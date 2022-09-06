ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Baby boom: 8 members of DeKalb, Illinois fire department welcome babies within months

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0hkS9QWI00 There must be something in the water in DeKalb, Illinois!

Take a look at this adorable picture shared by the DeKalb Fire Department. Those are eight firefighters all from the same department, all with their little babies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Iuyl_0hkS9QWI00

SEE ALSO | Florida fire department welcomes 9 babies in 10 months

The department proudly posted this picture with the caption: "Our recent baby boom at DFD!"

Congrats to all of the new parents!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Chicago

Kane County man airlifted after crashing car into horse

KANE COUNTY, Ill. -- A man was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing a vehicle into a horse, killing the animal early Thursday near Elgin. The driver hit the horse around 12:30 a.m. and left the road near Illinois Route 47 and Rohrsen Road, the Kane County sheriff's office said.
KANE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Dekalb, IL
State
Florida State
Dekalb, IL
Society
Q985

Downtown Illinois Business Closing After Owner Shares Cancer Diagnosis

In the last few years we've said good-bye to so many business, but this good-bye hits a little different. We all know what a tough few years it's been, for everyone really, especially small businesses owners. So, when you see a story on social media about a store or location shutting its doors, you imagine it has something to do with the rent being too high or the business just not getting as much traffic as you'd expect.
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN News

‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris.  “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.”  Thursday was the first […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker announces new Illinois State Police regional headquarters

CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that East St. Louis will soon be home to a new state-of-the-art Illinois State Police regional headquarters. The new facility will house ISP patrol, investigations, communications and SWAT resources. Pritzker said the new facility, which will be located near Lynch and Caseyville avenues,...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Boom#Dfd
WGN News

Joliet man charged in rape of 18-year-old IU student

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested by the Bloomington Police Department after an 18-year-old woman told officers she was sexually assaulted in a parking garage on Sept. 1. Andre J. Hardy of Joliet, Illinois, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Hardy was taken into custody in Joliet and is awaiting extradition […]
JOLIET, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Some Texas migrants housed in suburban hotels; Burr Ridge mayor says he wasn't warned

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Some of the migrants who were bused to Chicago from Texas have now been sent to stay at hotels in the suburbs. More than 100 migrants total were sent to the suburbs, divided between the Burr Ridge Hampton Inn and the Holiday In in nearby Countryside, state officials said. Thursday afternoon about 20 migrant families, some with very young children, relaxed outside the Burr Ridge hotel. They said they were from Venezuela, and that they are doing well and being treated fine, but declined to speak on camera.
BURR RIDGE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NBC Chicago

Over 90 Beagles Adopted from South Elgin Animal Shelter

After taking in dozens of beagles from an embattled research facility in Virginia, Anderson Humane in South Elgin announced that all 91 dogs the shelter took in have been adopted. Officials for the shelter said that thanks to help from the public, the facility took in another 76 beagles that...
SOUTH ELGIN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police respond to Boone County rollover

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Fog might have been the cause of an early morning crash in Boone County Wednesday. Crews were called to U.S. Route 20, just east of Garden Prairie, around 5:30 a.m. They found a Jeep rolled over in the grass when they arrived. The front of the vehicle was heavily damaged. […]
BOONE COUNTY, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy