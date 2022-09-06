ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low Arrives in Black Suede and Orange

While summer is wrapping up, is already gearing up for the Fall season. The latest iteration to arrive for the Air Force 1 comes in a Halloween-themed colorway with reflective detailing. This offering of the Nike Air Force 1 Low is constructed in a black suede base that features mesh...
hypebeast.com

An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced

Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low

Almost exactly a week ago, we shared an in-hand look at Cactus Plant Flea Market‘s newest collaboration: a Dunk Low obscured entirely in overgrown, Grinch-colored foliage. Today, official images of said shoe have finally arrived, better detailing its irreverent absurdity. Helmed by Cynthia Lu, former stylist for Pharrell, Cactus...
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 Preview

Although 2022 still has four months left (and dozens of sneaker releases scheduled), several Air Jordan retros for Summer 2023 have entered the rumor mill. Nostalgia sells and pairs like the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” from 2006 are proof given that their rumored return after an 11-year-break has already led some netizens to express their need for the shoes on social media. Previously-seen color palettes also emerged as part of the anticipated lineup, which has been leaked by reliable source @zSneakerHeadz via YouTube: “White Infrared” takes over the Air Jordan 7; a “Toro Bravo” arrangement emboldens the Air Jordan 6; and the Air Jordan 13 is set to indulge in a “Black Flint” update to its beloved “Flint” look.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Gets An Early Fall Look

The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra may not be the most coveted of the brand’s staple cushioning technology, however its arrival in a sleek collection of Gray, Black and Orange tones garners a closer look. In comparison to its tonal counterparts, the tricolored silhouette is disparate as a fall-ready...
Complex

J Balvin Explains His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration: ‘Everything I Do Has to Tell a Story’

Like his first Air Jordan collaboration, the latest special edition sneaker design from reggaeton superstar J Balvin is a radiant one. His Air Jordan 2, which is finally dropping next week after months of teasers, features a light-up Wings logo on the tongue that illuminates when pressed. More than just a bell or whistle, that detail has an important meaning to the message of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 2.
Hypebae

The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
Teen Vogue

Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo

Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "MX Grey"

Building on the early imagery we have already received, we now have an on-foot look at the. YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey.” The upcoming release builds on the “MX” pattern series with a gray-toned focus throughout. The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey” features...
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” Expected To Release Summer 2023

2022 is just a few months shy of being over — and while we’ve enjoyed a wealth of exciting releases, there’s much more in store for us down the road. And if you caught our Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 Preview, you already know that the Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” PE is one of next year’s many highlights.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" Set To Return Next Year: Details

The Air Jordan 4 is incredibly popular and for good reason. It made some nice improvements to the design of the Air Jordan 3, and for over 30 years, it has provided fans with some truly amazing colorways. In 2022, the Air Jordan 4 continues to be a fan favorite and that is something that probably won't change, at least not anytime soon.
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake's NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra "Black & Gold" Release Date Revealed

Drake has a huge streetwear empire thanks to his time with Nike. One of his latest creations is none other than his NOCTA brand, which is a nice merge of both streetwear and sportswear. Over the last year or so, NOCTA has come through with various sneakers, including some colorways of the Nike Hot Step Air Terra.
Complex

Adidas Is Releasing More AdiFOM Q Sneakers

While the outcome of Ye’s recent list of demands for Adidas and his Yeezy brand remains to be seen, more pairs of one of the shoes that raised his ire are scheduled to release. Internal Adidas documents viewed by Complex highlight an upcoming collection dubbed “Cosmic Way Runners.” Made...
hotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott Continues To Flex Unreleased Air Jordan 1 Low Collab

Travis Scott is one of the most popular artists in the entire world right now, and there are plenty of things he is doing beyond music to bolster said popularity. For instance, Scott has his own line of sneaker collaborations with Jordan Brand. As of late, he has focused on the Air Jordan 1 Low, and whenever he goes somewhere in public, he shows off an unreleased colorway.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 14 "Laney" Drops Next Summer: First Look

Michael Jordan went to Laney High School, which had team colors of blue and yellow. Over the years, Jordan Brand used the school as inspiration for various colorways, and as you can expect, they were all called "Laney." The "Laney" color scheme has made it to the Air Jordan 1 and 5, but it seems like it will also be coming to the Air Jordan 14 next year.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 3 "Hide N Sneak" Slated For 2023: First Look

Tinker Hatfield's iconic Air Jordan 3 is a shoe that stands the test of time. It has always been extremely popular, and over the last few decades, it has received a plethora of incredible colorways and offerings. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Jumpman would come through with some new Air Jordan 3s in 2023. We have been made aware of numerous teasers, and now, there is even an Air Jordan 3 set to drop in kids' sizes only.
In Style

Kris and Kylie Jenner's Mother-Daughter Matching Moment Included Skin-Tight Leather Corsets

Kylie Jenner is on a mission to prove that her mom's still got it — as if we needed a reminder. On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a photo in promotion of her newest drop — the Kris Collection, named after Kris Jenner — on the brand's Instagram. Combining elements from both mom and daughter's personal style, each of the Jenners wore sexy, all-black custom Rey Ortiz ensembles in the snapshot, which they accessorized with none other than one of Kris's signature martinis.
