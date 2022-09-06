ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Abandoned train goes up in flames at MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an abandoned train car caught fire near the MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility in Somerville on Saturday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze along the commuter rail tracks in the area of 70 3rd Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found flames shooting from a graffiti-covered rail car that has been out of service for years, according to Somerville Firefighters Local 76.
nbcboston.com

Still Strong Offshore, Hurricane Earl Keeps Rip Current Danger High in New England

It’s a beautiful weekend, warm and dry, but with changes on the way. Saturday’s temperatures have reached the 80s and even gone as high as 88 in the warmest areas. The risk of rip currents remains on our coasts as Hurricane Earl is still strong with over 110 mph wind gusts. This increases the swell, enhancing rip currents in our north beaches.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man killed in Boxborough crash

BOXBOROUGH, Mass. — State police are investigating what caused a car to careen off 495 northbound Friday night killing a man from Tewksbury. The driver, Steven Michaud, 60, was transported via lifeflight to Umass Worcester where he passed away. State police say in a release that a preliminary investigation...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman speaks out following terrifying incident on Route 24 in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Ashley Lyons says she was driving down Route 24 North in Brockton Thursday afternoon when her back window was hit. “I was driving in the fast lane on the far left and all of a sudden I hear this really weird noise, I’m looking around, what is that, and I just happen to look over my shoulder and noticed a bullet hole in the glass window in the back passenger side,” said Lyons, who was driving home from work.
whdh.com

Vigil honors community activist reportedly killed by former MBTA driver

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston community members gathered for a vigil to remember a beloved local activist whom police allege was killed by a former MBTA bus driver. Attendees said 39-year-old Thomas Ruffen poured much of himself into his community. “Thomas’s purpose was to bring community together,” said Diana Garcia. “His...
whdh.com

House fire tears through Everett home, occupants, cats rescued

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews struggled to contain a large blaze at a home in Everett Friday night, rescuing several occupants and cats in the process. First responders got to the multi-story house on Pearl Street around 9:45 p.m., and began fighting the flames as they shot through the building’s roof.
whdh.com

91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
Boston Magazine

Where to Find the Best Soft-Serve Ice Cream in Greater Boston

It was hard to narrow 'em down, but these scoop shops and restaurants have the sweetest, creamiest cones. If you’re generally looking for the best ice cream in Boston, we’ve got you covered here. Sometimes, though, it’s specifically soft-serve that you’re craving—the lightest, smoothest stuff you can lap off a cone or scoop out of a cup. When those hankerings hit, please turn your attention to the handful of top spots below. It was hard to narrow ’em down, but they’ve got the best soft-serve in town.
WCVB

Woman shares frightening experience driving down Route 24

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman driving along Route 24 said a bullet shattered the back window of her vehicle where her son typically sits. "It would have been a lot different if my son had been sitting in the car," Ashley Edson said. Thankfully, Edson was alone in...
whdh.com

Boston group packs ‘joy boxes’ for local hospitals

BOSTON (WHDH) - Community members and some local celebrities gathered in a friendly competition to benefit local hospitals. The Spread Joy Foundation partnered with a local startup, Do Wicked Good, to put on the Spread Wicked Joy event. Over 40 volunteers sorted into teams aimed to pack as many “joy boxes” as possible in five hours to give to children at Boston hospitals. Each team raised money on social media.
CBS Boston

Uber driver rescues woman, child from fiery crash in Revere

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVREVERE -- An Uber driver comes to the rescue in Revere. The good Samaritan jumped into action to save a woman from a burning car. "That is part of me as a human being. It is our job to save lives, you know?" tells Uber driver Mohamed Sanusie Traore.He was traveling along Squire Road on his way to the airport when he watched a car flip onto its side. The Uber driver pulled over and rushed to the scene. He heard a woman screaming for help. She was trying to open her door, but the weight was...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man facing charges in connection with stabbing at Polar Beverages facility

AUBURN, Mass. — A man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing at a Polar Beverages facility in Auburn on Wednesday. Jairo Martinez Gonzalez, 25, is slated to be arraigned on charges including armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, according to a spokesperson for the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.
AUBURN, MA

