots below. It was hard to narrow ’em down, but they’ve got the best soft-serve in town.
Man Knocked Unconscious in Unprovoked Attack at Boston MBTA Station: Police
Transit police say a 56-year-old man was "viciously attacked" Monday night at an MBTA station in South Boston, and they are looking into whether the attack could be a hate crime. According to police, the victim reported he was targeted for no apparent reason around 9 p.m. while at the...
Woman shares frightening experience driving down Route 24
BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman driving along Route 24 said a bullet shattered the back window of her vehicle where her son typically sits. "It would have been a lot different if my son had been sitting in the car," Ashley Edson said. Thankfully, Edson was alone in...
Boston group packs ‘joy boxes’ for local hospitals
BOSTON (WHDH) - Community members and some local celebrities gathered in a friendly competition to benefit local hospitals. The Spread Joy Foundation partnered with a local startup, Do Wicked Good, to put on the Spread Wicked Joy event. Over 40 volunteers sorted into teams aimed to pack as many “joy boxes” as possible in five hours to give to children at Boston hospitals. Each team raised money on social media.
Suspect sought in connection with bank robbery in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — The Medford Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to Friday morning’s bank robbery. Police responded to the Brookline Bank at 201 Salem Street in Medford just before 9 a.m. for reports of a robbery taking place. The suspect entered the bank and...
One Massachusetts Town Makes The Best Small Town In the USA
Like the 80s song "Small Town" by "John Mellencamp" or that country song by "Justin Moore" - "Small Town USA." We all know a lot of people especially my age are not a fan of small towns because they claim there is nothing to do and they're "boring." Which I...
Boston Police search for driver involved in an elderly phone scam around Longwood Ave
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are looking to identify the driver of a white Nissan four-door sedan who was involved in scamming a 79-year-old man out of $13,5000 over the phone Tuesday. Police said the 79-year-old man reported to police he was contacted by a person claiming to be his...
Uber driver rescues woman, child from fiery crash in Revere
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVREVERE -- An Uber driver comes to the rescue in Revere. The good Samaritan jumped into action to save a woman from a burning car. "That is part of me as a human being. It is our job to save lives, you know?" tells Uber driver Mohamed Sanusie Traore.He was traveling along Squire Road on his way to the airport when he watched a car flip onto its side. The Uber driver pulled over and rushed to the scene. He heard a woman screaming for help. She was trying to open her door, but the weight was...
Man facing charges in connection with stabbing at Polar Beverages facility
AUBURN, Mass. — A man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing at a Polar Beverages facility in Auburn on Wednesday. Jairo Martinez Gonzalez, 25, is slated to be arraigned on charges including armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, according to a spokesperson for the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.
