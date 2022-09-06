Baby boom: 8 members of DeKalb, Illinois fire department welcome babies within months
There must be something in the water in DeKalb, Illinois! Take a look at this adorable picture shared by the DeKalb Fire Department. Those are eight firefighters all from the same department, all with their little babies. SEE ALSO | Florida fire department welcomes 9 babies in 10 months The department proudly posted this picture with the caption: "Our recent baby boom at DFD!" Congrats to all of the new parents!
