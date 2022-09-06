Read full article on original website
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Water outage repaired in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — UPDATE: El Paso Water says the outage was repaired Saturday evening and water has been restored to residents. ORIGINAL STORY: El Paso Water responded to a water outage in east El Paso on Saturday afternoon. The outage was described as "medium" on El Paso Water's...
County vote on $345M Certificates of Obligation for UMC halted
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners' upcoming vote on University Medical Center’s proposal to issue $345. 7 million in Certificates of Obligation for hospital improvements is halted, according to El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego. The LIBRE Initiative, which has been gathering signatures for its...
El Pasoans, first responders take part in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans and first responders climbed the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center on Saturday in honor of the 343 members of the New York Fire Department who died during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The Borderland 100 Club...
Miners host Aggies for 99th Battle of I-10 Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso Miners will host the New Mexico State University Aggies for the 99th Battle of I-10 on Saturday. The Miners and Aggies are set to kick off at 7 p.m. in the Sun Bowl. Saturday will be Latin...
Semitruck crash reported on Loop 375 near Alameda exit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14CBS4) — A semitruck crash was reported on Loop 375 south near the Alameda exit Friday night. It's unknown if any injuries are reported. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to your inbox.
Canutillo ISD sees jump in Pre-K enrollment
CANUTILLO, Texas (CBS4) — More of the youngest students across El Paso have the opportunity to get a free education. The Canutillo Independent School District reported a big jump in enrollment for their Pre-K program. “This year parents aren’t having to meet requirements anymore to enroll their kids, which...
UTEP students say construction project at Schuster Avenue long overdue
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Schuster Avenue will be reconstructed from Prospect to Campbell, excluding the intersections at Mesa Street, Oregon Street and Stanton Street. The city held a community meeting Thursday for citizens to learn about the project. The improvements will consist of:. Demolition of the existing pavement.
City to hold drive-thru flu vaccine event at El Paso Zoo
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will hold a drive-thru flu vaccine event at the El Paso Zoo next week. The vaccine will be free to the public to people 6 months and older. The drive-thru site at the zoo is free of charge for...
Organ Mountain High School football player's condition worsens to critical
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Organ Mountain High School football player who was injured in a game last month is in critical condition. In a Facebook post Saturday, the Booster Club shared the following update about player Abraham Romero:. Knights family, This is a hard one. Abe has...
Game of the Week: El Dorado beats Eastlake
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Game of the Week for the week of Sept. 9 is El Dorado vs Eastlake. Eastlake beat El Dorado 24 to 10. Eastlake's Quarterback #12 Luke Lomeli got the offense going with a pass to #23 Samuel Anakin Atilano for the first down.
Migrants spend another night on the streets, shelters over capacity
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrants will spend another night sleeping on El Paso streets. Processing centers and shelters are at full capacity. Migrants have been released by Border Patrol due to many showing up from countries that cannot be expelled under Title 42. Some migrants CBS4 spoke with...
DIMS program intends to speed up county backlogged criminal cases
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the criminal case backlog at the El Paso County Courthouse continues to grow, the assistant district attorney said the District Attorney Information Management System (DIMS) will help reduce it. The DIMS program is intended to not only allow police officers to return to...
Air Quality Alert for El Paso on Friday
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An Air Quality Alert will go into effect for the El Paso area at 8:00 a.m. and stay in effect through 8:00 p.m. on Friday. Atmospheric conditions will be favorable for increased levels of ozone during the afternoon. If you fall into the sensitive...
KFOX14/CBS4 news director honored as the 2022 Hanks Honored Ex
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14/CBS4 News Director Shauna Ziegler was honored as the Hanks Honored Ex at this year's Homecoming festivities. Ziegler joined the parade and pep rally at Hanks High School. Ziegler is a graduate of the class of 1997, and has spent 19 years in television.
UTEP receives $1.2 million grant to help region bring discoveries to the marketplace
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso received a $1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation to help bring the region's discoveries to the marketplace. As a new member of the NSF Innovation Corps (I-Corps) Hubs initiative, UTEP will receive the grant over...
Four suspects have been detained after gang-related shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park
UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde Police Department is investigating a gang-related shooting involving teenagers at the Uvalde Memorial Park. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the park on East Main Street near South Getty Street. According to the Uvalde Police Department, four suspects have been detained, 17-year-old...
124 Foster School of Medicine students receive first white coats
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso awarded the class of 2026 their white coats on Saturday. A total of 124 students celebrated the beginning of their medical school journey with the white coat ceremony at the Starlight Event Center.
Vice President explains Board of Trustees decision to terminate Franklin HS teacher
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Vice President of the El Paso ISD Board of Trustees explained to CBS4 why his support for Amber Parker, a Franklin High School teacher recorded saying controversial remarks about pedophilia, changed. On Tuesday, the school board made a unanimous decision to move forward...
One person killed in early morning crash
El PASO, Texas — All lanes on I-10 at Geronimo are now open following a deadly rollover crash early Sunday morning, TXDOT El Paso said. The El Paso Police Department was called out to I-10 east at Geronimo at 2:56 a.m. One person was confirmed dead. The crash shut...
EPPD: 32-year-old man killed on I-10 East Saturday evening
EL PASO. Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 32-year-old Hispanic man was killed on I-10 East and the Loop 375 on ramp North on Saturday evening, El Paso Police said. Officers from the Mission Valley Regional Command Center was called out at 7:20 p.m. to reports of a vehicle in the roadway, investigators said.
