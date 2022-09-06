Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Salisbury billionaire who pledged to give away his fortune has diedAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
Bodycam video released in fatal shooting of man at Concord Nissan dealership, ex-officer won’t be charged
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Bodycam video has been released in connection to the fatal shooting of a suspect by a former Concord police officer at a Nissan dealership back in February. In late August, the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office announced former officer Timothy Larson would not...
Missing Chesterfield County man found dead, 3 people charged: Sheriff
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead on Thursday and three people are now in custody, the sheriff’s office confirms with QCN. John Wesley White, 32, was reported missing by his father on Wednesday, Sept. 7....
I-77 South at the Chester-York county line reopens after fatal crash: Sheriff
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fatal crash shut down a section of Interstate-77 South Sunday morning, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. As of 10:43 a.m. Sunday, all lanes of I-77 South have reopened to all traffic, deputies said. Expect residual delays in the area.
Parent arrested after deputies break up school bus fight between students in Chester County
According to officials, the incident happened Friday afternoon on a Chester Middle School bus. Parent arrested after deputies break up school bus …. Deputies: Lumberton man sold drugs to rehab members. 1 arrested after threat made against Zebulon school …. 4-year-old girl hurt in accidental shooting involving …. Sept. 11...
‘Will not be tolerated’: Investigation underway after messages written inside Fort Mill HS bathroom
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway after school officials said messages that could be interpreted as a threat were written inside the Fort Mill High School bathroom. School officials tell Queen City News that someone wrote messages on a bathroom wall and stall at...
One killed in single-vehicle York County collision: SCHP
HICKORY GROVE, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle York County collision Friday evening, according to SCHP. The crash occurred around 5:20 p.m. on Smithford Road in Hickory Grove. Troopers say a 2007 Ford Escape was traveling east, traveled off the right side of...
‘Intense and complicated.’ Firefighter crawls 50 feet to rescue 8-year-old trapped in Lancaster County cave
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lancaster County officials plan to recognize a local firefighter next week after they say he rescued an 8-year-old boy trapped inside a cave this summer. Officials said on August 13, 2022, emergency crews with the Flat Creek Fire Department responded to a...
Thousands of classic and 'famous' cars arrive in Concord for Auto Fair
The Charlotte Auto Fair at Charlotte Motor Speedway kicked off Thursday morning and will run through Saturday. Thousands of classic and ‘famous’ cars arrive in …. Rockingham County school bus driver suspended over …. Friday Morning Forecast, Sept. 9, 2022. Hornets PA Announcer celebrates second year in NBA2K...
I-485 outer loop reopens in south Charlotte after crash: NCDOT
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Interstate-485 outer loop in south Charlotte was partially closed Friday afternoon following a crash, according to NCDOT. The accident happened around 11:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, on I-485 near Johnston Road. The left lane was closed near Exit 61. One of the three...
HOA legal battle over ‘adult swim time’ at Steele Creek neighborhood pool
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An interesting back and forth has come up revolving around a community pool in Steele Creek, and it could come with a price. Queen City News obtained details of a recent homeowners’ association meeting in The Crossings neighborhood, which revealed that one of the board members had filed a complaint, saying that ‘adults only’ swimming rules violated fair housing laws.
Weekend Forecast: Soggy Saturday with persistent rain in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Soggy, wet weekend ahead!. A low pressure center is ejecting out of the Gulf today, bringing rounds of showers and storms. Any rain could be heavy at times. AREAL FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Richmond, Anson, and Stanly counties until 8 PM...
