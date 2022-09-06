Pop superstar Harry Styles discussed the complexities of sexuality and said he found the closeted gay man he plays in 1950s drama "My Policeman" depressing, as his latest movie premiered at the Toronto film festival Sunday. "I think there's so much nuance to them, and so much complexity that comes for people in real life around sexuality and finding themselves," Styles told a Toronto press conference.

MOVIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO