Concord, NC

Concord, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Concord, NC
fox46.com

One killed in single-vehicle York County collision: SCHP

HICKORY GROVE, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle York County collision Friday evening, according to SCHP. The crash occurred around 5:20 p.m. on Smithford Road in Hickory Grove. Troopers say a 2007 Ford Escape was traveling east, traveled off the right side of...
YORK COUNTY, SC
fox46.com

Thousands of classic and 'famous' cars arrive in Concord for Auto Fair

The Charlotte Auto Fair at Charlotte Motor Speedway kicked off Thursday morning and will run through Saturday. Thousands of classic and ‘famous’ cars arrive in …. Rockingham County school bus driver suspended over …. Friday Morning Forecast, Sept. 9, 2022. Hornets PA Announcer celebrates second year in NBA2K...
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Shooting#911#Concord Mills#Police#Violent Crime
fox46.com

I-485 outer loop reopens in south Charlotte after crash: NCDOT

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Interstate-485 outer loop in south Charlotte was partially closed Friday afternoon following a crash, according to NCDOT. The accident happened around 11:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, on I-485 near Johnston Road. The left lane was closed near Exit 61. One of the three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

HOA legal battle over ‘adult swim time’ at Steele Creek neighborhood pool

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An interesting back and forth has come up revolving around a community pool in Steele Creek, and it could come with a price. Queen City News obtained details of a recent homeowners’ association meeting in The Crossings neighborhood, which revealed that one of the board members had filed a complaint, saying that ‘adults only’ swimming rules violated fair housing laws.
CHARLOTTE, NC

